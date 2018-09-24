TX San Angelo TX Zone Forecast

TX San Angelo TX Zone Forecast for Sunday, September 23, 2018

_____

235 FPUS54 KSJT 240929

ZFPSJT

Zone Forecast Product for Texas

National Weather Service San Angelo TX

429 AM CDT Mon Sep 24 2018

TXZ127-242115-

Taylor-

Including the city of ABILENE

429 AM CDT Mon Sep 24 2018

.TODAY...Decreasing clouds. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in

the lower 80s. Southwest winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms. Lows

in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the

northeast after midnight. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Cooler. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance

of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

$$

TXZ072-242115-

Tom Green-

Including the city of SAN ANGELO

429 AM CDT Mon Sep 24 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Patchy

fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds up to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Not as

warm. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance

of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

$$

TXZ140-242115-

Brown-

Including the city of BROWNWOOD

429 AM CDT Mon Sep 24 2018

.TODAY...Decreasing clouds. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in

the lower 80s. Southwest winds up to 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

mid 60s. South winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Not as

warm. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Increasing clouds. Slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

$$

TXZ054-242115-

Nolan-

Including the city of SWEETWATER

429 AM CDT Mon Sep 24 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Patchy

fog in the morning. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds up to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms. Lows

around 60. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the northeast

5 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Much

cooler. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds around 15 mph.

Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

$$

TXZ098-242115-

Haskell-

Including the city of HASKELL

429 AM CDT Mon Sep 24 2018

.TODAY...Decreasing clouds. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in

the mid 80s. South winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs around

90. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms. Lows

around 60. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Much cooler. Highs

in the mid 60s. Northeast winds around 15 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

$$

TXZ099-242115-

Throckmorton-

Including the cities of THROCKMORTON and WOODSON

429 AM CDT Mon Sep 24 2018

.TODAY...Decreasing clouds. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in

the mid 80s. South winds up to 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs around

90. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms. Lows

in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the

northeast 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of thunderstorms

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Much

cooler. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance

of thunderstorms 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Decreasing clouds. Warmer. Highs around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

$$

TXZ049-242115-

Fisher-

Including the cities of ROTAN and ROBY

429 AM CDT Mon Sep 24 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Patchy

fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds around

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms. Lows

in the upper 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the

northeast 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of thunderstorms

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Much

cooler. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds around 15 mph.

Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

$$

TXZ113-242115-

Jones-

Including the cities of STAMFORD, ANSON, and HAMLIN

429 AM CDT Mon Sep 24 2018

.TODAY...Decreasing clouds. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in

the mid 80s. Southwest winds up to 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms. Lows

around 60. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the northeast

10 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Much

cooler. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds around 15 mph. Chance

of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Decreasing clouds. Warmer. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

$$

TXZ114-242115-

Shackelford-

Including the city of ALBANY

429 AM CDT Mon Sep 24 2018

.TODAY...Decreasing clouds. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in

the mid 80s. Southwest winds up to 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs around

90. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms. Lows

in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the

northeast after midnight. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Cooler. Highs around 70. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Increasing clouds. Slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

$$

TXZ128-242115-

Callahan-

Including the cities of CLYDE, BAIRD, and CROSS PLAINS

429 AM CDT Mon Sep 24 2018

.TODAY...Decreasing clouds. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in

the lower 80s. Southwest winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms. Lows

in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the

northeast after midnight. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Cooler. Highs around 70. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

$$

TXZ064-242115-

Sterling-

Including the city of STERLING CITY

429 AM CDT Mon Sep 24 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds up to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the northeast 5 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Cooler. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

$$

TXZ065-242115-

Coke-

Including the cities of ROBERT LEE and BRONTE

429 AM CDT Mon Sep 24 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Patchy

fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds up to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms. Lows

in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the

northeast after midnight. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Cooler. Highs around 70. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

$$

TXZ066-242115-

Runnels-

Including the cities of BALLINGER and WINTERS

429 AM CDT Mon Sep 24 2018

.TODAY...Decreasing clouds. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in

the mid 80s. Southwest winds up to 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms. Lows

in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the

east after midnight. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Cooler. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

$$

TXZ071-242115-

Irion-

Including the city of MERTZON

429 AM CDT Mon Sep 24 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

mid 80s. Southwest winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Cooler. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph.

Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

$$

TXZ073-242115-

Concho-

Including the city of EDEN

429 AM CDT Mon Sep 24 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy fog

in the morning. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds up to

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Not as

warm. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance

of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

$$

TXZ139-242115-

Coleman-

Including the city of COLEMAN

429 AM CDT Mon Sep 24 2018

.TODAY...Decreasing clouds. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in

the lower 80s. Southwest winds up to 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

lower 60s. South winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

upper 80s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Not as

warm. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

$$

TXZ154-242115-

McCulloch-

Including the city of BRADY

429 AM CDT Mon Sep 24 2018

.TODAY...Decreasing clouds. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in

the lower 80s. Southwest winds up to 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

mid 60s. South winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

upper 80s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Not as

warm. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance

of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

$$

TXZ155-242115-

San Saba-

Including the city of SAN SABA

429 AM CDT Mon Sep 24 2018

.TODAY...Decreasing clouds. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in

the lower 80s. Southwest winds up to 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

mid 60s. South winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Increasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms. Highs

around 80. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows around 60. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

$$

TXZ076-242115-

Crockett-

Including the city of OZONA

429 AM CDT Mon Sep 24 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

mid 80s. South winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph.

Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Not as

warm. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs around 80. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

around 80. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

$$

TXZ077-242115-

Schleicher-

Including the city of ELDORADO

429 AM CDT Mon Sep 24 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Patchy

fog in the morning. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds up to

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Not as

warm. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance

of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs around 80. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs around 80. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

$$

TXZ078-242115-

Sutton-

Including the city of SONORA

429 AM CDT Mon Sep 24 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

mid 80s. Southwest winds up to 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

around 80. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

$$

TXZ168-242115-

Menard-

Including the city of MENARD

429 AM CDT Mon Sep 24 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy fog

in the morning. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds up to

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

$$

TXZ169-242115-

Kimble-

Including the city of JUNCTION

429 AM CDT Mon Sep 24 2018

.TODAY...Decreasing clouds. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in

the lower 80s. Southwest winds up to 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

around 80. East winds around 5 mph shifting to the northeast

10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of thunderstorms

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows around 60. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

around 80. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

$$

TXZ170-242115-

Mason-

Including the city of MASON

429 AM CDT Mon Sep 24 2018

.TODAY...Decreasing clouds. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in

the mid 80s. Southwest winds up to 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds up to

5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Increasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

$$

_____

