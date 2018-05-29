TX San Angelo TX Zone Forecast

TX San Angelo TX Zone Forecast for Monday, May 28, 2018

Zone Forecast Product for Texas

National Weather Service San Angelo TX

320 AM CDT Tue May 29 2018

Taylor-

Taylor-

Including the city of ABILENE

320 AM CDT Tue May 29 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 104. South winds 15 to

20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

15 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 105. South winds 15 to

20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 105.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 104.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

Tom Green-

Tom Green-

Including the city of SAN ANGELO

320 AM CDT Tue May 29 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 101. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 104. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 105. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 105.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 105.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.

Brown-

Brown-

Including the city of BROWNWOOD

320 AM CDT Tue May 29 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 103. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 103.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 104.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

Nolan-

Nolan-

Including the city of SWEETWATER

320 AM CDT Tue May 29 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 104. South winds 15 to

20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

15 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 106. Southwest winds 15 to

20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 105.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 103.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

Haskell-

Haskell-

Including the city of HASKELL

320 AM CDT Tue May 29 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 105. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South

winds around 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 107. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 107.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 103.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

Throckmorton-

Throckmorton-

Including the cities of THROCKMORTON and WOODSON

320 AM CDT Tue May 29 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 104. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 107. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 105.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 104.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

Fisher-

Fisher-

Including the cities of ROTAN and ROBY

320 AM CDT Tue May 29 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 102. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 106. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 107. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 107.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with slight chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 104.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

Jones-

Jones-

Including the cities of STAMFORD, ANSON, and HAMLIN

320 AM CDT Tue May 29 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 101. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 106. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 107. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 107.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 103.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

Shackelford-

Shackelford-

Including the city of ALBANY

320 AM CDT Tue May 29 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 104. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

around 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 106. Southwest winds

around 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 105.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 104.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

Callahan-

Callahan-

Including the cities of CLYDE, BAIRD, and CROSS PLAINS

320 AM CDT Tue May 29 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 102. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 104. South winds around

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 104.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 104.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

Sterling-

Sterling-

Including the city of STERLING CITY

320 AM CDT Tue May 29 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 106. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

around 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 106. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 106.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 103.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101.

Coke-

Coke-

Including the cities of ROBERT LEE and BRONTE

320 AM CDT Tue May 29 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 101. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 105. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 105. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 106.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 105.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100.

Runnels-

Runnels-

Including the cities of BALLINGER and WINTERS

320 AM CDT Tue May 29 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 100. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 105. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 105. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 105.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 105.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

Irion-

Irion-

Including the city of MERTZON

320 AM CDT Tue May 29 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100. South winds 15 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 104. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

around 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 105. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 106.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 104.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.

Concho-

Concho-

Including the city of EDEN

320 AM CDT Tue May 29 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 100. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 103. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 104. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 103.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 105.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

Coleman-

Coleman-

Including the city of COLEMAN

320 AM CDT Tue May 29 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 102. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 103. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 104.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 105.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

McCulloch-

McCulloch-

Including the city of BRADY

320 AM CDT Tue May 29 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 104. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 102.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 104.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

San Saba-

San Saba-

Including the city of SAN SABA

320 AM CDT Tue May 29 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 102. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 102.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

Crockett-

Crockett-

Including the city of OZONA

320 AM CDT Tue May 29 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 103. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 104. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 103.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with slight chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 103.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101.

Schleicher-

Schleicher-

Including the city of ELDORADO

320 AM CDT Tue May 29 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 104. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 102.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 103.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

Sutton-

Sutton-

Including the city of SONORA

320 AM CDT Tue May 29 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 102. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

Menard-

Menard-

Including the city of MENARD

320 AM CDT Tue May 29 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 70s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 103. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 102.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

Kimble-

Kimble-

Including the city of JUNCTION

320 AM CDT Tue May 29 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 70s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

Mason-

Mason-

Including the city of MASON

320 AM CDT Tue May 29 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 70s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

