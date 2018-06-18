TX San Angelo TX Zone Forecast
Updated 3:27 pm, Monday, June 18, 2018
TX San Angelo TX Zone Forecast for Monday, June 18, 2018
_____
697 FPUS54 KSJT 181922
ZFPSJT
Zone Forecast Product for Texas
National Weather Service San Angelo TX
222 PM CDT Mon Jun 18 2018
TXZ127-190915-
Taylor-
Including the city of ABILENE
222 PM CDT Mon Jun 18 2018
.LATE AFTERNOON AND TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers
and isolated thunderstorms the rest of this afternoon, then a
slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the
upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation
30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to
15 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 70. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ072-190915-
Tom Green-
Including the city of SAN ANGELO
222 PM CDT Mon Jun 18 2018
.LATE AFTERNOON AND TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers
and isolated thunderstorms the rest of this afternoon, then a
slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Lows around
70. East winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 5 to 15 mph.
Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 70. Southeast winds
5 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to
15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ140-190915-
Brown-
Including the city of BROWNWOOD
222 PM CDT Mon Jun 18 2018
.LATE AFTERNOON AND TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers
and isolated thunderstorms the rest of this afternoon, then a
slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the
lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation
40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 5 to 15 mph.
Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to
15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs around 90. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of thunderstorms.
Lows around 70. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ054-190915-
Nolan-
Including the city of SWEETWATER
222 PM CDT Mon Jun 18 2018
.LATE AFTERNOON AND TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy then becoming partly
cloudy after midnight then becoming mostly cloudy. Chance of
showers and isolated thunderstorms the rest of this afternoon,
then a slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Lows
in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds
5 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows around 70. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast
winds around 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ098-190915-
Haskell-
Including the city of HASKELL
222 PM CDT Mon Jun 18 2018
.LATE AFTERNOON AND TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of
showers and isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 5 to
15 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows in the lower 70s.
Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 90s. South winds around 10 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Slight
chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of
thunderstorms 20 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 103.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
$$
TXZ099-190915-
Throckmorton-
Including the cities of THROCKMORTON and WOODSON
222 PM CDT Mon Jun 18 2018
.LATE AFTERNOON AND TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of
showers and isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds
5 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds 5 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 101.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
$$
TXZ049-190915-
Fisher-
Including the cities of ROTAN and ROBY
222 PM CDT Mon Jun 18 2018
.LATE AFTERNOON AND TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy then becoming partly
cloudy after midnight then becoming mostly cloudy. Chance of
showers and isolated thunderstorms the rest of this afternoon,
then a slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Lows
in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 5 to
15 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast
winds around 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 103.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs around 100. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ113-190915-
Jones-
Including the cities of STAMFORD, ANSON, and HAMLIN
222 PM CDT Mon Jun 18 2018
.LATE AFTERNOON AND TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy then becoming partly
cloudy after midnight then becoming mostly cloudy. Chance of
showers and isolated thunderstorms the rest of this afternoon,
then a slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Lows
in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds
5 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows in the lower 70s.
Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 102.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ114-190915-
Shackelford-
Including the city of ALBANY
222 PM CDT Mon Jun 18 2018
.LATE AFTERNOON AND TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of
showers and isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to
15 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds 5 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of thunderstorms.
Lows around 70. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ128-190915-
Callahan-
Including the cities of CLYDE, BAIRD, and CROSS PLAINS
222 PM CDT Mon Jun 18 2018
.LATE AFTERNOON AND TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers
and isolated thunderstorms the rest of this afternoon, then a
slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Lows around
70. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation
30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to
15 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 70. Southeast winds
5 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of thunderstorms.
Lows around 70. South winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ064-190915-
Sterling-
Including the city of STERLING CITY
222 PM CDT Mon Jun 18 2018
.LATE AFTERNOON AND TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy then becoming partly
cloudy after midnight then becoming mostly cloudy. Chance of
showers and isolated thunderstorms the rest of this afternoon,
then a slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Lows
in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs around 90. East winds 5 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. Southeast winds
5 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. Southeast winds
5 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ065-190915-
Coke-
Including the cities of ROBERT LEE and BRONTE
222 PM CDT Mon Jun 18 2018
.LATE AFTERNOON AND TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy then becoming partly
cloudy after midnight then becoming mostly cloudy. Chance of
showers and isolated thunderstorms the rest of this afternoon,
then a slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Lows
around 70. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation
30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 5 to
15 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows around 70. Southeast
winds 5 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph.
Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ066-190915-
Runnels-
Including the cities of BALLINGER and WINTERS
222 PM CDT Mon Jun 18 2018
.LATE AFTERNOON AND TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers
and isolated thunderstorms the rest of this afternoon, then a
slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Lows around
70. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation
30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 5 to 15 mph.
Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds 5 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ071-190915-
Irion-
Including the city of MERTZON
222 PM CDT Mon Jun 18 2018
.LATE AFTERNOON AND TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy then becoming partly
cloudy after midnight then becoming mostly cloudy. Chance of
showers and isolated thunderstorms the rest of this afternoon,
then a slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Lows
around 70. East winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation
30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Highs around 90. East winds 5 to 15 mph.
Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast
winds 5 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ073-190915-
Concho-
Including the city of EDEN
222 PM CDT Mon Jun 18 2018
.LATE AFTERNOON AND TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers
and isolated thunderstorms the rest of this afternoon, then a
slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Lows around
70. East winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 5 to 15 mph.
Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph.
Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with chance of thunderstorms.
Lows around 70. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ139-190915-
Coleman-
Including the city of COLEMAN
222 PM CDT Mon Jun 18 2018
.LATE AFTERNOON AND TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers
and isolated thunderstorms the rest of this afternoon, then a
slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Lows around
70. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation
40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 5 to 15 mph.
Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to
15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms.
Lows around 70. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ154-190915-
McCulloch-
Including the city of BRADY
222 PM CDT Mon Jun 18 2018
.LATE AFTERNOON AND TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of
showers and isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. East
winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 5 to 15 mph.
Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of thunderstorms. Lows
in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs around 90. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ155-190915-
San Saba-
Including the city of SAN SABA
222 PM CDT Mon Jun 18 2018
.LATE AFTERNOON AND TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of
showers and isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. East
winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the
lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of thunderstorms.
Lows around 70. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ076-190915-
Crockett-
Including the city of OZONA
222 PM CDT Mon Jun 18 2018
.LATE AFTERNOON AND TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers
and isolated thunderstorms the rest of this afternoon, then a
slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the
lower 70s. East winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation
40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to
15 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. Southeast winds
5 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds 5 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ077-190915-
Schleicher-
Including the city of ELDORADO
222 PM CDT Mon Jun 18 2018
.LATE AFTERNOON AND TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers
and isolated thunderstorms the rest of this afternoon, then a
slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Lows around
70. East winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 5 to 15 mph.
Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to
15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph.
Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ078-190915-
Sutton-
Including the city of SONORA
222 PM CDT Mon Jun 18 2018
.LATE AFTERNOON AND TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of
showers and isolated thunderstorms. Lows around 70. East winds
5 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 5 to 15 mph.
Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to
15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ168-190915-
Menard-
Including the city of MENARD
222 PM CDT Mon Jun 18 2018
.LATE AFTERNOON AND TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of
showers and isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. East
winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 5 to 15 mph.
Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph.
Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ169-190915-
Kimble-
Including the city of JUNCTION
222 PM CDT Mon Jun 18 2018
.LATE AFTERNOON AND TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of
showers and isolated thunderstorms. Lows around 70. East winds
5 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 5 to 15 mph.
Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of thunderstorms. Lows
in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 80s. East winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph decreasing to around 5 mph after midnight. Chance of
thunderstorms 20 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ170-190915-
Mason-
Including the city of MASON
222 PM CDT Mon Jun 18 2018
.LATE AFTERNOON AND TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of
showers and isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. East
winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with chance of thunderstorms. Lows around
70. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms.
Lows around 70. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
_____
Copyright 2018 AccuWeather