TX Norman OK Zone Forecast for Thursday, May 20, 2021 _____ 135 FPUS54 KOUN 210741 ZFPOUN Zone Forecast Product National Weather Service Norman OK 241 AM CDT Fri May 21 2021 TXZ086-212100- Wichita- Including the cities of Sheppard AFB and Wichita Falls 241 AM CDT Fri May 21 2021 .TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. $$ TXZ083-212100- Hardeman- Including the city of Quanah 241 AM CDT Fri May 21 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Not as warm. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. $$ TXZ084-212100- Foard- Including the city of Crowell 241 AM CDT Fri May 21 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Not as warm. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. $$ TXZ087-212100- Knox- Including the cities of Munday and Knox City 241 AM CDT Fri May 21 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Not as warm. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. $$ TXZ085-212100- Wilbarger- Including the city of Vernon 241 AM CDT Fri May 21 2021 .TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Not as warm. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. $$ TXZ088-212100- Baylor- Including the city of Seymour 241 AM CDT Fri May 21 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Not as warm. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. $$ TXZ089-212100- Archer- Including the cities of Archer City, Holliday, Lakeside City, and Scotland 241 AM CDT Fri May 21 2021 .TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. $$ TXZ090-212100- Clay- Including the city of Henrietta 241 AM CDT Fri May 21 2021 .TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .SATURDAY...Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. $$ _____ Copyright 2021 AccuWeather