TX San Angelo TX Zone Forecast
TX San Angelo TX Zone Forecast for Thursday, October 25, 2018
Zone Forecast Product for Texas
National Weather Service San Angelo TX
344 AM CDT Fri Oct 26 2018
Taylor-
Including the city of ABILENE
344 AM CDT Fri Oct 26 2018
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in
the mid 70s. Northwest winds up to 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds up
to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds up to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds
up to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds
up to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Cooler. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Colder. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of
thunderstorms 20 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
Tom Green-
Including the city of SAN ANGELO
344 AM CDT Fri Oct 26 2018
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in
the upper 70s. Northwest winds up to 5 mph shifting to the north
in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds up to
5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds up to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds
up to 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds
up to 5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs
around 70. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Colder. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of
thunderstorms 20 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
Brown-
Including the city of BROWNWOOD
344 AM CDT Fri Oct 26 2018
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in
the mid 70s. North winds up to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds
up to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds
up to 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds
up to 5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Cooler. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms
30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing.
Slight chance of thunderstorms. Colder. Lows in the lower 40s.
Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
Nolan-
Including the city of SWEETWATER
344 AM CDT Fri Oct 26 2018
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds up
to 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds up to
10 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. West winds up to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds
up to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds
up to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Cooler. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Colder. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of
thunderstorms 20 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
Haskell-
Including the city of HASKELL
344 AM CDT Fri Oct 26 2018
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds up
to 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds up
to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds up to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds up
to 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. Southwest winds around 5 mph
shifting to the north in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Cooler. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms
40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
Throckmorton-
Including the cities of THROCKMORTON and WOODSON
344 AM CDT Fri Oct 26 2018
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in
the mid 70s. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds up
to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds up to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds up
to 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. Southwest winds around 5 mph
shifting to the north up to 5 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Cooler. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms
40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of
thunderstorms. Colder. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of
thunderstorms 20 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
Fisher-
Including the cities of ROTAN and ROBY
344 AM CDT Fri Oct 26 2018
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds up
to 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds up
to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds up to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Cooler. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms
30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Colder. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of
thunderstorms 20 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
Jones-
Including the cities of STAMFORD, ANSON, and HAMLIN
344 AM CDT Fri Oct 26 2018
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds up
to 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds up
to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds up to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds up
to 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds up to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Cooler. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms
30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing.
Slight chance of thunderstorms. Colder. Lows in the lower 40s.
Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
Shackelford-
Including the city of ALBANY
344 AM CDT Fri Oct 26 2018
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in
the mid 70s. Northwest winds up to 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds
up to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds up to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds up
to 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds up to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Cooler. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms
40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing.
Slight chance of thunderstorms. Colder. Lows in the lower 40s.
Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
Callahan-
Including the cities of CLYDE, BAIRD, and CROSS PLAINS
344 AM CDT Fri Oct 26 2018
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in
the mid 70s. Northwest winds up to 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds up
to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds up to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds
up to 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. Southwest winds up to
5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Cooler. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing.
Slight chance of thunderstorms. Colder. Lows in the lower 40s.
Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
Sterling-
Including the city of STERLING CITY
344 AM CDT Fri Oct 26 2018
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds up
to 5 mph in the morning becoming light and variable.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds up to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds up to
5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds
up to 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. South winds up to 5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms. Cooler.
Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
Coke-
Including the cities of ROBERT LEE and BRONTE
344 AM CDT Fri Oct 26 2018
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds up to
5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds up to
5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds up to
5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds
up to 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. South winds up to 5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Cooler. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms
30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Colder. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of
thunderstorms 20 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
Runnels-
Including the cities of BALLINGER and WINTERS
344 AM CDT Fri Oct 26 2018
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in
the upper 70s. North winds up to 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds up to
5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds up to
5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds
up to 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds
up to 5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Cooler. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms
30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Colder. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of
thunderstorms 20 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
Irion-
Including the city of MERTZON
344 AM CDT Fri Oct 26 2018
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in
the mid 70s. Light and variable winds.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds up to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds up to
5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest
winds up to 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds
up to 5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
Concho-
Including the city of EDEN
344 AM CDT Fri Oct 26 2018
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in
the upper 70s. North winds up to 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds up to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds up to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds
up to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds
up to 5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Cooler. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms
30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Colder. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of
thunderstorms 20 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
Coleman-
Including the city of COLEMAN
344 AM CDT Fri Oct 26 2018
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in
the mid 70s. North winds up to 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds up
to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds up to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds
up to 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds
up to 5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Cooler. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms
30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing.
Slight chance of thunderstorms. Colder. Lows in the lower 40s.
Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
McCulloch-
Including the city of BRADY
344 AM CDT Fri Oct 26 2018
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in
the mid 70s. North winds up to 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds up to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds up
to 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Cooler. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of
thunderstorms 20 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
San Saba-
Including the city of SAN SABA
344 AM CDT Fri Oct 26 2018
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in
the mid 70s. North winds up to 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds
up to 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds up to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds up
to 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds
up to 5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows around 60. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms.
Colder. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
Crockett-
Including the city of OZONA
344 AM CDT Fri Oct 26 2018
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in
the mid 70s. North winds up to 5 mph shifting to the east in the
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds up to 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. Southwest winds up to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. South
winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
Schleicher-
Including the city of ELDORADO
344 AM CDT Fri Oct 26 2018
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in
the mid 70s. North winds up to 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds up to
5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. Southwest winds up to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest
winds up to 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. Southwest winds up to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Colder. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of
thunderstorms 20 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
Sutton-
Including the city of SONORA
344 AM CDT Fri Oct 26 2018
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in
the mid 70s. North winds up to 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds up to
5 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. Southwest winds up to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. South
winds up to 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. South winds up to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs
around 70. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Colder. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of
thunderstorms 20 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
Menard-
Including the city of MENARD
344 AM CDT Fri Oct 26 2018
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in
the mid 70s. North winds up to 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds up to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds up to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds
up to 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds
up to 5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Colder. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of
thunderstorms 20 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
Kimble-
Including the city of JUNCTION
344 AM CDT Fri Oct 26 2018
.TODAY...Decreasing clouds. Patchy fog early in the morning.
Highs in the mid 70s. North winds up to 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Light and variable winds
becoming southwest up to 5 mph after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds up to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds
up to 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds up to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows around 60. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Colder. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of
thunderstorms 20 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
Mason-
Including the city of MASON
344 AM CDT Fri Oct 26 2018
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in
the mid 70s. North winds up to 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds up to
5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds up to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds
up to 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds
up to 5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows around 60. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms.
Colder. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
