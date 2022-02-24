TX Norman OK Zone Forecast for Wednesday, February 23, 2022

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service Norman OK

241 AM CST Thu Feb 24 2022

Wichita-

Including the cities of Sheppard AFB and Wichita Falls

241 AM CST Thu Feb 24 2022

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS

EVENING...

.TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of snow showers, sleet with

possible freezing rain and freezing drizzle this morning, then

mostly sunny this afternoon. Ice accumulation around a trace.

Cold with highs around 30. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 14. Northeast

winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs

around 40. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of snow. A slight

chance of rain, freezing rain and sleet in the morning, then a

chance of rain in the afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation.

Highs around 40. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 50s.

Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

Hardeman-

Including the city of Quanah

241 AM CST Thu Feb 24 2022

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS

EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of freezing rain this

morning, then sunny this afternoon. Highs in the lower 30s. North

winds around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of freezing drizzle

after midnight. Cold with lows around 15. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 40. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.

East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of snow and sleet.

A slight chance of freezing rain in the morning, then a slight

chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s.

Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Cold with lows in the lower 20s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs around 60. Lows in

the upper 20s.

.MONDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper

60s. Lows in the upper 30s.

Foard-

Including the city of Crowell

241 AM CST Thu Feb 24 2022

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS

EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of freezing rain and

snow showers this morning, then mostly sunny this afternoon.

Highs in the lower 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of freezing drizzle

after midnight. Cold with lows around 16. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of freezing rain, snow and

sleet in the morning, then a slight chance of rain, snow and

sleet in the afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs

around 40. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 50s.

Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

Knox-

Including the cities of Munday and Knox City

241 AM CST Thu Feb 24 2022

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS

EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of freezing rain,

snow showers and sleet this morning, then mostly sunny this

afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the mid 30s. North winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 15. Northeast

winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 40. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of freezing rain, snow and

sleet in the morning, then a chance of rain with a slight chance

of snow in the afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs

around 40. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 50s.

Lows around 30.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

Wilbarger-

Including the city of Vernon

241 AM CST Thu Feb 24 2022

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS

EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of freezing rain,

snow showers and sleet this morning, then mostly sunny this

afternoon. Cold with highs in the lower 30s. North winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of freezing drizzle

after midnight. Cold with lows around 14. Northeast winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 40. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...A slight chance of freezing rain in the morning.

Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain, snow and sleet. Highs

in the lower 40s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 50s.

Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper

60s. Lows in the mid 30s.

Baylor-

Including the city of Seymour

241 AM CST Thu Feb 24 2022

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS

EVENING...

.TODAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of freezing rain, snow

showers and sleet this morning, then mostly sunny this afternoon.

Cold with highs in the lower 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 14. Northeast

winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs

around 40. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain. A chance of

freezing rain, snow and sleet in the morning, then a slight

chance of snow in the afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation.

Highs around 40. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 50s.

Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

Archer-

Including the cities of Archer City, Holliday, Lakeside City,

and Scotland

241 AM CST Thu Feb 24 2022

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS

EVENING...

.TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of sleet with possible freezing

rain, snow showers and freezing drizzle this morning, then mostly

sunny this afternoon. Ice accumulation around a trace. Cold with

highs in the lower 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 15. Northeast

winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs

in the lower 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...A chance of freezing rain and snow in the morning.

Partly sunny with a chance of rain. Little or no snow

accumulation. Highs around 40. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and

snow in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Cold with

lows in the mid 20s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 50s.

Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper

60s. Lows in the upper 30s.

Clay-

Including the city of Henrietta

241 AM CST Thu Feb 24 2022

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS

EVENING...

.TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of freezing rain, sleet with

possible snow showers and freezing drizzle this morning, then

partly sunny this afternoon. Ice accumulation around a trace.

Cold with highs in the lower 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of precipitation 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 16. North winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 40. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...A chance of freezing rain and snow in the morning.

Partly sunny with a chance of rain. Little or no snow

accumulation. Highs in the lower 40s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and

snow in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Cold with

lows in the mid 20s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 50s.

Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

