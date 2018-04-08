TX San Angelo TX Zone Forecast
Updated 3:43 pm, Sunday, April 8, 2018
TX San Angelo TX Zone Forecast for Sunday, April 8, 2018
_____
804 FPUS54 KSJT 081936
ZFPSJT
Zone Forecast Product for Texas
National Weather Service San Angelo TX
236 PM CDT Sun Apr 8 2018
TXZ127-090915-
Taylor-
Including the city of ABILENE
236 PM CDT Sun Apr 8 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds 5 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast
winds up to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds
up to 5 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. South winds 5 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as warm. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
TXZ072-090915-
Tom Green-
Including the city of SAN ANGELO
236 PM CDT Sun Apr 8 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. South winds 5 to 15 mph
shifting to the east 5 to 10 mph after midnight.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows in the upper 40s.
Northeast winds up to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds up
to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as warm. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
TXZ140-090915-
Brown-
Including the city of BROWNWOOD
236 PM CDT Sun Apr 8 2018
.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds
5 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows
in the mid 40s. Northeast winds up to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds up to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Warmer. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
TXZ054-090915-
Nolan-
Including the city of SWEETWATER
236 PM CDT Sun Apr 8 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds 5 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast
winds up to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds
up to 5 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as warm. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
TXZ098-090915-
Haskell-
Including the city of HASKELL
236 PM CDT Sun Apr 8 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. East winds 5 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast
winds up to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds
around 5 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Warmer. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as warm. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
TXZ099-090915-
Throckmorton-
Including the cities of THROCKMORTON and WOODSON
236 PM CDT Sun Apr 8 2018
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. East winds 5 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast
winds up to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds up
to 5 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. South winds 5 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Warmer. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as warm. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
TXZ049-090915-
Fisher-
Including the cities of ROTAN and ROBY
236 PM CDT Sun Apr 8 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds
5 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast
winds 5 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast
winds up to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to
10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as warm. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
TXZ113-090915-
Jones-
Including the cities of STAMFORD, ANSON, and HAMLIN
236 PM CDT Sun Apr 8 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds 5 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast
winds up to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds
around 5 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Warmer. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as warm. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
TXZ114-090915-
Shackelford-
Including the city of ALBANY
236 PM CDT Sun Apr 8 2018
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds 5 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast
winds up to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds
around 5 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Warmer. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
TXZ128-090915-
Callahan-
Including the cities of CLYDE, BAIRD, and CROSS PLAINS
236 PM CDT Sun Apr 8 2018
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds 5 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast
winds up to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds
up to 5 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. South winds 5 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
TXZ064-090915-
Sterling-
Including the city of STERLING CITY
236 PM CDT Sun Apr 8 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to
15 mph shifting to the northeast 5 to 10 mph after midnight.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds
up to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds up to
10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
TXZ065-090915-
Coke-
Including the cities of ROBERT LEE and BRONTE
236 PM CDT Sun Apr 8 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds
5 to 15 mph shifting to the northeast 5 to 10 mph after midnight.
.MONDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs around 70. Northeast winds up
to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast
winds up to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds up
to 5 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
TXZ066-090915-
Runnels-
Including the cities of BALLINGER and WINTERS
236 PM CDT Sun Apr 8 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds 5 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast
winds up to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast
winds up to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds up
to 5 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
TXZ071-090915-
Irion-
Including the city of MERTZON
236 PM CDT Sun Apr 8 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. South winds 10 to 15 mph
shifting to the northeast 5 to 10 mph after midnight.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds
up to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds up
to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as warm. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
TXZ073-090915-
Concho-
Including the city of EDEN
236 PM CDT Sun Apr 8 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph shifting to the east 5 to 10 mph after midnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 70. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows in the upper 40s.
Northeast winds up to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
TXZ139-090915-
Coleman-
Including the city of COLEMAN
236 PM CDT Sun Apr 8 2018
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds 5 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows
in the mid 40s. Northeast winds up to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds up
to 10 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Warmer. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
TXZ154-090915-
McCulloch-
Including the city of BRADY
236 PM CDT Sun Apr 8 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. Southeast winds 5 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows in the upper 40s.
Northeast winds up to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds up to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows around 50.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
TXZ155-090915-
San Saba-
Including the city of SAN SABA
236 PM CDT Sun Apr 8 2018
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds
5 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds
up to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows in the upper 40s.
Northeast winds up to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds up to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with slight chance of thunderstorms.
Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
TXZ076-090915-
Crockett-
Including the city of OZONA
236 PM CDT Sun Apr 8 2018
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph
shifting to the east 5 to 10 mph after midnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 50s. East
winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds
5 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as warm. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
TXZ077-090915-
Schleicher-
Including the city of ELDORADO
236 PM CDT Sun Apr 8 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 10 to
15 mph shifting to the east after midnight.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows in the upper 40s. East
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
TXZ078-090915-
Sutton-
Including the city of SONORA
236 PM CDT Sun Apr 8 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds
5 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as warm. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
TXZ168-090915-
Menard-
Including the city of MENARD
236 PM CDT Sun Apr 8 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds
5 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows in the upper 40s.
Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
TXZ169-090915-
Kimble-
Including the city of JUNCTION
236 PM CDT Sun Apr 8 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds
5 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast
winds up to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with slight chance of thunderstorms.
Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as warm. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
TXZ170-090915-
Mason-
Including the city of MASON
236 PM CDT Sun Apr 8 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 70. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast
winds up to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds up to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Warmer. Lows around 60.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with slight chance of thunderstorms.
Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
_____
Copyright 2018 AccuWeather
_____
Keywords: Texas, Zone Forecast