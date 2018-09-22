TX San Angelo TX Zone Forecast
TX San Angelo TX Zone Forecast for Friday, September 21, 2018
Zone Forecast Product for Texas...UPDATED
National Weather Service San Angelo TX
859 PM CDT Fri Sep 21 2018
Taylor-
Including the city of ABILENE
859 PM CDT Fri Sep 21 2018
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the upper
50s. North winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph. Chance
of showers 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Chance of rain and patchy drizzle in the
morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the
upper 60s. North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.
Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in
the lower 60s. North winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 20 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast
winds around 5 mph shifting to the southeast up to 5 mph after
midnight.
.MONDAY...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms. Lows
in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.THURSDAY...Increasing clouds. Slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs around 80. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
TXZ072-220915-
Tom Green-
Including the city of SAN ANGELO
859 PM CDT Fri Sep 21 2018
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the lower
60s. North winds 10 to 25 mph. Chance of showers 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Chance of rain and patchy drizzle in the
morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the
upper 60s. North winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
Gusts up to 25 mph early in the evening. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 20 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast
winds up to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs
around 80. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
TXZ140-220915-
Brown-
Including the city of BROWNWOOD
859 PM CDT Fri Sep 21 2018
...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM CDT SATURDAY...
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms in
the evening, then showers likely after midnight. Lows in the mid
60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70
percent.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Chance of rain and patchy drizzle in the
morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the
upper 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in
the lower 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 70s. North winds around 5 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
30 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds up to 5 mph.
Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.MONDAY...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs
around 80. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
TXZ054-220915-
Nolan-
Including the city of SWEETWATER
859 PM CDT Fri Sep 21 2018
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the upper
50s. North winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph. Chance
of showers 30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Chance of rain and patchy drizzle in the
morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the
upper 60s. North winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 20 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 20 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast
winds up to 5 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms. Lows
in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
TXZ098-220915-
Haskell-
Including the city of HASKELL
859 PM CDT Fri Sep 21 2018
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the upper
50s. North winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph. Chance
of showers 40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Chance of rain and patchy drizzle in the
morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the
upper 60s. North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.
Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in
the lower 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
30 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds up
to 5 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the mid 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms. Lows
in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
TXZ099-220915-
Throckmorton-
Including the cities of THROCKMORTON and WOODSON
859 PM CDT Fri Sep 21 2018
...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM CDT SATURDAY...
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms
in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in
the lower 60s. North winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Rain likely and patchy drizzle in the
morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper
60s. North winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in
the lower 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
50 percent.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid
70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
40 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds up to 5 mph in the
evening becoming light and variable. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.MONDAY...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms. Lows
in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs
around 80. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms.
Lows around 60. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
TXZ049-220915-
Fisher-
Including the cities of ROTAN and ROBY
859 PM CDT Fri Sep 21 2018
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the upper
50s. North winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph. Chance
of showers 30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Chance of rain and patchy drizzle in the
morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the
upper 60s. North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.
Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 20 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 20 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows in the lower 60s. East
winds up to 5 mph shifting to the south after midnight.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms. Lows
in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
TXZ113-220915-
Jones-
Including the cities of STAMFORD, ANSON, and HAMLIN
859 PM CDT Fri Sep 21 2018
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the upper
50s. North winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph in the evening.
Chance of showers 40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Chance of rain and patchy drizzle in the
morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the
upper 60s. North winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in
the lower 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph early
in the evening. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 20 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds up
to 5 mph shifting to the south after midnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms. Lows
in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
TXZ114-220915-
Shackelford-
Including the city of ALBANY
859 PM CDT Fri Sep 21 2018
...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM CDT SATURDAY...
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms
in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in
the lower 60s. North winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Chance of rain and patchy drizzle in the
morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the
upper 60s. North winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in
the lower 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
50 percent.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the
upper 70s. North winds around 5 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
40 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds up
to 5 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.
.MONDAY...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms. Lows
in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs
around 80. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows around 60. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
TXZ128-220915-
Callahan-
Including the cities of CLYDE, BAIRD, and CROSS PLAINS
859 PM CDT Fri Sep 21 2018
...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM CDT SATURDAY...
.TONIGHT...Showers early in the evening. Isolated thunderstorms
in the evening. Chance of showers in the late evening and after
midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. North winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance
of precipitation 80 percent.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Chance of rain and patchy drizzle in the
morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the
upper 60s. North winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in
the lower 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph early
in the evening. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
40 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds
up to 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms. Lows
in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows around 60. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
TXZ064-220915-
Sterling-
Including the city of STERLING CITY
859 PM CDT Fri Sep 21 2018
.TONIGHT...Windy. Cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the
upper 50s. North winds 20 to 30 mph. Gusts up to 45 mph in the
evening. Chance of showers 30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Chance of rain and patchy drizzle in the
morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the
upper 60s. North winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
Gusts up to 25 mph early in the evening. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 20 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. East winds 5 to
10 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs around 80. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
TXZ065-220915-
Coke-
Including the cities of ROBERT LEE and BRONTE
859 PM CDT Fri Sep 21 2018
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows around 60. North
winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph. Chance of showers
30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Chance of rain and patchy drizzle in the
morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the
upper 60s. North winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to 15 mph.
Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 20 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast
winds around 5 mph shifting to the southeast up to 5 mph after
midnight.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs
around 80. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Increasing clouds. Slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows around 60. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
TXZ066-220915-
Runnels-
Including the cities of BALLINGER and WINTERS
859 PM CDT Fri Sep 21 2018
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the lower
60s. North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph. Chance
of showers 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Chance of rain and patchy drizzle in the
morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the
upper 60s. North winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in
the lower 60s. North winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 20 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. North winds
up to 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Slight
chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of
thunderstorms 20 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs
around 80. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
TXZ071-220915-
Irion-
Including the city of MERTZON
859 PM CDT Fri Sep 21 2018
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows around 60. North
winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of showers 30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Chance of rain and patchy drizzle in the
morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the
upper 60s. North winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows around 60. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up
to 25 mph early in the evening. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 20 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs
around 80. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Increasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms. Highs
around 80. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
TXZ073-220915-
Concho-
Including the city of EDEN
859 PM CDT Fri Sep 21 2018
...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM CDT SATURDAY...
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely early in the evening. Isolated
thunderstorms in the evening. Chance of showers in the late
evening and after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Northwest winds
10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Chance of rain and patchy drizzle in the
morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the
upper 60s. North winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph early in the evening. Chance of
thunderstorms 20 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 20 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Northwest winds up to
5 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs
around 80. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
TXZ139-220915-
Coleman-
Including the city of COLEMAN
859 PM CDT Fri Sep 21 2018
...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM CDT SATURDAY...
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms in
the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the
lower 60s. North winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 70
percent.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Chance of rain and patchy drizzle in the
morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the
upper 60s. North winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in
the lower 60s. North winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
30 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. North winds up to 5 mph.
Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.MONDAY...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
TXZ154-220915-
McCulloch-
Including the city of BRADY
859 PM CDT Fri Sep 21 2018
...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM CDT SATURDAY...
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms in
the evening, then showers likely after midnight. Lows in the mid
60s. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph shifting to the northwest 10 to
20 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Chance of rain and patchy drizzle in the
morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the
upper 60s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 20 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Northwest winds up to 5 mph.
Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.MONDAY...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs
around 80. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
TXZ155-220915-
San Saba-
Including the city of SAN SABA
859 PM CDT Fri Sep 21 2018
...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM CDT SATURDAY...
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms in
the evening, then showers likely after midnight. Lows in the upper
60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the northwest 5 to
15 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Chance of rain and patchy drizzle in the
morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Near steady
temperature in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 70s. North winds around 5 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
30 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds up to 5 mph.
Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.MONDAY...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms. Lows
in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs
around 80. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
TXZ076-220915-
Crockett-
Including the city of OZONA
859 PM CDT Fri Sep 21 2018
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the lower
60s. North winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of showers 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Chance of rain and patchy drizzle in the
morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the
lower 70s. North winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
Gusts up to 25 mph early in the evening. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 80. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs
around 80. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
TXZ077-220915-
Schleicher-
Including the city of ELDORADO
859 PM CDT Fri Sep 21 2018
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the lower
60s. North winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of showers 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Chance of rain and patchy drizzle in the
morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the
upper 60s. North winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
Gusts up to 25 mph early in the evening. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 20 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. East winds up to
5 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
TXZ078-220915-
Sutton-
Including the city of SONORA
859 PM CDT Fri Sep 21 2018
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely early in the evening. Isolated
thunderstorms in the evening. Chance of showers in the late
evening and after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. North winds 5 to
15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Chance of rain and patchy drizzle in the
morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the
lower 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 20 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast
winds around 5 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
TXZ168-220915-
Menard-
Including the city of MENARD
859 PM CDT Fri Sep 21 2018
...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM CDT SATURDAY...
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms in
the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the
mid 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 70
percent.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Chance of rain and patchy drizzle in the
morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the
upper 60s. North winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 20 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. North winds up to 5 mph.
Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs
around 80. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs
around 80. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs
around 80. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
TXZ169-220915-
Kimble-
Including the city of JUNCTION
859 PM CDT Fri Sep 21 2018
...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM CDT SATURDAY...
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms in
the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the
mid 60s. Southwest winds up to 10 mph shifting to the northwest
after midnight. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Chance of rain and patchy drizzle in the
morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs around 70.
North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 20 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. North winds up to 5 mph.
Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms. Lows
in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs
around 80. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs
around 80. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
TXZ170-220915-
Mason-
Including the city of MASON
859 PM CDT Fri Sep 21 2018
...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM CDT SATURDAY...
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms in
the evening, then showers likely after midnight. Lows in the upper
60s. South winds up to 10 mph shifting to the northwest after
midnight. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Chance of rain and patchy drizzle in the
morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the
lower 70s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 70s. North winds around 5 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 20 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Northwest winds up to 5 mph.
Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms. Lows
in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
