TX San Angelo TX Zone Forecast for Sunday, July 1, 2018

318 AM CDT Mon Jul 2 2018

TXZ127-022115-

Taylor-

Including the city of ABILENE

318 AM CDT Mon Jul 2 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100. South winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Increasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

TXZ072-022115-

Tom Green-

Including the city of SAN ANGELO

318 AM CDT Mon Jul 2 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 103. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 102. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly sunny with slight chance of

thunderstorms. Highs around 101. South winds 5 to 10 mph shifting

to the east in the afternoon. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

TXZ140-022115-

Brown-

Including the city of BROWNWOOD

318 AM CDT Mon Jul 2 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 102. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly cloudy with slight chance of

thunderstorms. Highs around 100. South winds around 5 mph

shifting to the east in the afternoon. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Increasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

TXZ054-022115-

Nolan-

Including the city of SWEETWATER

318 AM CDT Mon Jul 2 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Increasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

TXZ098-022115-

Haskell-

Including the city of HASKELL

318 AM CDT Mon Jul 2 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 101. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 102. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 102. South winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Increasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

TXZ099-022115-

Throckmorton-

Including the cities of THROCKMORTON and WOODSON

318 AM CDT Mon Jul 2 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 101. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 103. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 102. South winds

around 5 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Increasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

TXZ049-022115-

Fisher-

Including the cities of ROTAN and ROBY

318 AM CDT Mon Jul 2 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101. South winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Increasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

TXZ113-022115-

Jones-

Including the cities of STAMFORD, ANSON, and HAMLIN

318 AM CDT Mon Jul 2 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 101. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 102. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 102. South winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Increasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

TXZ114-022115-

Shackelford-

Including the city of ALBANY

318 AM CDT Mon Jul 2 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 102. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly cloudy with slight chance of

thunderstorms. Highs around 101. South winds 5 to 10 mph shifting

to the east in the afternoon. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Increasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

TXZ128-022115-

Callahan-

Including the cities of CLYDE, BAIRD, and CROSS PLAINS

318 AM CDT Mon Jul 2 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 101. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly cloudy with slight chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the east in the afternoon. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Increasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

TXZ064-022115-

Sterling-

Including the city of STERLING CITY

318 AM CDT Mon Jul 2 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 101. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100. South winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

TXZ065-022115-

Coke-

Including the cities of ROBERT LEE and BRONTE

318 AM CDT Mon Jul 2 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 101. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 101. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100. South winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

TXZ066-022115-

Runnels-

Including the cities of BALLINGER and WINTERS

318 AM CDT Mon Jul 2 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 102. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 101. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly sunny with slight chance of

thunderstorms. Highs around 100. South winds 5 to 10 mph shifting

to the southeast in the afternoon. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

TXZ071-022115-

Irion-

Including the city of MERTZON

318 AM CDT Mon Jul 2 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 101. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101. South winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

TXZ073-022115-

Concho-

Including the city of EDEN

318 AM CDT Mon Jul 2 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 102. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 102. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly sunny with slight chance of

thunderstorms. Highs around 100. South winds around 5 mph

shifting to the east in the afternoon. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Increasing clouds. Slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

TXZ139-022115-

Coleman-

Including the city of COLEMAN

318 AM CDT Mon Jul 2 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 102. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 102. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly cloudy with slight chance of

thunderstorms. Highs around 100. South winds around 5 mph

shifting to the east in the afternoon. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

TXZ154-022115-

McCulloch-

Including the city of BRADY

318 AM CDT Mon Jul 2 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 102. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 102. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly cloudy with slight chance of

thunderstorms. Highs around 100. South winds around 5 mph

shifting to the east in the afternoon. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Increasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

TXZ155-022115-

San Saba-

Including the city of SAN SABA

318 AM CDT Mon Jul 2 2018

.TODAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs around 101. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 102. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Increasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 90s. South winds around 5 mph shifting to the

east in the afternoon. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Increasing clouds. Slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Increasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

TXZ076-022115-

Crockett-

Including the city of OZONA

318 AM CDT Mon Jul 2 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100. Southeast

winds around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

TXZ077-022115-

Schleicher-

Including the city of ELDORADO

318 AM CDT Mon Jul 2 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly sunny with slight chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the southeast in the afternoon. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Increasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Increasing clouds. Slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

TXZ078-022115-

Sutton-

Including the city of SONORA

318 AM CDT Mon Jul 2 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly sunny with slight chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Increasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

TXZ168-022115-

Menard-

Including the city of MENARD

318 AM CDT Mon Jul 2 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 101. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly cloudy with slight chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds around 5 mph

shifting to the east in the afternoon. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Increasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

TXZ169-022115-

Kimble-

Including the city of JUNCTION

318 AM CDT Mon Jul 2 2018

.TODAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds

5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly cloudy with chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 90s. South winds around 5 mph shifting to the

east in the afternoon. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of thunderstorms.

Lows around 70. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

TXZ170-022115-

Mason-

Including the city of MASON

318 AM CDT Mon Jul 2 2018

.TODAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs around 101. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds up to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 101. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly cloudy with chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 90s. South winds around 5 mph shifting to the

east in the afternoon. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Decreasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Increasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

