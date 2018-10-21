TX San Angelo TX Zone Forecast
TX San Angelo TX Zone Forecast for Sunday, October 21, 2018
Zone Forecast Product for Texas
National Weather Service San Angelo TX
337 PM CDT Sun Oct 21 2018
Taylor-
Including the city of ABILENE
337 PM CDT Sun Oct 21 2018
.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast
winds up to 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds up to
5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds
up to 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
mid 60s. East winds up to 5 mph. Chance of showers 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the
upper 40s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of showers 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers, cooler. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of
showers 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Lows
in the mid 40s. Chance of showers 20 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
Tom Green-
Including the city of SAN ANGELO
337 PM CDT Sun Oct 21 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds
up to 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs in the
mid 60s. South winds up to 5 mph. Chance of showers 20 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50. Southeast winds up
to 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with showers likely. Highs in the lower 60s.
East winds up to 5 mph. Chance of showers 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers likely. Lows in the upper
40s. East winds up to 5 mph. Chance of showers 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of showers
80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Lows
in the mid 40s. Chance of showers 20 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
Brown-
Including the city of BROWNWOOD
337 PM CDT Sun Oct 21 2018
.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast
winds up to 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds up to
5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast
winds up to 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
mid 60s. East winds up to 5 mph. Chance of showers 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows around 50.
East winds around 5 mph. Chance of showers 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers. Highs in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Lows
in the upper 40s. Chance of showers 20 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
Nolan-
Including the city of SWEETWATER
337 PM CDT Sun Oct 21 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds up to
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds
up to 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
lower 60s. East winds up to 5 mph. Chance of showers 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers likely. Lows in the upper
40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of showers 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of showers
80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
Haskell-
Including the city of HASKELL
337 PM CDT Sun Oct 21 2018
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds
up to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
mid 60s. East winds up to 10 mph. Chance of showers 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows around 50.
East winds around 5 mph. Chance of showers 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers, cooler. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of
showers 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of showers 20 percent.
.THURSDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
Throckmorton-
Including the cities of THROCKMORTON and WOODSON
337 PM CDT Sun Oct 21 2018
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds up
to 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds
up to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast
winds up to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 60s. East winds up to 5 mph. Chance of showers
20 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the
upper 40s. East winds up to 5 mph. Chance of showers 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers, cooler. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of
showers 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Lows
in the mid 40s. Chance of showers 20 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
Fisher-
Including the cities of ROTAN and ROBY
337 PM CDT Sun Oct 21 2018
.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds up
to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50. South winds up to
5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
mid 60s. East winds up to 10 mph. Chance of showers 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers likely. Lows in the upper
40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of showers 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers, cooler. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of
showers 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
Jones-
Including the cities of STAMFORD, ANSON, and HAMLIN
337 PM CDT Sun Oct 21 2018
.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds
up to 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
mid 60s. East winds up to 5 mph. Chance of showers 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows around 50.
East winds around 5 mph. Chance of showers 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers, cooler. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of
showers 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of showers 20 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
Shackelford-
Including the city of ALBANY
337 PM CDT Sun Oct 21 2018
.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds up
to 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds
up to 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
mid 60s. East winds up to 5 mph. Chance of showers 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the
upper 40s. East winds up to 5 mph. Chance of showers 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers, cooler. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of
showers 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of showers 20 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
Callahan-
Including the cities of CLYDE, BAIRD, and CROSS PLAINS
337 PM CDT Sun Oct 21 2018
.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast
winds up to 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds up to
5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds
up to 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
mid 60s. East winds up to 5 mph. Chance of showers 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the
upper 40s. East winds up to 5 mph. Chance of showers 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers, cooler. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of
showers 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Lows
in the mid 40s. Chance of showers 20 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
Sterling-
Including the city of STERLING CITY
337 PM CDT Sun Oct 21 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds
up to 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds up to
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast
winds up to 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with showers likely. Highs in the lower 60s.
East winds up to 5 mph. Chance of showers 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds
around 5 mph. Chance of showers 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of showers
80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
Coke-
Including the cities of ROBERT LEE and BRONTE
337 PM CDT Sun Oct 21 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds
up to 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds up to 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast
winds up to 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely. Highs in the lower
60s. East winds up to 5 mph. Chance of showers 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers likely. Lows in the upper
40s. East winds up to 5 mph. Chance of showers 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of showers
80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
Runnels-
Including the cities of BALLINGER and WINTERS
337 PM CDT Sun Oct 21 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds
up to 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Light and variable winds
becoming south up to 5 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Light and
variable winds.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
lower 60s. East winds up to 5 mph. Chance of showers 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers likely. Lows in the upper
40s. East winds up to 5 mph. Chance of showers 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of showers
80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Lows
in the mid 40s. Chance of showers 20 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
Irion-
Including the city of MERTZON
337 PM CDT Sun Oct 21 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds
up to 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds up to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50. Southeast winds up
to 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with showers likely. Highs around 60. East
winds up to 5 mph. Chance of showers 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds up to
5 mph. Chance of showers 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of showers
80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
Concho-
Including the city of EDEN
337 PM CDT Sun Oct 21 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds
up to 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs in the
mid 60s. South winds up to 5 mph. Chance of showers 20 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows around 50. Southeast winds up to
5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with showers likely. Highs in the lower 60s.
East winds up to 5 mph. Chance of showers 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers likely. Lows in the upper
40s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of showers 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers. Highs in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Lows
in the mid 40s. Chance of showers 20 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
Coleman-
Including the city of COLEMAN
337 PM CDT Sun Oct 21 2018
.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast
winds up to 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds up to
5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast
winds up to 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
mid 60s. East winds up to 5 mph. Chance of showers 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the
upper 40s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of showers 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers. Highs in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Lows
in the mid 40s. Chance of showers 20 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
McCulloch-
Including the city of BRADY
337 PM CDT Sun Oct 21 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds
up to 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs in the
mid 60s. South winds up to 5 mph. Chance of showers 20 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows around 50. Southeast winds up to
5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower
60s. East winds up to 5 mph. Chance of showers 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers likely. Lows around 50. East
winds around 5 mph. Chance of showers 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers. Highs in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Lows
in the upper 40s. Chance of showers 20 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
San Saba-
Including the city of SAN SABA
337 PM CDT Sun Oct 21 2018
.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds
up to 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs in the
mid 60s. Southeast winds up to 5 mph. Chance of showers
20 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows around 50. Southeast winds up to
5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s.
East winds up to 5 mph. Chance of showers 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers likely. Lows around 50. East
winds up to 5 mph. Chance of showers 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers. Highs in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the
upper 40s. Chance of showers 40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
Crockett-
Including the city of OZONA
337 PM CDT Sun Oct 21 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50. Southeast winds up to
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs in the
lower 60s. South winds up to 15 mph. Chance of showers
20 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Lows in
the lower 50s. Southeast winds up to 10 mph. Chance of showers
20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with showers likely. Highs around 60. East
winds up to 10 mph. Chance of showers 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of showers 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with showers likely. Highs in the upper 50s.
Chance of showers 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs
around 70.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
Schleicher-
Including the city of ELDORADO
337 PM CDT Sun Oct 21 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds
up to 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs in the
lower 60s. South winds up to 5 mph. Chance of showers 20 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Lows
around 50. Southeast winds up to 5 mph. Chance of showers
20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with showers likely. Highs in the upper 50s.
East winds up to 5 mph. Chance of showers 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds
around 5 mph. Chance of showers 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers. Highs in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Lows
in the mid 40s. Chance of showers 20 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
Sutton-
Including the city of SONORA
337 PM CDT Sun Oct 21 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds
up to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower
60s. South winds up to 5 mph. Chance of showers 40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Lows in
the lower 50s. Southeast winds up to 5 mph. Chance of showers
20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with showers likely. Highs in the upper 50s.
East winds up to 5 mph. Chance of showers 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows around 50. East winds around
5 mph. Chance of showers 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers. Highs in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of showers 20 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
Menard-
Including the city of MENARD
337 PM CDT Sun Oct 21 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds
up to 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower
60s. South winds up to 5 mph. Chance of showers 30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Lows
around 50. Southeast winds up to 5 mph. Chance of showers
20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with showers likely. Highs in the lower 60s.
East winds up to 5 mph. Chance of showers 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds
around 5 mph. Chance of showers 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers. Highs in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Lows
in the mid 40s. Chance of showers 20 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
Kimble-
Including the city of JUNCTION
337 PM CDT Sun Oct 21 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50. Southeast winds up to
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower
60s. Southeast winds up to 5 mph. Chance of showers 40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Lows in
the lower 50s. Southeast winds up to 5 mph. Chance of showers
20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with showers likely. Highs around 60. East
winds up to 5 mph. Chance of showers 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows around 50. East winds around
5 mph. Chance of showers 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers. Highs in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Lows
in the upper 40s. Chance of showers 20 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
Mason-
Including the city of MASON
337 PM CDT Sun Oct 21 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50. Southeast winds up to
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower
60s. Southeast winds up to 5 mph. Chance of showers 40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Lows in
the lower 50s. Southeast winds up to 5 mph. Chance of showers
20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with showers likely. Highs in the lower 60s.
East winds up to 5 mph. Chance of showers 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows around 50. East winds up to 5 mph.
Chance of showers 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers. Highs in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the
upper 40s. Chance of showers 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
