TX San Angelo TX Zone Forecast
TX San Angelo TX Zone Forecast for Sunday, September 23, 2018
235 FPUS54 KSJT 240929
ZFPSJT
Zone Forecast Product for Texas
National Weather Service San Angelo TX
429 AM CDT Mon Sep 24 2018
TXZ127-242115-
Taylor-
Including the city of ABILENE
429 AM CDT Mon Sep 24 2018
.TODAY...Decreasing clouds. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in
the lower 80s. Southwest winds up to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms. Lows
in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the
northeast after midnight. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Cooler. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance
of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.THURSDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
$$
TXZ072-242115-
Tom Green-
Including the city of SAN ANGELO
429 AM CDT Mon Sep 24 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Patchy
fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds up to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Not as
warm. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance
of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.THURSDAY...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
$$
TXZ140-242115-
Brown-
Including the city of BROWNWOOD
429 AM CDT Mon Sep 24 2018
.TODAY...Decreasing clouds. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in
the lower 80s. Southwest winds up to 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the
mid 60s. South winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the
upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Not as
warm. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Increasing clouds. Slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
$$
TXZ054-242115-
Nolan-
Including the city of SWEETWATER
429 AM CDT Mon Sep 24 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Patchy
fog in the morning. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds up to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms. Lows
around 60. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the northeast
5 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Much
cooler. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds around 15 mph.
Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
$$
TXZ098-242115-
Haskell-
Including the city of HASKELL
429 AM CDT Mon Sep 24 2018
.TODAY...Decreasing clouds. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in
the mid 80s. South winds up to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the
lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs around
90. South winds 5 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms. Lows
around 60. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Much cooler. Highs
in the mid 60s. Northeast winds around 15 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
$$
TXZ099-242115-
Throckmorton-
Including the cities of THROCKMORTON and WOODSON
429 AM CDT Mon Sep 24 2018
.TODAY...Decreasing clouds. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in
the mid 80s. South winds up to 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the
mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs around
90. South winds 5 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms. Lows
in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the
northeast 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of thunderstorms
50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Much
cooler. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance
of thunderstorms 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.THURSDAY...Decreasing clouds. Warmer. Highs around 80.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
$$
TXZ049-242115-
Fisher-
Including the cities of ROTAN and ROBY
429 AM CDT Mon Sep 24 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Patchy
fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds around
5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. South winds 5 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms. Lows
in the upper 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the
northeast 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of thunderstorms
50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Much
cooler. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds around 15 mph.
Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs around 80.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
$$
TXZ113-242115-
Jones-
Including the cities of STAMFORD, ANSON, and HAMLIN
429 AM CDT Mon Sep 24 2018
.TODAY...Decreasing clouds. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in
the mid 80s. Southwest winds up to 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the
lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms. Lows
around 60. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the northeast
10 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Much
cooler. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds around 15 mph. Chance
of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.THURSDAY...Decreasing clouds. Warmer. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
$$
TXZ114-242115-
Shackelford-
Including the city of ALBANY
429 AM CDT Mon Sep 24 2018
.TODAY...Decreasing clouds. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in
the mid 80s. Southwest winds up to 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the
mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs around
90. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms. Lows
in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the
northeast after midnight. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Cooler. Highs around 70. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.THURSDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs around 80.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Increasing clouds. Slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
$$
TXZ128-242115-
Callahan-
Including the cities of CLYDE, BAIRD, and CROSS PLAINS
429 AM CDT Mon Sep 24 2018
.TODAY...Decreasing clouds. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in
the lower 80s. Southwest winds up to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the
lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the
upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms. Lows
in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the
northeast after midnight. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Cooler. Highs around 70. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.THURSDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
$$
TXZ064-242115-
Sterling-
Including the city of STERLING CITY
429 AM CDT Mon Sep 24 2018
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds up to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph
shifting to the northeast 5 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of
thunderstorms 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Cooler. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs around 80.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
$$
TXZ065-242115-
Coke-
Including the cities of ROBERT LEE and BRONTE
429 AM CDT Mon Sep 24 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Patchy
fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds up to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms. Lows
in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the
northeast after midnight. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Cooler. Highs around 70. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
$$
TXZ066-242115-
Runnels-
Including the cities of BALLINGER and WINTERS
429 AM CDT Mon Sep 24 2018
.TODAY...Decreasing clouds. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in
the mid 80s. Southwest winds up to 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms. Lows
in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the
east after midnight. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Cooler. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.THURSDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
$$
TXZ071-242115-
Irion-
Including the city of MERTZON
429 AM CDT Mon Sep 24 2018
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the
mid 80s. Southwest winds up to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Cooler. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph.
Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
$$
TXZ073-242115-
Concho-
Including the city of EDEN
429 AM CDT Mon Sep 24 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy fog
in the morning. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds up to
5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Not as
warm. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance
of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
$$
TXZ139-242115-
Coleman-
Including the city of COLEMAN
429 AM CDT Mon Sep 24 2018
.TODAY...Decreasing clouds. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in
the lower 80s. Southwest winds up to 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the
lower 60s. South winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the
upper 80s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Not as
warm. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.THURSDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
$$
TXZ154-242115-
McCulloch-
Including the city of BRADY
429 AM CDT Mon Sep 24 2018
.TODAY...Decreasing clouds. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in
the lower 80s. Southwest winds up to 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the
mid 60s. South winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the
upper 80s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Not as
warm. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance
of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
$$
TXZ155-242115-
San Saba-
Including the city of SAN SABA
429 AM CDT Mon Sep 24 2018
.TODAY...Decreasing clouds. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in
the lower 80s. Southwest winds up to 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the
mid 60s. South winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the
upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Increasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms. Highs
around 80. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows around 60. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
$$
TXZ076-242115-
Crockett-
Including the city of OZONA
429 AM CDT Mon Sep 24 2018
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the
mid 80s. South winds up to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph.
Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Not as
warm. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.THURSDAY...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs around 80. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs
around 80. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
$$
TXZ077-242115-
Schleicher-
Including the city of ELDORADO
429 AM CDT Mon Sep 24 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Patchy
fog in the morning. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds up to
5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Not as
warm. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance
of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.THURSDAY...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs around 80. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs around 80. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
$$
TXZ078-242115-
Sutton-
Including the city of SONORA
429 AM CDT Mon Sep 24 2018
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the
mid 80s. Southwest winds up to 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds around
5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs
around 80. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
$$
TXZ168-242115-
Menard-
Including the city of MENARD
429 AM CDT Mon Sep 24 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy fog
in the morning. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds up to
5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
$$
TXZ169-242115-
Kimble-
Including the city of JUNCTION
429 AM CDT Mon Sep 24 2018
.TODAY...Decreasing clouds. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in
the lower 80s. Southwest winds up to 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds around
5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs
around 80. East winds around 5 mph shifting to the northeast
10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of thunderstorms
50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows around 60. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs
around 80. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
$$
TXZ170-242115-
Mason-
Including the city of MASON
429 AM CDT Mon Sep 24 2018
.TODAY...Decreasing clouds. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in
the mid 80s. Southwest winds up to 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds up to
5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Increasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
$$
