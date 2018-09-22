TX San Angelo TX Zone Forecast

TX San Angelo TX Zone Forecast for Friday, September 21, 2018

_____

510 FPUS54 KSJT 220159 AAB

ZFPSJT

Zone Forecast Product for Texas...UPDATED

National Weather Service San Angelo TX

859 PM CDT Fri Sep 21 2018

TXZ127-220915-

Taylor-

Including the city of ABILENE

859 PM CDT Fri Sep 21 2018

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the upper

50s. North winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph. Chance

of showers 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Chance of rain and patchy drizzle in the

morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 60s. North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in

the lower 60s. North winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph shifting to the southeast up to 5 mph after

midnight.

.MONDAY...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms. Lows

in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Increasing clouds. Slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs around 80. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

$$

TXZ072-220915-

Tom Green-

Including the city of SAN ANGELO

859 PM CDT Fri Sep 21 2018

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the lower

60s. North winds 10 to 25 mph. Chance of showers 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Chance of rain and patchy drizzle in the

morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 60s. North winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

Gusts up to 25 mph early in the evening. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast

winds up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

around 80. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

$$

TXZ140-220915-

Brown-

Including the city of BROWNWOOD

859 PM CDT Fri Sep 21 2018

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM CDT SATURDAY...

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms in

the evening, then showers likely after midnight. Lows in the mid

60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70

percent.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Chance of rain and patchy drizzle in the

morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in

the lower 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 70s. North winds around 5 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds up to 5 mph.

Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

around 80. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

$$

TXZ054-220915-

Nolan-

Including the city of SWEETWATER

859 PM CDT Fri Sep 21 2018

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the upper

50s. North winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph. Chance

of showers 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Chance of rain and patchy drizzle in the

morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 60s. North winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast

winds up to 5 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms. Lows

in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

$$

TXZ098-220915-

Haskell-

Including the city of HASKELL

859 PM CDT Fri Sep 21 2018

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the upper

50s. North winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph. Chance

of showers 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Chance of rain and patchy drizzle in the

morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 60s. North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in

the lower 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds up

to 5 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms. Lows

in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

$$

TXZ099-220915-

Throckmorton-

Including the cities of THROCKMORTON and WOODSON

859 PM CDT Fri Sep 21 2018

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM CDT SATURDAY...

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms

in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in

the lower 60s. North winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Rain likely and patchy drizzle in the

morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

60s. North winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in

the lower 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid

70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds up to 5 mph in the

evening becoming light and variable. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.MONDAY...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms. Lows

in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

around 80. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms.

Lows around 60. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

$$

TXZ049-220915-

Fisher-

Including the cities of ROTAN and ROBY

859 PM CDT Fri Sep 21 2018

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the upper

50s. North winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph. Chance

of showers 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Chance of rain and patchy drizzle in the

morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 60s. North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows in the lower 60s. East

winds up to 5 mph shifting to the south after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms. Lows

in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

$$

TXZ113-220915-

Jones-

Including the cities of STAMFORD, ANSON, and HAMLIN

859 PM CDT Fri Sep 21 2018

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the upper

50s. North winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph in the evening.

Chance of showers 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Chance of rain and patchy drizzle in the

morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 60s. North winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in

the lower 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph early

in the evening. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds up

to 5 mph shifting to the south after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms. Lows

in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

$$

TXZ114-220915-

Shackelford-

Including the city of ALBANY

859 PM CDT Fri Sep 21 2018

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM CDT SATURDAY...

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms

in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in

the lower 60s. North winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Chance of rain and patchy drizzle in the

morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 60s. North winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in

the lower 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the

upper 70s. North winds around 5 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds up

to 5 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.

.MONDAY...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms. Lows

in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

around 80. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows around 60. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

$$

TXZ128-220915-

Callahan-

Including the cities of CLYDE, BAIRD, and CROSS PLAINS

859 PM CDT Fri Sep 21 2018

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM CDT SATURDAY...

.TONIGHT...Showers early in the evening. Isolated thunderstorms

in the evening. Chance of showers in the late evening and after

midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. North winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance

of precipitation 80 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Chance of rain and patchy drizzle in the

morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 60s. North winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in

the lower 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph early

in the evening. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds

up to 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms. Lows

in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows around 60. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

$$

TXZ064-220915-

Sterling-

Including the city of STERLING CITY

859 PM CDT Fri Sep 21 2018

.TONIGHT...Windy. Cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

upper 50s. North winds 20 to 30 mph. Gusts up to 45 mph in the

evening. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Chance of rain and patchy drizzle in the

morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 60s. North winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

Gusts up to 25 mph early in the evening. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. East winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs around 80. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

$$

TXZ065-220915-

Coke-

Including the cities of ROBERT LEE and BRONTE

859 PM CDT Fri Sep 21 2018

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows around 60. North

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph. Chance of showers

30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Chance of rain and patchy drizzle in the

morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 60s. North winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to 15 mph.

Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph shifting to the southeast up to 5 mph after

midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

around 80. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Increasing clouds. Slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows around 60. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

$$

TXZ066-220915-

Runnels-

Including the cities of BALLINGER and WINTERS

859 PM CDT Fri Sep 21 2018

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the lower

60s. North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph. Chance

of showers 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Chance of rain and patchy drizzle in the

morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 60s. North winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in

the lower 60s. North winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. North winds

up to 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

around 80. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

$$

TXZ071-220915-

Irion-

Including the city of MERTZON

859 PM CDT Fri Sep 21 2018

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows around 60. North

winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Chance of rain and patchy drizzle in the

morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 60s. North winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows around 60. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up

to 25 mph early in the evening. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

around 80. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Increasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms. Highs

around 80. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

$$

TXZ073-220915-

Concho-

Including the city of EDEN

859 PM CDT Fri Sep 21 2018

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM CDT SATURDAY...

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely early in the evening. Isolated

thunderstorms in the evening. Chance of showers in the late

evening and after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Northwest winds

10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Chance of rain and patchy drizzle in the

morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 60s. North winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph early in the evening. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Northwest winds up to

5 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

around 80. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

$$

TXZ139-220915-

Coleman-

Including the city of COLEMAN

859 PM CDT Fri Sep 21 2018

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM CDT SATURDAY...

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms in

the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the

lower 60s. North winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 70

percent.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Chance of rain and patchy drizzle in the

morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 60s. North winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in

the lower 60s. North winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. North winds up to 5 mph.

Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

$$

TXZ154-220915-

McCulloch-

Including the city of BRADY

859 PM CDT Fri Sep 21 2018

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM CDT SATURDAY...

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms in

the evening, then showers likely after midnight. Lows in the mid

60s. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph shifting to the northwest 10 to

20 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Chance of rain and patchy drizzle in the

morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 60s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Northwest winds up to 5 mph.

Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

around 80. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

$$

TXZ155-220915-

San Saba-

Including the city of SAN SABA

859 PM CDT Fri Sep 21 2018

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM CDT SATURDAY...

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms in

the evening, then showers likely after midnight. Lows in the upper

60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the northwest 5 to

15 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Chance of rain and patchy drizzle in the

morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Near steady

temperature in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 70s. North winds around 5 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds up to 5 mph.

Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms. Lows

in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

around 80. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

$$

TXZ076-220915-

Crockett-

Including the city of OZONA

859 PM CDT Fri Sep 21 2018

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the lower

60s. North winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of showers 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Chance of rain and patchy drizzle in the

morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 70s. North winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

Gusts up to 25 mph early in the evening. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 80. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

around 80. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

$$

TXZ077-220915-

Schleicher-

Including the city of ELDORADO

859 PM CDT Fri Sep 21 2018

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the lower

60s. North winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of showers 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Chance of rain and patchy drizzle in the

morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 60s. North winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

Gusts up to 25 mph early in the evening. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. East winds up to

5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

$$

TXZ078-220915-

Sutton-

Including the city of SONORA

859 PM CDT Fri Sep 21 2018

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely early in the evening. Isolated

thunderstorms in the evening. Chance of showers in the late

evening and after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. North winds 5 to

15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Chance of rain and patchy drizzle in the

morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

$$

TXZ168-220915-

Menard-

Including the city of MENARD

859 PM CDT Fri Sep 21 2018

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM CDT SATURDAY...

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms in

the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the

mid 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 70

percent.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Chance of rain and patchy drizzle in the

morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 60s. North winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. North winds up to 5 mph.

Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

around 80. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

around 80. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

around 80. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

$$

TXZ169-220915-

Kimble-

Including the city of JUNCTION

859 PM CDT Fri Sep 21 2018

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM CDT SATURDAY...

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms in

the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the

mid 60s. Southwest winds up to 10 mph shifting to the northwest

after midnight. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Chance of rain and patchy drizzle in the

morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs around 70.

North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. North winds up to 5 mph.

Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms. Lows

in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

around 80. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

around 80. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

$$

TXZ170-220915-

Mason-

Including the city of MASON

859 PM CDT Fri Sep 21 2018

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM CDT SATURDAY...

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms in

the evening, then showers likely after midnight. Lows in the upper

60s. South winds up to 10 mph shifting to the northwest after

midnight. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Chance of rain and patchy drizzle in the

morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 70s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 70s. North winds around 5 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Northwest winds up to 5 mph.

Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms. Lows

in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

$$

_____

Copyright 2018 AccuWeather