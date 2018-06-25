TX San Angelo TX Zone Forecast

TX San Angelo TX Zone Forecast for Sunday, June 24, 2018

_____

Zone Forecast Product for Texas

National Weather Service San Angelo TX

353 AM CDT Mon Jun 25 2018

TXZ127-252115-

Taylor-

Including the city of ABILENE

353 AM CDT Mon Jun 25 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds

10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds

15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

around 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100. South winds around

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

$$

TXZ072-252115-

Tom Green-

Including the city of SAN ANGELO

353 AM CDT Mon Jun 25 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to

20 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100.

$$

TXZ140-252115-

Brown-

Including the city of BROWNWOOD

353 AM CDT Mon Jun 25 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy with slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 45 mph in

the morning. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ054-252115-

Nolan-

Including the city of SWEETWATER

353 AM CDT Mon Jun 25 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds

10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds

10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

around 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds

around 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ098-252115-

Haskell-

Including the city of HASKELL

353 AM CDT Mon Jun 25 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy with slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 90s. East winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around

30 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear with slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows

in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds

around 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101. South winds around

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 102.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 102.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 101.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs around 100. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

$$

TXZ099-252115-

Throckmorton-

Including the cities of THROCKMORTON and WOODSON

353 AM CDT Mon Jun 25 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy with slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 90s. East winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the south

in the afternoon. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear with slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows

in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 102. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 103.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs around 101. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

$$

TXZ049-252115-

Fisher-

Including the cities of ROTAN and ROBY

353 AM CDT Mon Jun 25 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with slight chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds

10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

around 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101. South winds around

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 102.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 102.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 101.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100.

$$

TXZ113-252115-

Jones-

Including the cities of STAMFORD, ANSON, and HAMLIN

353 AM CDT Mon Jun 25 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. East winds 10 to

15 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear with slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows

in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds

10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

around 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 102. South winds around

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 102.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 102.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs around 101. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

$$

TXZ114-252115-

Shackelford-

Including the city of ALBANY

353 AM CDT Mon Jun 25 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy with slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 90s. East winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the south

in the afternoon. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear with slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows

in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

around 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs

around 100. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

$$

TXZ128-252115-

Callahan-

Including the cities of CLYDE, BAIRD, and CROSS PLAINS

353 AM CDT Mon Jun 25 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny with slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

around 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100. South winds around

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

$$

TXZ064-252115-

Sterling-

Including the city of STERLING CITY

353 AM CDT Mon Jun 25 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 15 to

25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph shifting to the southeast

10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds

15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South

winds around 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds

around 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ065-252115-

Coke-

Including the cities of ROBERT LEE and BRONTE

353 AM CDT Mon Jun 25 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to

20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds

10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ066-252115-

Runnels-

Including the cities of BALLINGER and WINTERS

353 AM CDT Mon Jun 25 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to

20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ071-252115-

Irion-

Including the city of MERTZON

353 AM CDT Mon Jun 25 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 15 to

25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph in

the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds

around 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ073-252115-

Concho-

Including the city of EDEN

353 AM CDT Mon Jun 25 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Highs

in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in

the morning.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ139-252115-

Coleman-

Including the city of COLEMAN

353 AM CDT Mon Jun 25 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny with slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 90s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph in

the morning. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ154-252115-

McCulloch-

Including the city of BRADY

353 AM CDT Mon Jun 25 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy with slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ155-252115-

San Saba-

Including the city of SAN SABA

353 AM CDT Mon Jun 25 2018

.TODAY...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ076-252115-

Crockett-

Including the city of OZONA

353 AM CDT Mon Jun 25 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to

25 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South

winds around 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds

15 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ077-252115-

Schleicher-

Including the city of ELDORADO

353 AM CDT Mon Jun 25 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 15 to

25 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ078-252115-

Sutton-

Including the city of SONORA

353 AM CDT Mon Jun 25 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ168-252115-

Menard-

Including the city of MENARD

353 AM CDT Mon Jun 25 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Highs

in the mid 90s. South winds 15 to 25 mph shifting to the

southeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ169-252115-

Kimble-

Including the city of JUNCTION

353 AM CDT Mon Jun 25 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy with slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ170-252115-

Mason-

Including the city of MASON

353 AM CDT Mon Jun 25 2018

.TODAY...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

