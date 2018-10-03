TX San Angelo TX Zone Forecast
TX San Angelo TX Zone Forecast for Tuesday, October 2, 2018
Zone Forecast Product for Texas
National Weather Service San Angelo TX
336 AM CDT Wed Oct 3 2018
Taylor-
Including the city of ABILENE
336 AM CDT Wed Oct 3 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Highs
in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to
20 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Lows
in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Lows in
the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Highs in the
upper 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.
Tom Green-
Including the city of SAN ANGELO
336 AM CDT Wed Oct 3 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the
upper 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to
15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South
winds around 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Highs in the
upper 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.
Brown-
Including the city of BROWNWOOD
336 AM CDT Wed Oct 3 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Highs
around 90. South winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to
15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Increasing clouds. Slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Highs in the
upper 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.
Nolan-
Including the city of SWEETWATER
336 AM CDT Wed Oct 3 2018
.TODAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds
10 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 15 to
20 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Lows
in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs
around 80. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Lows in
the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Highs in the
mid 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.
Haskell-
Including the city of HASKELL
336 AM CDT Wed Oct 3 2018
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Lows
in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Lows in
the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.
.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Lows in
the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
Throckmorton-
Including the cities of THROCKMORTON and WOODSON
336 AM CDT Wed Oct 3 2018
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to
15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds
5 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Highs
around 80. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Lows in
the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Highs in the
upper 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.
Fisher-
Including the cities of ROTAN and ROBY
336 AM CDT Wed Oct 3 2018
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to
20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Highs in the
lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Lows
in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs
around 80. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Lows in
the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.
.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Lows in
the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
Jones-
Including the cities of STAMFORD, ANSON, and HAMLIN
336 AM CDT Wed Oct 3 2018
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 15 to
20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Lows
in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Lows in
the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Highs in the
upper 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.
Shackelford-
Including the city of ALBANY
336 AM CDT Wed Oct 3 2018
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South
winds around 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Lows in
the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Highs in the
upper 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.
Callahan-
Including the cities of CLYDE, BAIRD, and CROSS PLAINS
336 AM CDT Wed Oct 3 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Highs
around 90. South winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds
around 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Lows in
the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Highs in the
upper 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.
Sterling-
Including the city of STERLING CITY
336 AM CDT Wed Oct 3 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the
upper 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds
15 to 20 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Lows
in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Lows in
the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.
.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Lows
around 60. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
Coke-
Including the cities of ROBERT LEE and BRONTE
336 AM CDT Wed Oct 3 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the
upper 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to
15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds
around 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Lows
in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Highs around 80. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Lows in
the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Highs in the
upper 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.
Runnels-
Including the cities of BALLINGER and WINTERS
336 AM CDT Wed Oct 3 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs around
90. South winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to
15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Lows
in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Highs around 80. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Lows in
the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Highs in the
upper 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.
Irion-
Including the city of MERTZON
336 AM CDT Wed Oct 3 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the
upper 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South
winds around 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Highs around 80. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Highs in the
upper 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.
Concho-
Including the city of EDEN
336 AM CDT Wed Oct 3 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the
upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Highs around
80. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.
Coleman-
Including the city of COLEMAN
336 AM CDT Wed Oct 3 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Highs
around 90. South winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to
15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Highs around 80. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Highs in the
upper 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.
McCulloch-
Including the city of BRADY
336 AM CDT Wed Oct 3 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Highs
around 90. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Highs around
80. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.
San Saba-
Including the city of SAN SABA
336 AM CDT Wed Oct 3 2018
.TODAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds
5 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 60s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Highs around
80. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.
Crockett-
Including the city of OZONA
336 AM CDT Wed Oct 3 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the
mid 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to
20 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
Schleicher-
Including the city of ELDORADO
336 AM CDT Wed Oct 3 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the
mid 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to
15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South
winds around 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Highs around 80. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
Sutton-
Including the city of SONORA
336 AM CDT Wed Oct 3 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the
mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 60s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
Menard-
Including the city of MENARD
336 AM CDT Wed Oct 3 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the
upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs
around 80. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
Kimble-
Including the city of JUNCTION
336 AM CDT Wed Oct 3 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the
mid 80s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 60s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Highs around 80. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs
around 80. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
Mason-
Including the city of MASON
336 AM CDT Wed Oct 3 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the
upper 80s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 60s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
