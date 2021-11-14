TX Norman OK Zone Forecast for Saturday, November 13, 2021

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service Norman OK

140 AM CST Sun Nov 14 2021

Wichita-

Including the cities of Sheppard AFB and Wichita Falls

140 AM CST Sun Nov 14 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40. Southwest winds around

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40. Light and variable winds.

.MONDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds

around 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear, warmer. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds

around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

Hardeman-

Including the city of Quanah

140 AM CST Sun Nov 14 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40. West winds around

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 10 to 20 mph

shifting to the east 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Light and variable

winds.

.MONDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds

around 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds around

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Much cooler. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70.

Foard-

Including the city of Crowell

140 AM CST Sun Nov 14 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds

around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 10 to 20 mph

shifting to the east 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Light and variable

winds.

.MONDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs around 80. South winds around

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear, warmer. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

Knox-

Including the cities of Munday and Knox City

140 AM CST Sun Nov 14 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds

around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40. Light and variable winds.

.MONDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds

around 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear, warmer. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

Wilbarger-

Including the city of Vernon

140 AM CST Sun Nov 14 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40. Light and variable

winds.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40. Light and variable winds.

.MONDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs around 80. South winds around

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear, warmer. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds

around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

Baylor-

Including the city of Seymour

140 AM CST Sun Nov 14 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds

around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40. Light and variable winds.

.MONDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds

around 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear, warmer. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds

around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70.

Archer-

Including the cities of Archer City, Holliday, Lakeside City,

and Scotland

140 AM CST Sun Nov 14 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds

around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Light and variable

winds.

.MONDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds

around 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear, warmer. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs around 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70.

Clay-

Including the city of Henrietta

140 AM CST Sun Nov 14 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds

around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Light and variable

winds.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds around

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear, warmer. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds

around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

