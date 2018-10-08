TX San Angelo TX Zone Forecast
TX San Angelo TX Zone Forecast for Sunday, October 7, 2018
Zone Forecast Product for Texas
National Weather Service San Angelo TX
358 AM CDT Mon Oct 8 2018
TXZ127-082115-
Taylor-
Including the city of ABILENE
358 AM CDT Mon Oct 8 2018
...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH TUESDAY MORNING...
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Highs in the
upper 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
60 percent.
.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the evening, then
showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Locally heavy rainfall
possible. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds
5 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Lows in the lower 50s.
Southwest winds around 5 mph shifting to the northeast after
midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds
around 10 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the
lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
TXZ072-082115-
Tom Green-
Including the city of SAN ANGELO
358 AM CDT Mon Oct 8 2018
...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH TUESDAY MORNING...
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Highs around
80. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the evening, then
showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Locally heavy rainfall
possible. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Thunderstorms likely. Highs in the
upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Lows in the mid 50s.
Southwest winds around 5 mph shifting to the northeast after
midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest
winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Lows
in the mid 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
TXZ140-082115-
Brown-
Including the city of BROWNWOOD
358 AM CDT Mon Oct 8 2018
.TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the
upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the evening,
then thunderstorms likely after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.
Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Cooler. Lows in the mid 50s.
South winds around 5 mph shifting to the north after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
TXZ054-082115-
Nolan-
Including the city of SWEETWATER
358 AM CDT Mon Oct 8 2018
...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH TUESDAY MORNING...
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Highs in the
upper 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Locally heavy rainfall
possible. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Thunderstorms likely. Highs in the
mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest
winds around 5 mph shifting to the east after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds
around 10 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the
lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs
around 70. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
TXZ098-082115-
Haskell-
Including the city of HASKELL
358 AM CDT Mon Oct 8 2018
...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH TUESDAY MORNING...
.TODAY...Cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper
70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Locally heavy rainfall
possible. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Lows in the lower 50s.
North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the
lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
TXZ099-082115-
Throckmorton-
Including the cities of THROCKMORTON and WOODSON
358 AM CDT Mon Oct 8 2018
...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH TUESDAY MORNING...
.TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the
upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the evening, then
showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Locally heavy rainfall
possible. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Lows in the lower 50s.
North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the
lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
TXZ049-082115-
Fisher-
Including the cities of ROTAN and ROBY
358 AM CDT Mon Oct 8 2018
...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH TUESDAY MORNING...
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Highs in the
upper 70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Locally heavy rainfall
possible. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Thunderstorms likely. Highs in the
mid 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 5 to
10 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the
lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
TXZ113-082115-
Jones-
Including the cities of STAMFORD, ANSON, and HAMLIN
358 AM CDT Mon Oct 8 2018
...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH TUESDAY MORNING...
.TODAY...Cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper
70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Locally heavy rainfall
possible. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Lows in the mid 50s.
North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 5 to
10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the
lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
TXZ114-082115-
Shackelford-
Including the city of ALBANY
358 AM CDT Mon Oct 8 2018
...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH TUESDAY MORNING...
.TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the
upper 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the evening, then
showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Locally heavy rainfall
possible. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Lows in the mid 50s.
Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the
lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
TXZ128-082115-
Callahan-
Including the cities of CLYDE, BAIRD, and CROSS PLAINS
358 AM CDT Mon Oct 8 2018
...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH TUESDAY MORNING...
.TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the
upper 70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the evening, then
showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Locally heavy rainfall
possible. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds
5 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Lows in the mid 50s.
Southwest winds around 5 mph shifting to the north after
midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the
lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
TXZ064-082115-
Sterling-
Including the city of STERLING CITY
358 AM CDT Mon Oct 8 2018
...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH TUESDAY MORNING...
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Highs in the
upper 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Locally heavy rainfall
possible. Lows around 60. South winds 5 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Thunderstorms likely. Highs in the
upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds
around 5 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
TXZ065-082115-
Coke-
Including the cities of ROBERT LEE and BRONTE
358 AM CDT Mon Oct 8 2018
...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH TUESDAY MORNING...
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Highs in the
upper 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Locally heavy rainfall
possible. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Thunderstorms likely. Highs in the
upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds
around 5 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Lows
in the mid 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
TXZ066-082115-
Runnels-
Including the cities of BALLINGER and WINTERS
358 AM CDT Mon Oct 8 2018
...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH TUESDAY MORNING...
.TODAY...Cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper
70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
60 percent.
.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the evening, then
showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Locally heavy rainfall
possible. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 80 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Lows in the mid 50s.
South winds around 5 mph shifting to the northeast after
midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest
winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid
70s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Lows
in the mid 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
TXZ071-082115-
Irion-
Including the city of MERTZON
358 AM CDT Mon Oct 8 2018
...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH TUESDAY MORNING...
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Highs in the
upper 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Locally heavy rainfall
possible. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Thunderstorms likely. Highs in the
upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest
winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Lows
in the mid 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
TXZ073-082115-
Concho-
Including the city of EDEN
358 AM CDT Mon Oct 8 2018
...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH TUESDAY MORNING...
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Highs in the
upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the evening, then
showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Locally heavy rainfall
possible. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 80 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Lows in the mid 50s.
South winds around 5 mph shifting to the northeast after
midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Lows
in the mid 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
TXZ139-082115-
Coleman-
Including the city of COLEMAN
358 AM CDT Mon Oct 8 2018
.TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the
upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening,
then showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Locally heavy
rainfall possible. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds
5 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Lows in the mid 50s.
South winds around 5 mph shifting to the northeast after
midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
TXZ154-082115-
McCulloch-
Including the city of BRADY
358 AM CDT Mon Oct 8 2018
.TODAY...Cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper
70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the evening,
then showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight. Locally
heavy rainfall possible after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.
Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds around 5 mph
shifting to the northeast after midnight. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Lows
in the mid 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
TXZ155-082115-
San Saba-
Including the city of SAN SABA
358 AM CDT Mon Oct 8 2018
.TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the
upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then
thunderstorms likely after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.
Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds around
5 mph shifting to the north after midnight. Chance of
thunderstorms 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
TXZ076-082115-
Crockett-
Including the city of OZONA
358 AM CDT Mon Oct 8 2018
...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH TUESDAY MORNING...
.TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Locally heavy rainfall
possible. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.
Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Locally heavy rainfall
possible. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Thunderstorms likely. Highs in the
upper 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest
winds around 5 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows around 60. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Lows
in the mid 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs
around 70. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
TXZ077-082115-
Schleicher-
Including the city of ELDORADO
358 AM CDT Mon Oct 8 2018
...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH TUESDAY MORNING...
.TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Locally heavy rainfall
possible. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.
Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the evening, then
showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Locally heavy rainfall
possible. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Thunderstorms likely. Highs in the
upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Lows in the mid 50s.
Southwest winds around 5 mph shifting to the east after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Lows
in the mid 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
TXZ078-082115-
Sutton-
Including the city of SONORA
358 AM CDT Mon Oct 8 2018
...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH TUESDAY MORNING...
.TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Locally heavy rainfall
possible. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the evening, then
showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Locally heavy rainfall
possible. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Thunderstorms. Highs in the upper
70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
80 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the mid 50s.
Southwest winds around 5 mph shifting to the east after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows around 60. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Lows
in the upper 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
TXZ168-082115-
Menard-
Including the city of MENARD
358 AM CDT Mon Oct 8 2018
...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH TUESDAY MORNING...
.TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Locally heavy rainfall
possible. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the evening, then
showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Locally heavy rainfall
possible. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 80 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Cooler. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds around
5 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight. Chance of
thunderstorms 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest
winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Lows
in the mid 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
TXZ169-082115-
Kimble-
Including the city of JUNCTION
358 AM CDT Mon Oct 8 2018
...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH TUESDAY MORNING...
.TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Locally heavy rainfall
possible. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.TONIGHT...Chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then showers
and thunderstorms after midnight. Locally heavy rainfall possible
after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 80 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds around 5 mph
shifting to the east after midnight. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Lows
in the mid 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
TXZ170-082115-
Mason-
Including the city of MASON
358 AM CDT Mon Oct 8 2018
.TODAY...Cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper
70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the evening,
then thunderstorms likely after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 80 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Cooler. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds around
5 mph shifting to the north after midnight. Chance of
thunderstorms 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Lows
in the mid 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
