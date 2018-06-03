TX Houston/Galveston TX Zone Forecast

TX Houston/Galveston TX Zone Forecast for Sunday, June 3, 2018

Zone Forecast Product for Southeast Texas

National Weather Service Houston/Galveston TX

412 PM CDT Sun Jun 3 2018

TXZ211-040900-

Austin-

Including the cities of Bellville and Sealy

412 PM CDT Sun Jun 3 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

evening, then a 20 percent chance after midnight. Some

thunderstorms may produce gusty winds in the evening. Lows in the

mid 70s. North winds around 5 mph early in the evening shifting

to the south.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ237-040900-

Inland Brazoria-

Including the cities of Alvin, Angleton, and Pearland

412 PM CDT Sun Jun 3 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

evening, then a 20 percent chance after midnight. Some

thunderstorms may produce gusty winds in the evening. Lows in the

mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. West winds around 5 mph in

the morning shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny in the afternoon then becoming partly cloudy late in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ337-040900-

Coastal Brazoria-

Including the cities of Clute, Freeport, and Lake Jackson

412 PM CDT Sun Jun 3 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a

20 percent chance after midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce

gusty winds in the evening. Lows in the upper 70s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90. West winds around 5 mph in the

morning becoming south increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny in the afternoon then becoming partly cloudy late in the

afternoon. Highs around 90. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs around 90.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ437-040900-

Brazoria Islands-

Including the city of Surfside Beach

412 PM CDT Sun Jun 3 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly sunny early in the evening, then partly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

evening. Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce

gusty winds in the evening. Lows in the upper 70s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. West winds around 5 mph in

the morning becoming south increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 80. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny in the afternoon then becoming partly cloudy late in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ196-040900-

Brazos-

Including the cities of Bryan and College Station

412 PM CDT Sun Jun 3 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms early in the

evening, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Some

thunderstorms may produce gusty winds in the evening. Lows in the

mid 70s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent early

in the evening decreasing to 20 percent. Heat index readings

103 to 108.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ195-040900-

Burleson-

Including the cities of Caldwell and Somerville

412 PM CDT Sun Jun 3 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a

20 percent chance after midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce

gusty winds in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds

around 5 mph in the evening shifting to the south after midnight.

Heat index readings 104 to 109.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

clear after midnight then becoming partly cloudy late. Lows in

the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ214-040900-

Chambers-

Including the cities of Anahuac, Mont Belvieu, Old River-Winfree,

Stowell, and Winnie

412 PM CDT Sun Jun 3 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night then becoming mostly

cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms early in the

evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

evening. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds in the

evening. Lows in the mid 70s inland...in the upper 70s coast.

West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent early in the

evening increasing to 30 percent in the evening, then decreasing

to 20 percent after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph in the morning shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s inland...in

the upper 70s coast. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming

mostly clear in the late evening and early morning then becoming

partly cloudy late. Lows in the mid 70s inland...in the upper 70s

coast. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s inland...in

the upper 70s coast.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s inland...in

the upper 70s coast.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s inland...in the

upper 70s coast.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s inland...in

the upper 70s coast.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ210-040900-

Colorado-

Including the cities of Columbus, Eagle Lake, and Weimar

412 PM CDT Sun Jun 3 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night then becoming mostly

cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms early in the

evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

evening. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds in the

evening. Lows in the mid 70s. Northeast winds around 5 mph early

in the evening shifting to the south. Chance of rain 20 percent

early in the evening increasing to 30 percent in the evening,

then decreasing to 20 percent after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph in the

evening decreasing to around 5 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ227-040900-

Fort Bend-

Including the cities of First Colony, Mission Bend,

Missouri City, Pecan Grove, Rosenberg, and Sugar Land

412 PM CDT Sun Jun 3 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a 20 percent chance after

midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds in the

evening. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds around 5 mph early in

the evening shifting to the southwest.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny in the afternoon then becoming partly cloudy late in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ238-040900-

Inland Galveston-

Including the cities of Friendswood and League City

412 PM CDT Sun Jun 3 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

evening, then a 20 percent chance after midnight. Some

thunderstorms may produce gusty winds in the evening. Lows in the

mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. West winds around 5 mph in

the morning shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ338-040900-

Coastal Galveston-

Including the cities of Dickinson, La Marque, and Texas City

412 PM CDT Sun Jun 3 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

evening, then a 20 percent chance after midnight. Some

thunderstorms may produce gusty winds in the evening. Lows in the

upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90. West winds around 5 mph in the

morning shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny in the afternoon then becoming partly cloudy late in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s inland...around 80 coast.

South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs around 90.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs around 90.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

$$

TXZ438-040900-

Galveston Island and Bolivar Peninsula-

Including the city of Galveston

412 PM CDT Sun Jun 3 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

evening, then a 20 percent chance after midnight. Some

thunderstorms may produce gusty winds in the evening. Lows around

80. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. West winds 5 to 10 mph in

the morning shifting to the south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

$$

TXZ198-040900-

Grimes-

Including the city of Navasota

412 PM CDT Sun Jun 3 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms early in the

evening, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Some

thunderstorms may produce gusty winds in the evening. Lows in the

mid 70s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent

decreasing to 20 percent. Heat index readings 104 to 109.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid

90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ213-040900-

Inland Harris-

Including the city of Houston

412 PM CDT Sun Jun 3 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night then becoming mostly

cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms early in the

evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

evening. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds in the

evening. Lows in the mid 70s. Northeast winds around 5 mph early

in the evening shifting to the south in the evening, then

shifting to the southwest after midnight. Chance of rain

30 percent in the evening decreasing to 20 percent after

midnight. Heat index readings 102 to 107.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ313-040900-

Coastal Harris-

Including the cities of Baytown and Pasadena

412 PM CDT Sun Jun 3 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms early in the evening, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce

gusty winds in the evening. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph in the evening shifting to the west after midnight.

Chance of rain 20 percent early in the evening increasing to

30 percent in the evening, then decreasing to 20 percent after

midnight. Heat index readings 102 to 107.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds around

5 mph in the morning shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ163-040900-

Houston-

Including the city of Crockett

412 PM CDT Sun Jun 3 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms early in the evening. Some thunderstorms may

produce gusty winds early in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings 102 to 107.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ235-040900-

Inland Jackson-

Including the cities of Edna and Ganado

412 PM CDT Sun Jun 3 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy in the late evening and early morning then becoming mostly

cloudy late. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the evening. A 20 percent chance after midnight. Some

thunderstorms may produce gusty winds in the evening. Lows in the

mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny in the

afternoon. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ335-040900-

Coastal Jackson-

412 PM CDT Sun Jun 3 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

evening. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds in the

evening. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny in the

afternoon. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds around 5 mph in the

morning becoming south increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ200-040900-

Northern Liberty-

Including the cities of Cleveland, Dayton, and Liberty

412 PM CDT Sun Jun 3 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

evening, then a 20 percent chance after midnight. Some

thunderstorms may produce gusty winds in the evening. Lows in the

lower 70s. North winds around 5 mph early in the evening shifting

to the southeast in the evening, then becoming light after

midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming

mostly clear in the late evening and early morning then becoming

partly cloudy late. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ300-040900-

Southern Liberty-

Including the city of Devers

412 PM CDT Sun Jun 3 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

evening, then a 20 percent chance after midnight. Some

thunderstorms may produce gusty winds in the evening. Lows in the

mid 70s. West winds around 5 mph early in the evening shifting to

the south in the evening, then becoming light after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming

mostly clear in the late evening and early morning then becoming

partly cloudy late. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ176-040900-

Madison-

Including the city of Madisonville

412 PM CDT Sun Jun 3 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms early in

the evening, then a 20 percent chance in the evening. Some

thunderstorms may produce gusty winds in the evening. Lows in the

lower 70s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Heat index readings

104 to 109.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

clear after midnight then becoming partly cloudy late. Lows in

the lower 70s. South winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then clearing. A

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the

lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly clear after

midnight then becoming partly cloudy late. Lows in the mid 70s.

South winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ236-040900-

Inland Matagorda-

Including the city of Bay City

412 PM CDT Sun Jun 3 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

evening. A 20 percent chance after midnight. Some thunderstorms

may produce gusty winds in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny in the afternoon then becoming partly cloudy late in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming

mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy after

midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ336-040900-

Coastal Matagorda-

Including the city of Palacios

412 PM CDT Sun Jun 3 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

evening. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds in the

evening. Lows in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy in the late morning and early afternoon then becoming

mostly sunny late in the afternoon. A 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 90. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny in the afternoon then becoming partly cloudy late in the

afternoon. Highs around 90. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming

mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy after

midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ436-040900-

Matagorda Islands-

412 PM CDT Sun Jun 3 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly sunny early in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

evening. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds in the

evening. Lows around 80. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy in the late morning and early afternoon then becoming

mostly sunny late in the afternoon. A 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 80. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ199-040900-

Montgomery-

Including the cities of Conroe and The Woodlands

412 PM CDT Sun Jun 3 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

evening, then a 20 percent chance after midnight. Some

thunderstorms may produce gusty winds in the evening. Lows in the

mid 70s. Northeast winds around 5 mph in the evening shifting to

the southwest after midnight. Heat index readings 104 to 109.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ179-040900-

Polk-

Including the cities of Corrigan and Livingston

412 PM CDT Sun Jun 3 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

early in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds in the

evening. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent early in the evening decreasing to

20 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly clear after midnight then becoming partly cloudy late.

Lows in the lower 70s. South winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ178-040900-

San Jacinto-

Including the cities of Coldspring and Shepherd

412 PM CDT Sun Jun 3 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

evening, then a 20 percent chance after midnight. Some

thunderstorms may produce gusty winds in the evening. Lows in the

lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

clear after midnight then becoming partly cloudy late. Lows in

the lower 70s. South winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ164-040900-

Trinity-

Including the cities of Groveton and Trinity

412 PM CDT Sun Jun 3 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms early in the evening, then a 20 percent chance in

the evening. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds in the

evening. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ177-040900-

Walker-

Including the city of Huntsville

412 PM CDT Sun Jun 3 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms early in the

evening, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Some

thunderstorms may produce gusty winds in the evening. Lows in the

mid 70s. Northeast winds around 5 mph in the evening becoming

light after midnight. Chance of rain 40 percent early in the

evening decreasing to 20 percent. Heat index readings 102 to 107.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

clear after midnight then becoming partly cloudy late. Lows in

the lower 70s. South winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly clear after midnight then becoming partly cloudy late.

Lows in the mid 70s. South winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ212-040900-

Waller-

Including the cities of Brookshire, Hempstead, Prairie View,

and Waller

412 PM CDT Sun Jun 3 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

evening, then a 20 percent chance after midnight. Some

thunderstorms may produce gusty winds in the evening. Lows in the

mid 70s. North winds around 5 mph early in the evening shifting

to the southeast in the evening, then shifting to the southwest

after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ197-040900-

Washington-

Including the city of Brenham

412 PM CDT Sun Jun 3 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a

20 percent chance after midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce

gusty winds in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s. North winds

around 5 mph early in the evening shifting to the east in the

evening, then shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ226-040900-

Wharton-

Including the cities of El Campo and Wharton

412 PM CDT Sun Jun 3 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

evening, then a 20 percent chance after midnight. Some

thunderstorms may produce gusty winds in the evening. Lows in the

mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

