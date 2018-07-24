TX San Angelo TX Zone Forecast
TX San Angelo TX Zone Forecast for Monday, July 23, 2018
_____
555 FPUS54 KSJT 240833
ZFPSJT
Zone Forecast Product for Texas
National Weather Service San Angelo TX
333 AM CDT Tue Jul 24 2018
TXZ127-242130-
Taylor-
Including the city of ABILENE
333 AM CDT Tue Jul 24 2018
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds
5 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. East winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds
5 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms. Lows
in the mid 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
$$
TXZ072-242130-
Tom Green-
Including the city of SAN ANGELO
333 AM CDT Tue Jul 24 2018
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Northeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows in the mid 70s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 101. South winds 5 to
15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 101.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 101.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
$$
TXZ140-242130-
Brown-
Including the city of BROWNWOOD
333 AM CDT Tue Jul 24 2018
.TODAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the upper 90s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows in
the lower 70s. East winds up to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100. East winds up to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 102. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 101.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
$$
TXZ054-242130-
Nolan-
Including the city of SWEETWATER
333 AM CDT Tue Jul 24 2018
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. East winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Increasing clouds. Slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 20 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
$$
TXZ098-242130-
Haskell-
Including the city of HASKELL
333 AM CDT Tue Jul 24 2018
.TODAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Increasing clouds. Slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs around 100. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 20 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 101.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY...Increasing clouds. Slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
$$
TXZ099-242130-
Throckmorton-
Including the cities of THROCKMORTON and WOODSON
333 AM CDT Tue Jul 24 2018
.TODAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the upper 90s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. East winds up
to 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 101. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 101.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY...Increasing clouds. Slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.MONDAY...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
$$
TXZ049-242130-
Fisher-
Including the cities of ROTAN and ROBY
333 AM CDT Tue Jul 24 2018
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. East winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Increasing clouds. Slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 20 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
$$
TXZ113-242130-
Jones-
Including the cities of STAMFORD, ANSON, and HAMLIN
333 AM CDT Tue Jul 24 2018
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. East winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 20 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
$$
TXZ114-242130-
Shackelford-
Including the city of ALBANY
333 AM CDT Tue Jul 24 2018
.TODAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. East winds up
to 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 101.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
$$
TXZ128-242130-
Callahan-
Including the cities of CLYDE, BAIRD, and CROSS PLAINS
333 AM CDT Tue Jul 24 2018
.TODAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. East winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
$$
TXZ064-242130-
Sterling-
Including the city of STERLING CITY
333 AM CDT Tue Jul 24 2018
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows in the mid 70s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the upper 90s. East
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 20 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
$$
TXZ065-242130-
Coke-
Including the cities of ROBERT LEE and BRONTE
333 AM CDT Tue Jul 24 2018
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Northeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows in the mid 70s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. East winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100. South winds 5 to
15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 101.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
$$
TXZ066-242130-
Runnels-
Including the cities of BALLINGER and WINTERS
333 AM CDT Tue Jul 24 2018
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Northeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows in the mid 70s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. East winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 101. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.FRIDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the upper 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 101.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
$$
TXZ071-242130-
Irion-
Including the city of MERTZON
333 AM CDT Tue Jul 24 2018
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Northeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100. South winds 5 to
15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.FRIDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the upper 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
$$
TXZ073-242130-
Concho-
Including the city of EDEN
333 AM CDT Tue Jul 24 2018
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Northeast winds
around 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. East winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 101. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 101.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
$$
TXZ139-242130-
Coleman-
Including the city of COLEMAN
333 AM CDT Tue Jul 24 2018
.TODAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the upper 90s. Northeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows in the mid 70s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 101.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
$$
TXZ154-242130-
McCulloch-
Including the city of BRADY
333 AM CDT Tue Jul 24 2018
.TODAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the upper 90s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds up
to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100. East winds up to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 101.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
$$
TXZ155-242130-
San Saba-
Including the city of SAN SABA
333 AM CDT Tue Jul 24 2018
.TODAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the upper 90s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows in
the mid 70s. East winds up to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100. East winds up to
5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 102. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 101.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 101.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
$$
TXZ076-242130-
Crockett-
Including the city of OZONA
333 AM CDT Tue Jul 24 2018
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Northeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Increasing clouds. Slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
$$
TXZ077-242130-
Schleicher-
Including the city of ELDORADO
333 AM CDT Tue Jul 24 2018
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Northeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 70s. East winds up to 10 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast
winds up to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South
winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds
5 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Increasing clouds. Slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
$$
TXZ078-242130-
Sutton-
Including the city of SONORA
333 AM CDT Tue Jul 24 2018
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Northeast winds
5 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 70s. East winds up to 10 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast
winds up to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds
5 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Increasing clouds. Slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
$$
TXZ168-242130-
Menard-
Including the city of MENARD
333 AM CDT Tue Jul 24 2018
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Northeast winds
5 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. East winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
$$
TXZ169-242130-
Kimble-
Including the city of JUNCTION
333 AM CDT Tue Jul 24 2018
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Northeast winds
5 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 70s. East winds up to 10 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. East winds up
to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Increasing clouds. Slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
$$
TXZ170-242130-
Mason-
Including the city of MASON
333 AM CDT Tue Jul 24 2018
.TODAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the upper 90s. Northeast
winds 5 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds up
to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. East winds up
to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
$$
_____
Copyright 2018 AccuWeather