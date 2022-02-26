TX Norman OK Zone Forecast for Friday, February 25, 2022

_____

936 FPUS54 KOUN 260821

ZFPOUN

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service Norman OK

221 AM CST Sat Feb 26 2022

TXZ086-262200-

Wichita-

Including the cities of Sheppard AFB and Wichita Falls

221 AM CST Sat Feb 26 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy freezing drizzle this morning.

Highs in the mid 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Cold with

lows around 19. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 50s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the mid 20s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs around 70. Lows

in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper

70s. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ083-262200-

Hardeman-

Including the city of Quanah

221 AM CST Sat Feb 26 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 20. Southeast

winds around 5 mph, becoming west after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

South winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 70s.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ084-262200-

Foard-

Including the city of Crowell

221 AM CST Sat Feb 26 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. East

winds around 5 mph, becoming northwest after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid

70s. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ087-262200-

Knox-

Including the cities of Munday and Knox City

221 AM CST Sat Feb 26 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with patchy freezing drizzle this morning,

then partly sunny this afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

clear. Cold with lows around 20. Northeast winds around 5 mph,

becoming west after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 50s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

South winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower

70s. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper

70s. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower

50s. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ085-262200-

Wilbarger-

Including the city of Vernon

221 AM CST Sat Feb 26 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the mid 30s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 19. Northeast

winds around 5 mph, becoming northwest after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

South winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 70s.

Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ088-262200-

Baylor-

Including the city of Seymour

221 AM CST Sat Feb 26 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy freezing drizzle this morning,

then a slight chance of freezing drizzle this afternoon. Highs in

the mid 30s. North winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Cold with

lows around 19. North winds around 5 mph, becoming northwest

after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 50s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

South winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs

in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower

70s. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper

70s. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower

50s. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ089-262200-

Archer-

Including the cities of Archer City, Holliday, Lakeside City,

and Scotland

221 AM CST Sat Feb 26 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy. Patchy freezing drizzle this morning. Highs in

the mid 30s. North winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Cold with

lows around 20. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 50s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

South winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs around 70. Lows

in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper

70s. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ090-262200-

Clay-

Including the city of Henrietta

221 AM CST Sat Feb 26 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy. Patchy freezing drizzle this morning. Highs in

the mid 30s. North winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Cold with

lows around 20. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 50s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the mid 20s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs around 70. Lows

in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 70s.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather