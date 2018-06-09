TX San Angelo TX Zone Forecast
Published 4:04 am, Saturday, June 9, 2018
TX San Angelo TX Zone Forecast for Friday, June 8, 2018
_____
112 FPUS54 KSJT 090800
ZFPSJT
Zone Forecast Product for Texas
National Weather Service San Angelo TX
300 AM CDT Sat Jun 9 2018
TXZ127-092115-
Taylor-
Including the city of ABILENE
300 AM CDT Sat Jun 9 2018
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds
around 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with slight chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ072-092115-
Tom Green-
Including the city of SAN ANGELO
300 AM CDT Sat Jun 9 2018
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ140-092115-
Brown-
Including the city of BROWNWOOD
300 AM CDT Sat Jun 9 2018
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 70s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ054-092115-
Nolan-
Including the city of SWEETWATER
300 AM CDT Sat Jun 9 2018
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds
around 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds
15 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with slight chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ098-092115-
Haskell-
Including the city of HASKELL
300 AM CDT Sat Jun 9 2018
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows in the upper 70s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100. South winds around
15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with slight chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ099-092115-
Throckmorton-
Including the cities of THROCKMORTON and WOODSON
300 AM CDT Sat Jun 9 2018
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows in the upper 70s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ049-092115-
Fisher-
Including the cities of ROTAN and ROBY
300 AM CDT Sat Jun 9 2018
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100. South winds 15 to
20 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with slight chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ113-092115-
Jones-
Including the cities of STAMFORD, ANSON, and HAMLIN
300 AM CDT Sat Jun 9 2018
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100. South winds around
15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with slight chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ114-092115-
Shackelford-
Including the city of ALBANY
300 AM CDT Sat Jun 9 2018
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds
around 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with slight chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ128-092115-
Callahan-
Including the cities of CLYDE, BAIRD, and CROSS PLAINS
300 AM CDT Sat Jun 9 2018
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 70s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds
around 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with slight chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ064-092115-
Sterling-
Including the city of STERLING CITY
300 AM CDT Sat Jun 9 2018
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds
15 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ065-092115-
Coke-
Including the cities of ROBERT LEE and BRONTE
300 AM CDT Sat Jun 9 2018
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ066-092115-
Runnels-
Including the cities of BALLINGER and WINTERS
300 AM CDT Sat Jun 9 2018
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with slight chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ071-092115-
Irion-
Including the city of MERTZON
300 AM CDT Sat Jun 9 2018
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ073-092115-
Concho-
Including the city of EDEN
300 AM CDT Sat Jun 9 2018
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ139-092115-
Coleman-
Including the city of COLEMAN
300 AM CDT Sat Jun 9 2018
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with slight chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ154-092115-
McCulloch-
Including the city of BRADY
300 AM CDT Sat Jun 9 2018
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ155-092115-
San Saba-
Including the city of SAN SABA
300 AM CDT Sat Jun 9 2018
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 70s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ076-092115-
Crockett-
Including the city of OZONA
300 AM CDT Sat Jun 9 2018
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ077-092115-
Schleicher-
Including the city of ELDORADO
300 AM CDT Sat Jun 9 2018
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ078-092115-
Sutton-
Including the city of SONORA
300 AM CDT Sat Jun 9 2018
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ168-092115-
Menard-
Including the city of MENARD
300 AM CDT Sat Jun 9 2018
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ169-092115-
Kimble-
Including the city of JUNCTION
300 AM CDT Sat Jun 9 2018
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ170-092115-
Mason-
Including the city of MASON
300 AM CDT Sat Jun 9 2018
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds
5 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
_____
