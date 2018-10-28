TX San Angelo TX Zone Forecast
TX San Angelo TX Zone Forecast for Sunday, October 28, 2018
_____
110 FPUS54 KSJT 282116
ZFPSJT
Zone Forecast Product for Texas
National Weather Service San Angelo TX
416 PM CDT Sun Oct 28 2018
TXZ127-290915-
Taylor-
Including the city of ABILENE
416 PM CDT Sun Oct 28 2018
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds up to
10 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds
5 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 60s. South
winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.
.TUESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest
winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Cooler. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms
40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.
Colder. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ072-290915-
Tom Green-
Including the city of SAN ANGELO
416 PM CDT Sun Oct 28 2018
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds up to
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. South winds 5 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 60s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.
.TUESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest
winds 5 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Cooler. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms
40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70.
$$
TXZ140-290915-
Brown-
Including the city of BROWNWOOD
416 PM CDT Sun Oct 28 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds up
to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. South winds 5 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 60s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds
10 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Cooler.
Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms
in the evening. Colder. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of
thunderstorms 20 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs around 70. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
$$
TXZ054-290915-
Nolan-
Including the city of SWEETWATER
416 PM CDT Sun Oct 28 2018
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds up to
10 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds
5 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 60s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the southwest 10 to 25 mph after
midnight. Gusts up to 30 mph increasing to 40 mph in the late
evening and after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs around 80. Southwest winds
15 to 20 mph decreasing to 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Cooler. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms
40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing.
Colder. Lows around 40.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
$$
TXZ098-290915-
Haskell-
Including the city of HASKELL
416 PM CDT Sun Oct 28 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest
winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs around 80. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Cooler. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Much
cooler. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of thunderstorms
50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.
Colder. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ099-290915-
Throckmorton-
Including the cities of THROCKMORTON and WOODSON
416 PM CDT Sun Oct 28 2018
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds up to
10 mph shifting to the west after midnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 60s. South
winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds
10 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Cooler. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Much
cooler. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of thunderstorms
60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.
Colder. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
$$
TXZ049-290915-
Fisher-
Including the cities of ROTAN and ROBY
416 PM CDT Sun Oct 28 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds up to
10 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds
5 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 60s.
Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest
winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Cooler. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.
Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Much
cooler. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of thunderstorms
40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing.
Colder. Lows in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ113-290915-
Jones-
Including the cities of STAMFORD, ANSON, and HAMLIN
416 PM CDT Sun Oct 28 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds up to
10 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest
winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest
winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Cooler. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds around 5 mph shifting
to the northeast after midnight. Chance of thunderstorms
30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Much
cooler. Highs around 60. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.
Colder. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ114-290915-
Shackelford-
Including the city of ALBANY
416 PM CDT Sun Oct 28 2018
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds up to 5 mph
shifting to the southwest after midnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest
winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest
winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Cooler. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Much
cooler. Highs around 60. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.
Colder. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
$$
TXZ128-290915-
Callahan-
Including the cities of CLYDE, BAIRD, and CROSS PLAINS
416 PM CDT Sun Oct 28 2018
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds up to
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. South winds 5 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 60s. South
winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds
10 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Cooler. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms
50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.
Colder. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
$$
TXZ064-290915-
Sterling-
Including the city of STERLING CITY
416 PM CDT Sun Oct 28 2018
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows around 60. South winds
10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.
.TUESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest
winds 5 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 50s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Cooler. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows around 40.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ065-290915-
Coke-
Including the cities of ROBERT LEE and BRONTE
416 PM CDT Sun Oct 28 2018
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds up to
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. South winds 5 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 60s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.
.TUESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest
winds 5 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 50s. South winds up to 10 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Cooler. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms
40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows around 40.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ066-290915-
Runnels-
Including the cities of BALLINGER and WINTERS
416 PM CDT Sun Oct 28 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds up
to 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs
around 80. South winds up to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 60s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest
winds 5 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 50s. South winds up to 5 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Cooler. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms
40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ071-290915-
Irion-
Including the city of MERTZON
416 PM CDT Sun Oct 28 2018
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 60s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.
.TUESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest
winds 5 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ073-290915-
Concho-
Including the city of EDEN
416 PM CDT Sun Oct 28 2018
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 60s. South
winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows around 60. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Cooler. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms
40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing.
Colder. Lows in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70.
$$
TXZ139-290915-
Coleman-
Including the city of COLEMAN
416 PM CDT Sun Oct 28 2018
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds up to
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. South winds 5 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 60s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Cooler. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms
50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms
in the evening. Colder. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of
thunderstorms 20 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
$$
TXZ154-290915-
McCulloch-
Including the city of BRADY
416 PM CDT Sun Oct 28 2018
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 60s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds
10 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.
Cooler. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70.
$$
TXZ155-290915-
San Saba-
Including the city of SAN SABA
416 PM CDT Sun Oct 28 2018
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds up to
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. South winds 5 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 60s. South
winds 5 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.
Cooler. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs around 70. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
$$
TXZ076-290915-
Crockett-
Including the city of OZONA
416 PM CDT Sun Oct 28 2018
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 60s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.
.TUESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows around 60. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ077-290915-
Schleicher-
Including the city of ELDORADO
416 PM CDT Sun Oct 28 2018
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 60s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows around 60. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ078-290915-
Sutton-
Including the city of SONORA
416 PM CDT Sun Oct 28 2018
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 60s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ168-290915-
Menard-
Including the city of MENARD
416 PM CDT Sun Oct 28 2018
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 60s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing.
Colder. Lows in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ169-290915-
Kimble-
Including the city of JUNCTION
416 PM CDT Sun Oct 28 2018
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 60s. South
winds 5 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ170-290915-
Mason-
Including the city of MASON
416 PM CDT Sun Oct 28 2018
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds up to
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 60s. South
winds 5 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms. Lows
in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.
Cooler. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70.
$$
_____
Copyright 2018 AccuWeather