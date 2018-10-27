TX San Angelo TX Zone Forecast
TX San Angelo TX Zone Forecast for Friday, October 26, 2018
_____
596 FPUS54 KSJT 270848
ZFPSJT
Zone Forecast Product for Texas
National Weather Service San Angelo TX
348 AM CDT Sat Oct 27 2018
TXZ127-272130-
Taylor-
Including the city of ABILENE
348 AM CDT Sat Oct 27 2018
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds up to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds up to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Cooler. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.
$$
TXZ072-272130-
Tom Green-
Including the city of SAN ANGELO
348 AM CDT Sat Oct 27 2018
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds up to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds up to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds up to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds
5 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation
30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
$$
TXZ140-272130-
Brown-
Including the city of BROWNWOOD
348 AM CDT Sat Oct 27 2018
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds up to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds up to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds
5 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
$$
TXZ054-272130-
Nolan-
Including the city of SWEETWATER
348 AM CDT Sat Oct 27 2018
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds up to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds up to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 5 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Cooler. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.
$$
TXZ098-272130-
Haskell-
Including the city of HASKELL
348 AM CDT Sat Oct 27 2018
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds up to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds up to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Cooler. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Cooler. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.
$$
TXZ099-272130-
Throckmorton-
Including the cities of THROCKMORTON and WOODSON
348 AM CDT Sat Oct 27 2018
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds up to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds up to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds
5 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Cooler. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Cooler. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.
$$
TXZ049-272130-
Fisher-
Including the cities of ROTAN and ROBY
348 AM CDT Sat Oct 27 2018
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds up to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds up to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Cooler. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Cooler. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.
$$
TXZ113-272130-
Jones-
Including the cities of STAMFORD, ANSON, and HAMLIN
348 AM CDT Sat Oct 27 2018
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds up to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds up to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Cooler. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.
$$
TXZ114-272130-
Shackelford-
Including the city of ALBANY
348 AM CDT Sat Oct 27 2018
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 5 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds up to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Cooler. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.
$$
TXZ128-272130-
Callahan-
Including the cities of CLYDE, BAIRD, and CROSS PLAINS
348 AM CDT Sat Oct 27 2018
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds up to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds up to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds
5 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Cooler. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.
$$
TXZ064-272130-
Sterling-
Including the city of STERLING CITY
348 AM CDT Sat Oct 27 2018
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds up to
5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds up to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds up to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds up to
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds
around 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Cooler. Highs around 70. Chance of
precipitation 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60.
$$
TXZ065-272130-
Coke-
Including the cities of ROBERT LEE and BRONTE
348 AM CDT Sat Oct 27 2018
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds up to 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds up to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds up to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds up to
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds
5 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation
30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60.
$$
TXZ066-272130-
Runnels-
Including the cities of BALLINGER and WINTERS
348 AM CDT Sat Oct 27 2018
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds up to 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds up to
5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds
up to 5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds up to
5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Cooler. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60.
$$
TXZ071-272130-
Irion-
Including the city of MERTZON
348 AM CDT Sat Oct 27 2018
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds up to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds up to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds up to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of
precipitation 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
$$
TXZ073-272130-
Concho-
Including the city of EDEN
348 AM CDT Sat Oct 27 2018
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds up to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds up to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds
5 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation
40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
$$
TXZ139-272130-
Coleman-
Including the city of COLEMAN
348 AM CDT Sat Oct 27 2018
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds up to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds up to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds up to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds
around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds
5 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
$$
TXZ154-272130-
McCulloch-
Including the city of BRADY
348 AM CDT Sat Oct 27 2018
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds up to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds
5 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation
40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
$$
TXZ155-272130-
San Saba-
Including the city of SAN SABA
348 AM CDT Sat Oct 27 2018
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds up to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds up to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds up to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds
around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds
5 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Lows around 60. Chance of precipitation
30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
$$
TXZ076-272130-
Crockett-
Including the city of OZONA
348 AM CDT Sat Oct 27 2018
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. Southwest winds up to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds up to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. South winds up to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. South winds 5 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of
precipitation 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
$$
TXZ077-272130-
Schleicher-
Including the city of ELDORADO
348 AM CDT Sat Oct 27 2018
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds up to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds up to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. Southwest winds up to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of
precipitation 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.
$$
TXZ078-272130-
Sutton-
Including the city of SONORA
348 AM CDT Sat Oct 27 2018
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. Southwest winds up to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds up to 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds up to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of
precipitation 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
$$
TXZ168-272130-
Menard-
Including the city of MENARD
348 AM CDT Sat Oct 27 2018
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds up to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds up to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation
30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
$$
TXZ169-272130-
Kimble-
Including the city of JUNCTION
348 AM CDT Sat Oct 27 2018
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds up
to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds up to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds up to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. South winds 5 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation
30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
$$
TXZ170-272130-
Mason-
Including the city of MASON
348 AM CDT Sat Oct 27 2018
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds up to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds up to
5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds up to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds up
to 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Lows around 60. Chance of precipitation
30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation
40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
$$
_____
