TX San Angelo TX Zone Forecast for Wednesday, October 24, 2018

192 FPUS54 KSJT 250244

ZFPSJT

Zone Forecast Product for Texas

National Weather Service San Angelo TX

944 PM CDT Wed Oct 24 2018

TXZ127-250915-

Taylor-

Including the city of ABILENE

944 PM CDT Wed Oct 24 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy fog. Patchy drizzle. Near

steady temperature around 50. North winds up to 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy

fog in the morning. Patchy drizzle in the morning. Highs in the

mid 60s. Northwest winds up to 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds up

to 5 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

$$

TXZ072-250915-

Tom Green-

Including the city of SAN ANGELO

944 PM CDT Wed Oct 24 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy fog. Patchy drizzle. Near

steady temperature around 50. North winds up to 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy

fog in the morning. Patchy drizzle in the morning. Highs in the

upper 60s. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. West winds up to

5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph shifting to the north in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds up

to 5 mph shifting to the southwest around 5 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ140-250915-

Brown-

Including the city of BROWNWOOD

944 PM CDT Wed Oct 24 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy fog. Patchy drizzle. Near

steady temperature in the lower 50s. North winds up to 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Decreasing clouds. Patchy fog in the morning. Patchy

drizzle in the morning. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest

winds up to 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

$$

TXZ054-250915-

Nolan-

Including the city of SWEETWATER

944 PM CDT Wed Oct 24 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy fog. Patchy drizzle. Near

steady temperature in the upper 40s. North winds up to 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy

fog in the morning. Patchy drizzle in the morning. Highs in the

mid 60s. West winds up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

$$

TXZ098-250915-

Haskell-

Including the city of HASKELL

944 PM CDT Wed Oct 24 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy fog. Patchy drizzle. Near

steady temperature in the upper 40s. North winds up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy

fog in the morning. Patchy drizzle in the morning. Highs in the

mid 60s. North winds up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. Southeast winds

up to 5 mph shifting to the west after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

$$

TXZ099-250915-

Throckmorton-

Including the cities of THROCKMORTON and WOODSON

944 PM CDT Wed Oct 24 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy fog. Patchy drizzle. Near

steady temperature in the upper 40s. Northeast winds up to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Decreasing clouds. Patchy fog in the morning. Patchy

drizzle in the morning. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds up to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. Southeast winds

up to 5 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

$$

TXZ049-250915-

Fisher-

Including the cities of ROTAN and ROBY

944 PM CDT Wed Oct 24 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy fog. Patchy drizzle. Near

steady temperature in the upper 40s. North winds up to 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy

fog in the morning. Patchy drizzle in the morning. Highs in the

upper 60s. West winds up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds

up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs around 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs around 70. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

$$

TXZ113-250915-

Jones-

Including the cities of STAMFORD, ANSON, and HAMLIN

944 PM CDT Wed Oct 24 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy fog. Patchy drizzle. Near

steady temperature around 50. North winds up to 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy

fog in the morning. Patchy drizzle in the morning. Highs in the

mid 60s. Northwest winds up to 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds

up to 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs around 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

$$

TXZ114-250915-

Shackelford-

Including the city of ALBANY

944 PM CDT Wed Oct 24 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy fog. Patchy drizzle. Near

steady temperature around 50. North winds up to 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy

fog in the morning. Patchy drizzle in the morning. Highs in the

mid 60s. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast

winds up to 5 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

$$

TXZ128-250915-

Callahan-

Including the cities of CLYDE, BAIRD, and CROSS PLAINS

944 PM CDT Wed Oct 24 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy fog. Patchy drizzle. Near

steady temperature around 50. North winds up to 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Decreasing clouds. Patchy fog in the morning. Patchy

drizzle in the morning. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds up

to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. Southwest winds

up to 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest

winds up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

$$

TXZ064-250915-

Sterling-

Including the city of STERLING CITY

944 PM CDT Wed Oct 24 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy fog. Patchy drizzle. Near

steady temperature in the upper 40s. Northwest winds up to 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy

fog in the morning. Patchy drizzle in the morning. Highs in the

upper 60s. West winds up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph shifting to the north in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. East winds around 5 mph

shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 70.

$$

TXZ065-250915-

Coke-

Including the cities of ROBERT LEE and BRONTE

944 PM CDT Wed Oct 24 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy fog. Patchy drizzle. Near

steady temperature around 50. Northwest winds up to 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy

fog in the morning. Patchy drizzle in the morning. Highs in the

upper 60s. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds

up to 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds up

to 5 mph shifting to the west after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs around 70. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

$$

TXZ066-250915-

Runnels-

Including the cities of BALLINGER and WINTERS

944 PM CDT Wed Oct 24 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy fog. Patchy drizzle. Near

steady temperature in the lower 50s. North winds up to 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy

fog in the morning. Patchy drizzle in the morning. Highs in the

mid 60s. Northwest winds up to 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds

up to 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the upper 70s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds up

to 5 mph shifting to the west after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs around 70. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

$$

TXZ071-250915-

Irion-

Including the city of MERTZON

944 PM CDT Wed Oct 24 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy fog. Patchy drizzle. Near

steady temperature around 50. North winds up to 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy

fog in the morning. Patchy drizzle in the morning. Highs in the

upper 60s. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds

up to 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds around

5 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 70.

$$

TXZ073-250915-

Concho-

Including the city of EDEN

944 PM CDT Wed Oct 24 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy fog. Patchy drizzle. Near

steady temperature in the lower 50s. North winds up to 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy

fog in the morning. Patchy drizzle in the morning. Highs in the

mid 60s. Northwest winds up to 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest

winds up to 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph shifting to the north in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds up

to 5 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

$$

TXZ139-250915-

Coleman-

Including the city of COLEMAN

944 PM CDT Wed Oct 24 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy fog. Patchy drizzle. Near

steady temperature in the lower 50s. North winds up to 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy

fog in the morning. Patchy drizzle in the morning. Highs in the

mid 60s. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds

up to 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the upper 70s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds up

to 5 mph shifting to the west around 5 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

$$

TXZ154-250915-

McCulloch-

Including the city of BRADY

944 PM CDT Wed Oct 24 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy fog. Patchy drizzle. Near

steady temperature in the lower 50s. North winds up to 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Decreasing clouds. Patchy fog in the morning. Patchy

drizzle in the morning. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds up

to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds

up to 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

$$

TXZ155-250915-

San Saba-

Including the city of SAN SABA

944 PM CDT Wed Oct 24 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy fog. Patchy drizzle. Near

steady temperature in the lower 50s. North winds up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Decreasing clouds. Patchy fog in the morning. Patchy

drizzle in the morning. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds

up to 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds

up to 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

$$

TXZ076-250915-

Crockett-

Including the city of OZONA

944 PM CDT Wed Oct 24 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Patchy drizzle.

Near steady temperature in the lower 50s. North winds up to

5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Decreasing clouds. Patchy fog in the morning. Patchy

drizzle in the morning. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds

up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast

winds up to 5 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 70s. North winds up to 5 mph shifting to the northeast

around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds around

5 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ077-250915-

Schleicher-

Including the city of ELDORADO

944 PM CDT Wed Oct 24 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy fog. Patchy drizzle. Near

steady temperature around 50. North winds up to 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Decreasing clouds. Patchy fog in the morning. Patchy

drizzle in the morning. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds up

to 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds

up to 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph shifting to the north in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds up

to 5 mph shifting to the west around 5 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ078-250915-

Sutton-

Including the city of SONORA

944 PM CDT Wed Oct 24 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Patchy drizzle.

Near steady temperature in the lower 50s. North winds up to

5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Decreasing clouds. Patchy fog in the morning. Patchy

drizzle in the morning. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds

up to 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. North winds up

to 5 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 70s. North winds up to 5 mph. Chance of showers

20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds up

to 5 mph shifting to the west after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 70.

$$

TXZ168-250915-

Menard-

Including the city of MENARD

944 PM CDT Wed Oct 24 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy fog. Patchy drizzle. Near

steady temperature in the lower 50s. North winds up to 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Decreasing clouds. Patchy fog in the morning. Patchy

drizzle in the morning. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds up

to 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds

up to 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph shifting to the north in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds up

to 5 mph shifting to the west around 5 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs around 70. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

$$

TXZ169-250915-

Kimble-

Including the city of JUNCTION

944 PM CDT Wed Oct 24 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy fog. Patchy drizzle. Near

steady temperature in the lower 50s. North winds up to 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Decreasing clouds. Patchy fog in the morning. Patchy

drizzle in the morning. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds

up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest

winds up to 5 mph shifting to the west after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph shifting to the north in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds up

to 5 mph shifting to the west after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ170-250915-

Mason-

Including the city of MASON

944 PM CDT Wed Oct 24 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy fog. Patchy drizzle. Near

steady temperature in the lower 50s. North winds up to 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Decreasing clouds. Patchy fog in the morning. Patchy

drizzle in the morning. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds up

to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. Northwest winds

up to 5 mph shifting to the west after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds up to

5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

$$

