TX San Angelo TX Zone Forecast

TX San Angelo TX Zone Forecast for Saturday, September 15, 2018

Zone Forecast Product for Texas

National Weather Service San Angelo TX

339 PM CDT Sat Sep 15 2018

Taylor-

Including the city of ABILENE

339 PM CDT Sat Sep 15 2018

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with showers likely and slight chance of

thunderstorms. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Lows in the upper

60s. East winds up to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

TXZ072-160915-

Tom Green-

Including the city of SAN ANGELO

339 PM CDT Sat Sep 15 2018

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH SUNDAY MORNING...

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with showers likely and slight chance of

thunderstorms. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Lows in the upper

60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 5 to

15 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds up to

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s. South winds up to 10 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

TXZ140-160915-

Brown-

Including the city of BROWNWOOD

339 PM CDT Sat Sep 15 2018

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH SUNDAY MORNING...

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows around 70. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. South winds up to

5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 90. South winds up to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. South winds up to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

TXZ054-160915-

Nolan-

Including the city of SWEETWATER

339 PM CDT Sat Sep 15 2018

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with showers likely and slight chance of

thunderstorms. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Lows in the upper

60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

TXZ098-160915-

Haskell-

Including the city of HASKELL

339 PM CDT Sat Sep 15 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Northeast winds up to

5 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds

around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows around 70. South winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs around 90. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms.

Lows around 70. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

TXZ099-160915-

Throckmorton-

Including the cities of THROCKMORTON and WOODSON

339 PM CDT Sat Sep 15 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Northeast winds up to

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds

up to 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows in the lower 70s. South

winds up to 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

TXZ049-160915-

Fisher-

Including the cities of ROTAN and ROBY

339 PM CDT Sat Sep 15 2018

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows in the upper 60s. South

winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs around 90. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

TXZ113-160915-

Jones-

Including the cities of STAMFORD, ANSON, and HAMLIN

339 PM CDT Sat Sep 15 2018

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds up to 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows in the upper 60s. South

winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs around 90. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

TXZ114-160915-

Shackelford-

Including the city of ALBANY

339 PM CDT Sat Sep 15 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms. Lows around 70. East winds up to 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds

up to 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows around 70. South winds up

to 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs around 90. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms.

Lows around 70. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

TXZ128-160915-

Callahan-

Including the cities of CLYDE, BAIRD, and CROSS PLAINS

339 PM CDT Sat Sep 15 2018

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds up to 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds

up to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds

up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms.

Lows around 70. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

TXZ064-160915-

Sterling-

Including the city of STERLING CITY

339 PM CDT Sat Sep 15 2018

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH SUNDAY MORNING...

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with showers likely and slight chance of

thunderstorms. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Lows in the upper

60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 5 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

TXZ065-160915-

Coke-

Including the cities of ROBERT LEE and BRONTE

339 PM CDT Sat Sep 15 2018

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH SUNDAY MORNING...

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with showers likely and slight chance of

thunderstorms. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Lows in the upper

60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds up to

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

TXZ066-160915-

Runnels-

Including the cities of BALLINGER and WINTERS

339 PM CDT Sat Sep 15 2018

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH SUNDAY MORNING...

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with showers likely and slight chance of

thunderstorms. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Lows in the upper

60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds

up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 90. South winds up to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms.

Lows around 70. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

TXZ071-160915-

Irion-

Including the city of MERTZON

339 PM CDT Sat Sep 15 2018

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH SUNDAY MORNING...

.TONIGHT...Showers and slight chance of thunderstorms. Locally

heavy rainfall possible. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with showers likely and slight chance of

thunderstorms. Highs around 80. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance

of precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds up to

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

TXZ073-160915-

Concho-

Including the city of EDEN

339 PM CDT Sat Sep 15 2018

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH SUNDAY MORNING...

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with showers likely and slight chance of

thunderstorms. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Lows in the upper

60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds up to

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds up

to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

TXZ139-160915-

Coleman-

Including the city of COLEMAN

339 PM CDT Sat Sep 15 2018

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH SUNDAY MORNING...

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with showers likely and slight chance of

thunderstorms. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Lows around 70.

East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds

up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 90. South winds up to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

TXZ154-160915-

McCulloch-

Including the city of BRADY

339 PM CDT Sat Sep 15 2018

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH SUNDAY MORNING...

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with showers likely and slight chance of

thunderstorms. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Lows around 70.

East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. South winds up to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 90. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. South winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows around 70. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

TXZ155-160915-

San Saba-

Including the city of SAN SABA

339 PM CDT Sat Sep 15 2018

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH SUNDAY MORNING...

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows around 70. East winds up to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds

up to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. South winds up to

5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 90. South winds up to

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. South winds up to

5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Increasing clouds. Slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows around 70. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

TXZ076-160915-

Crockett-

Including the city of OZONA

339 PM CDT Sat Sep 15 2018

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH SUNDAY MORNING...

.TONIGHT...Showers and slight chance of thunderstorms. Locally

heavy rainfall possible. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with showers likely and slight chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

TXZ077-160915-

Schleicher-

Including the city of ELDORADO

339 PM CDT Sat Sep 15 2018

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH SUNDAY MORNING...

.TONIGHT...Showers and slight chance of thunderstorms. Locally

heavy rainfall possible. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to

15 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with showers likely and slight chance of

thunderstorms. Highs around 80. East winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds up

to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

TXZ078-160915-

Sutton-

Including the city of SONORA

339 PM CDT Sat Sep 15 2018

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH SUNDAY MORNING...

.TONIGHT...Showers and slight chance of thunderstorms. Locally

heavy rainfall possible. Near steady temperature around 70.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with showers likely and slight chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 5 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds up

to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

TXZ168-160915-

Menard-

Including the city of MENARD

339 PM CDT Sat Sep 15 2018

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH SUNDAY MORNING...

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with showers likely and slight chance of

thunderstorms. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Lows in the upper

60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds up to

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

TXZ169-160915-

Kimble-

Including the city of JUNCTION

339 PM CDT Sat Sep 15 2018

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH SUNDAY MORNING...

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with showers likely and slight chance of

thunderstorms. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Near steady

temperature around 70. East winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to

15 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds up

to 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s. South winds up to 10 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

TXZ170-160915-

Mason-

Including the city of MASON

339 PM CDT Sat Sep 15 2018

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH SUNDAY MORNING...

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with showers likely and slight chance of

thunderstorms. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Lows around 70.

East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. South winds up to

5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds up

to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds

up to 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

