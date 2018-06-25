TX San Angelo TX Zone Forecast
Published 4:59 am, Monday, June 25, 2018
TX San Angelo TX Zone Forecast for Sunday, June 24, 2018
Zone Forecast Product for Texas
National Weather Service San Angelo TX
353 AM CDT Mon Jun 25 2018
TXZ127-252115-
Taylor-
Including the city of ABILENE
353 AM CDT Mon Jun 25 2018
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds
10 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds
15 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
around 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100. South winds around
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
TXZ072-252115-
Tom Green-
Including the city of SAN ANGELO
353 AM CDT Mon Jun 25 2018
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to
20 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph in the morning.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100.
TXZ140-252115-
Brown-
Including the city of BROWNWOOD
353 AM CDT Mon Jun 25 2018
.TODAY...Partly cloudy with slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 45 mph in
the morning. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
TXZ054-252115-
Nolan-
Including the city of SWEETWATER
353 AM CDT Mon Jun 25 2018
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds
10 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds
10 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
around 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds
around 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
TXZ098-252115-
Haskell-
Including the city of HASKELL
353 AM CDT Mon Jun 25 2018
.TODAY...Partly cloudy with slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 90s. East winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around
30 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon. Chance of
thunderstorms 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear with slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows
in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds
around 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101. South winds around
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 102.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 102.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 101.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs around 100. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
TXZ099-252115-
Throckmorton-
Including the cities of THROCKMORTON and WOODSON
353 AM CDT Mon Jun 25 2018
.TODAY...Partly cloudy with slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 90s. East winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the south
in the afternoon. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear with slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows
in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 102. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 103.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs around 101. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
TXZ049-252115-
Fisher-
Including the cities of ROTAN and ROBY
353 AM CDT Mon Jun 25 2018
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with slight chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds
10 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
around 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101. South winds around
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 102.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 102.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 101.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100.
TXZ113-252115-
Jones-
Including the cities of STAMFORD, ANSON, and HAMLIN
353 AM CDT Mon Jun 25 2018
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. East winds 10 to
15 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear with slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows
in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds
10 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
around 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 102. South winds around
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 102.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 102.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs around 101. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
TXZ114-252115-
Shackelford-
Including the city of ALBANY
353 AM CDT Mon Jun 25 2018
.TODAY...Partly cloudy with slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 90s. East winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the south
in the afternoon. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear with slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows
in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
around 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs
around 100. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
TXZ128-252115-
Callahan-
Including the cities of CLYDE, BAIRD, and CROSS PLAINS
353 AM CDT Mon Jun 25 2018
.TODAY...Mostly sunny with slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
around 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100. South winds around
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
TXZ064-252115-
Sterling-
Including the city of STERLING CITY
353 AM CDT Mon Jun 25 2018
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 15 to
25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph shifting to the southeast
10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds
15 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South
winds around 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds
around 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
TXZ065-252115-
Coke-
Including the cities of ROBERT LEE and BRONTE
353 AM CDT Mon Jun 25 2018
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to
20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the morning.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds
10 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
TXZ066-252115-
Runnels-
Including the cities of BALLINGER and WINTERS
353 AM CDT Mon Jun 25 2018
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to
20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the morning.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
TXZ071-252115-
Irion-
Including the city of MERTZON
353 AM CDT Mon Jun 25 2018
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 15 to
25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph in
the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds
around 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
TXZ073-252115-
Concho-
Including the city of EDEN
353 AM CDT Mon Jun 25 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Highs
in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in
the morning.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
TXZ139-252115-
Coleman-
Including the city of COLEMAN
353 AM CDT Mon Jun 25 2018
.TODAY...Mostly sunny with slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 90s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph in
the morning. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
TXZ154-252115-
McCulloch-
Including the city of BRADY
353 AM CDT Mon Jun 25 2018
.TODAY...Partly cloudy with slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
TXZ155-252115-
San Saba-
Including the city of SAN SABA
353 AM CDT Mon Jun 25 2018
.TODAY...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
TXZ076-252115-
Crockett-
Including the city of OZONA
353 AM CDT Mon Jun 25 2018
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to
25 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph in the morning.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to
20 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South
winds around 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds
15 to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
TXZ077-252115-
Schleicher-
Including the city of ELDORADO
353 AM CDT Mon Jun 25 2018
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 15 to
25 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
TXZ078-252115-
Sutton-
Including the city of SONORA
353 AM CDT Mon Jun 25 2018
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to
20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
TXZ168-252115-
Menard-
Including the city of MENARD
353 AM CDT Mon Jun 25 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Highs
in the mid 90s. South winds 15 to 25 mph shifting to the
southeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
TXZ169-252115-
Kimble-
Including the city of JUNCTION
353 AM CDT Mon Jun 25 2018
.TODAY...Partly cloudy with slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
5 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
TXZ170-252115-
Mason-
Including the city of MASON
353 AM CDT Mon Jun 25 2018
.TODAY...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
5 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
