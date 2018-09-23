TX San Angelo TX Zone Forecast

Taylor-

Including the city of ABILENE

740 PM CDT Sat Sep 22 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Patchy

fog. Lows in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

showers 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of showers 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast

winds up to 5 mph shifting to the south after midnight.

.MONDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds

up to 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows around 60. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

TXZ072-230915-

Tom Green-

Including the city of SAN ANGELO

740 PM CDT Sat Sep 22 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows around 60. North

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of showers 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows in the lower 60s.

Northeast winds up to 5 mph shifting to the south after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds up to

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Decreasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

TXZ140-230915-

Brown-

Including the city of BROWNWOOD

740 PM CDT Sat Sep 22 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Patchy

fog. Lows in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of

showers 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a chance

of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of showers 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. North winds

up to 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds

up to 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

TXZ054-230915-

Nolan-

Including the city of SWEETWATER

740 PM CDT Sat Sep 22 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows around 60.

North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of showers

20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows in the lower 60s. East

winds up to 5 mph shifting to the south after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds

up to 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Not as

warm. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs around 80. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

TXZ098-230915-

Haskell-

Including the city of HASKELL

740 PM CDT Sat Sep 22 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Patchy fog. Lows in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of showers 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of showers 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds up

to 5 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight.

.MONDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds up

to 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms. Lows

in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Not as

warm. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

TXZ099-230915-

Throckmorton-

Including the cities of THROCKMORTON and WOODSON

740 PM CDT Sat Sep 22 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Patchy fog.

Lows in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of showers

30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a chance

of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of showers 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds up

to 5 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.

.MONDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds up

to 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms. Lows

in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Not as

warm. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

TXZ049-230915-

Fisher-

Including the cities of ROTAN and ROBY

740 PM CDT Sat Sep 22 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows in the lower 60s. East

winds up to 5 mph shifting to the south after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds up to

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms. Lows

in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Cooler. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows around 60. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

TXZ113-230915-

Jones-

Including the cities of STAMFORD, ANSON, and HAMLIN

740 PM CDT Sat Sep 22 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Patchy

fog. Lows in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

showers 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of showers 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds up

to 5 mph shifting to the south after midnight.

.MONDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds

up to 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms. Lows

in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Not as

warm. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

TXZ114-230915-

Shackelford-

Including the city of ALBANY

740 PM CDT Sat Sep 22 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Patchy fog.

Lows in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of showers

30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a chance

of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of showers 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds up

to 5 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight.

.MONDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds

up to 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Not as

warm. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

TXZ128-230915-

Callahan-

Including the cities of CLYDE, BAIRD, and CROSS PLAINS

740 PM CDT Sat Sep 22 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Patchy

fog. Lows in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of

showers 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a chance

of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of showers 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds

up to 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds

up to 5 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

around 80. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows around 60. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

TXZ064-230915-

Sterling-

Including the city of STERLING CITY

740 PM CDT Sat Sep 22 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds up to

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Not as

warm. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows around 60. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

TXZ065-230915-

Coke-

Including the cities of ROBERT LEE and BRONTE

740 PM CDT Sat Sep 22 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows around 60.

North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of showers 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows in the lower 60s.

Northeast winds up to 5 mph shifting to the southeast after

midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds up to

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

TXZ066-230915-

Runnels-

Including the cities of BALLINGER and WINTERS

740 PM CDT Sat Sep 22 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Patchy

fog. Lows in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

showers 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of showers 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast

winds up to 5 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight.

.MONDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest

winds up to 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

TXZ071-230915-

Irion-

Including the city of MERTZON

740 PM CDT Sat Sep 22 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. North

winds up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of showers

20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds

around 5 mph shifting to the south up to 5 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds up to

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

TXZ073-230915-

Concho-

Including the city of EDEN

740 PM CDT Sat Sep 22 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Patchy

fog. Lows in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of showers 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of showers 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast

winds up to 5 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight.

.MONDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest

winds up to 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

around 80. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

TXZ139-230915-

Coleman-

Including the city of COLEMAN

740 PM CDT Sat Sep 22 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Patchy

fog. Lows in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

showers 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a chance

of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of showers 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast

winds up to 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds up

to 5 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

TXZ154-230915-

McCulloch-

Including the city of BRADY

740 PM CDT Sat Sep 22 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Patchy

fog. Lows in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of showers 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a chance

of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of showers 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast

winds up to 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds up

to 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

TXZ155-230915-

San Saba-

Including the city of SAN SABA

740 PM CDT Sat Sep 22 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Patchy

fog. Near steady temperature in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. North winds

up to 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds up to

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

TXZ076-230915-

Crockett-

Including the city of OZONA

740 PM CDT Sat Sep 22 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60. North winds up

to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast

winds up to 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds up to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

TXZ077-230915-

Schleicher-

Including the city of ELDORADO

740 PM CDT Sat Sep 22 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows around 60.

North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of showers 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows in the lower 60s.

Northeast winds up to 5 mph shifting to the south after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds up

to 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

around 80. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

TXZ078-230915-

Sutton-

Including the city of SONORA

740 PM CDT Sat Sep 22 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the lower

60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of showers

20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast

winds up to 5 mph shifting to the east after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds up to

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

around 80. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

around 80. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

TXZ168-230915-

Menard-

Including the city of MENARD

740 PM CDT Sat Sep 22 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Patchy

fog. Lows in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of showers 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of showers 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. North winds

up to 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest

winds up to 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

around 80. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

around 80. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

TXZ169-230915-

Kimble-

Including the city of JUNCTION

740 PM CDT Sat Sep 22 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the lower 60s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of showers 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. North winds

up to 5 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.

.MONDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest

winds up to 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

around 80. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

TXZ170-230915-

Mason-

Including the city of MASON

740 PM CDT Sat Sep 22 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Patchy

fog. Lows in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of showers 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of showers 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. North winds

up to 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds up

to 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

