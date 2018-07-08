TX San Angelo TX Zone Forecast

TX San Angelo TX Zone Forecast for Sunday, July 8, 2018

869 FPUS54 KSJT 081956

ZFPSJT

Zone Forecast Product for Texas

National Weather Service San Angelo TX

256 PM CDT Sun Jul 8 2018

TXZ127-090945-

Taylor-

Including the city of ABILENE

256 PM CDT Sun Jul 8 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy then becoming partly cloudy after

midnight then becoming mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in

the evening. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 90s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows in the lower 70s. South

winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ072-090945-

Tom Green-

Including the city of SAN ANGELO

256 PM CDT Sun Jul 8 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the evening,

then a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the

upper 60s. Southeast winds up to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 80s. Southeast winds up to 10 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows around 70. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ140-090945-

Brown-

Including the city of BROWNWOOD

256 PM CDT Sun Jul 8 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the evening,

then a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around

70. Southeast winds up to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 80s. Southeast winds up to 10 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 90s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South

winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ054-090945-

Nolan-

Including the city of SWEETWATER

256 PM CDT Sun Jul 8 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms in the

evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows around 70. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 90s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows in the lower 70s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ098-090945-

Haskell-

Including the city of HASKELL

256 PM CDT Sun Jul 8 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms in

the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the lower

70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.MONDAY...Increasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 90s. Southwest winds around 5 mph shifting to the south

in the afternoon. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows in the mid 70s. South

winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ099-090945-

Throckmorton-

Including the cities of THROCKMORTON and WOODSON

256 PM CDT Sun Jul 8 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms in

the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the lower

70s. Southeast winds up to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 90s. East winds up to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 90s. South winds up to 5 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows in the mid 70s. South

winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.

$$

TXZ049-090945-

Fisher-

Including the cities of ROTAN and ROBY

256 PM CDT Sun Jul 8 2018

.TONIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the south after midnight. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 90s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows in the lower 70s. South

winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ113-090945-

Jones-

Including the cities of STAMFORD, ANSON, and HAMLIN

256 PM CDT Sun Jul 8 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms in

the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the lower

70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 90s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows in the lower 70s. South

winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ114-090945-

Shackelford-

Including the city of ALBANY

256 PM CDT Sun Jul 8 2018

.TONIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of thunderstorms.

Lows around 70. Southeast winds up to 10 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 90s. East winds up to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 90s. Southwest winds up to 5 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows in the lower 70s. South

winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ128-090945-

Callahan-

Including the cities of CLYDE, BAIRD, and CROSS PLAINS

256 PM CDT Sun Jul 8 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy then becoming partly cloudy after

midnight then becoming mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in

the evening, then a slight chance of thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds up to 10 mph.

Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 80s. East winds up to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 90s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows in the lower 70s. South

winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ064-090945-

Sterling-

Including the city of STERLING CITY

256 PM CDT Sun Jul 8 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy then becoming partly cloudy after

midnight then becoming mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms.

Lows around 70. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

40 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

around 90. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ065-090945-

Coke-

Including the cities of ROBERT LEE and BRONTE

256 PM CDT Sun Jul 8 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy then becoming partly cloudy after

midnight then becoming mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in

the evening, then a slight chance of thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows around 70. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows around 70. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 90s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows around 70. South winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ066-090945-

Runnels-

Including the cities of BALLINGER and WINTERS

256 PM CDT Sun Jul 8 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the evening,

then a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around

70. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

40 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 90s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows in the lower 70s. South

winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ071-090945-

Irion-

Including the city of MERTZON

256 PM CDT Sun Jul 8 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in

the upper 60s. Southeast winds up to 10 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 80s. Southeast winds up to 10 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ073-090945-

Concho-

Including the city of EDEN

256 PM CDT Sun Jul 8 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the evening,

then a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the

upper 60s. East winds 5 to 15 mph shifting to the southeast up to

5 mph after midnight. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 80s. Southeast winds up to 10 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows around 70. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South

winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ139-090945-

Coleman-

Including the city of COLEMAN

256 PM CDT Sun Jul 8 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the evening,

then a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around

70. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph decreasing to up to 5 mph after

midnight. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 80s. Southeast winds up to 10 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 90s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows in the lower 70s. South

winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ154-090945-

McCulloch-

Including the city of BRADY

256 PM CDT Sun Jul 8 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the evening,

then a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around

70. Southeast winds up to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 80s. Southeast winds up to 10 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows in the lower 70s. South

winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ155-090945-

San Saba-

Including the city of SAN SABA

256 PM CDT Sun Jul 8 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows

around 70. Southeast winds up to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 80s. South winds up to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 70s. South winds up to 10 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows in the lower 70s. South

winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ076-090945-

Crockett-

Including the city of OZONA

256 PM CDT Sun Jul 8 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in

the upper 60s. Southeast winds up to 10 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 80s. Southeast winds up to 15 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs around 90. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ077-090945-

Schleicher-

Including the city of ELDORADO

256 PM CDT Sun Jul 8 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the evening,

then a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the

upper 60s. Southeast winds up to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 80s. Southeast winds up to 10 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ078-090945-

Sutton-

Including the city of SONORA

256 PM CDT Sun Jul 8 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in

the upper 60s. Southeast winds up to 10 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 80s. South winds up to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows around 70. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ168-090945-

Menard-

Including the city of MENARD

256 PM CDT Sun Jul 8 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the evening,

then a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the

upper 60s. Southeast winds up to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 80s. Southeast winds up to 10 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows around 70. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ169-090945-

Kimble-

Including the city of JUNCTION

256 PM CDT Sun Jul 8 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in

the upper 60s. Southeast winds up to 10 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 80s. South winds up to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows around 70. South winds up to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ170-090945-

Mason-

Including the city of MASON

256 PM CDT Sun Jul 8 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows

around 70. Southeast winds up to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 80s. South winds up to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 70s. South winds up to 10 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s. South winds up to 5 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. South winds up to

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

