TX San Angelo TX Zone Forecast

TX San Angelo TX Zone Forecast for Saturday, September 8, 2018

_____

523 FPUS54 KSJT 082024

ZFPSJT

Zone Forecast Product for Texas

National Weather Service San Angelo TX

324 PM CDT Sat Sep 8 2018

TXZ127-090915-

Taylor-

Including the city of ABILENE

324 PM CDT Sat Sep 8 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 60s. North winds up to 5 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds

up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

$$

TXZ072-090915-

Tom Green-

Including the city of SAN ANGELO

324 PM CDT Sat Sep 8 2018

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in

the upper 60s. Northeast winds up to 5 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds up to 10 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

$$

TXZ140-090915-

Brown-

Including the city of BROWNWOOD

324 PM CDT Sat Sep 8 2018

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the

upper 60s. North winds up to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Increasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

$$

TXZ054-090915-

Nolan-

Including the city of SWEETWATER

324 PM CDT Sat Sep 8 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds up to 5 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds

up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

$$

TXZ098-090915-

Haskell-

Including the city of HASKELL

324 PM CDT Sat Sep 8 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. North winds up to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds

up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

$$

TXZ099-090915-

Throckmorton-

Including the cities of THROCKMORTON and WOODSON

324 PM CDT Sat Sep 8 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. North winds up to

5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds

up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds

up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs around 90. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

$$

TXZ049-090915-

Fisher-

Including the cities of ROTAN and ROBY

324 PM CDT Sat Sep 8 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds up

to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

$$

TXZ113-090915-

Jones-

Including the cities of STAMFORD, ANSON, and HAMLIN

324 PM CDT Sat Sep 8 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 60s. North winds up to 10 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds

up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

$$

TXZ114-090915-

Shackelford-

Including the city of ALBANY

324 PM CDT Sat Sep 8 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 60s. North winds up to 5 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds up

to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds up

to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

$$

TXZ128-090915-

Callahan-

Including the cities of CLYDE, BAIRD, and CROSS PLAINS

324 PM CDT Sat Sep 8 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 60s. North winds up to 5 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds up

to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast

winds up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Increasing clouds. Slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

$$

TXZ064-090915-

Sterling-

Including the city of STERLING CITY

324 PM CDT Sat Sep 8 2018

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds up to 5 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast

winds up to 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

$$

TXZ065-090915-

Coke-

Including the cities of ROBERT LEE and BRONTE

324 PM CDT Sat Sep 8 2018

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds up to 5 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds

up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

$$

TXZ066-090915-

Runnels-

Including the cities of BALLINGER and WINTERS

324 PM CDT Sat Sep 8 2018

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 60s. North winds up to 5 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds

up to 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

$$

TXZ071-090915-

Irion-

Including the city of MERTZON

324 PM CDT Sat Sep 8 2018

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds up to 5 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast

winds up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

$$

TXZ073-090915-

Concho-

Including the city of EDEN

324 PM CDT Sat Sep 8 2018

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the

upper 60s. North winds up to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds up to 10 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Increasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

$$

TXZ139-090915-

Coleman-

Including the city of COLEMAN

324 PM CDT Sat Sep 8 2018

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in

the upper 60s. North winds up to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds

up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Increasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

$$

TXZ154-090915-

McCulloch-

Including the city of BRADY

324 PM CDT Sat Sep 8 2018

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the

upper 60s. North winds up to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Increasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

$$

TXZ155-090915-

San Saba-

Including the city of SAN SABA

324 PM CDT Sat Sep 8 2018

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the

upper 60s. North winds up to 5 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 80s. Northeast winds up to 10 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

$$

TXZ076-090915-

Crockett-

Including the city of OZONA

324 PM CDT Sat Sep 8 2018

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in

the upper 60s. Northeast winds up to 10 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Decreasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

$$

TXZ077-090915-

Schleicher-

Including the city of ELDORADO

324 PM CDT Sat Sep 8 2018

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the

upper 60s. Northeast winds up to 5 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

$$

TXZ078-090915-

Sutton-

Including the city of SONORA

324 PM CDT Sat Sep 8 2018

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the

upper 60s. Northeast winds up to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast

winds up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Increasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

$$

TXZ168-090915-

Menard-

Including the city of MENARD

324 PM CDT Sat Sep 8 2018

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the

upper 60s. North winds up to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds up

to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Increasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

$$

TXZ169-090915-

Kimble-

Including the city of JUNCTION

324 PM CDT Sat Sep 8 2018

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the

upper 60s. Northeast winds up to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds up

to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

$$

TXZ170-090915-

Mason-

Including the city of MASON

324 PM CDT Sat Sep 8 2018

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Lows around 70.

North winds up to 5 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the

lower 80s. Northeast winds up to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds up

to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Increasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms. Lows

in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

$$

_____

Copyright 2018 AccuWeather