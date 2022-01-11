TX Norman OK Zone Forecast for Monday, January 10, 2022 _____ 593 FPUS54 KOUN 110901 ZFPOUN Zone Forecast Product National Weather Service Norman OK 301 AM CST Tue Jan 11 2022 TXZ086-112200- Wichita- Including the cities of Sheppard AFB and Wichita Falls 301 AM CST Tue Jan 11 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds around 10 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Light and variable winds. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Light and variable winds. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs around 50. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. .MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. $$ TXZ083-112200- Hardeman- Including the city of Quanah 301 AM CST Tue Jan 11 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds around 10 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds around 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30. Light and variable winds. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Light and variable winds. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the lower 50s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. .MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. $$ TXZ084-112200- Foard- Including the city of Crowell 301 AM CST Tue Jan 11 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60. Southwest winds around 10 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds around 10 mph shifting to the north in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Light and variable winds. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Light and variable winds. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the lower 50s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. .MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. $$ TXZ087-112200- Knox- Including the cities of Munday and Knox City 301 AM CST Tue Jan 11 2022 .TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds around 10 mph in the morning becoming light and variable. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Light and variable winds. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Light and variable winds. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the lower 50s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30. .MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. $$ TXZ085-112200- Wilbarger- Including the city of Vernon 301 AM CST Tue Jan 11 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds around 10 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds around 10 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30. Light and variable winds. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Light and variable winds. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs around 50. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. .MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. $$ TXZ088-112200- Baylor- Including the city of Seymour 301 AM CST Tue Jan 11 2022 .TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds around 10 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Light and variable winds. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Light and variable winds. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the lower 50s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. .MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. $$ TXZ089-112200- Archer- Including the cities of Archer City, Holliday, Lakeside City, and Scotland 301 AM CST Tue Jan 11 2022 .TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds around 10 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Light and variable winds. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Light and variable winds. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the lower 50s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30. .MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ090-112200-
Clay-
Including the city of Henrietta
301 AM CST Tue Jan 11 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. South winds around 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds around 10 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Light and variable winds. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Light and variable winds. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs around 50. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. .MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$