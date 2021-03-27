TX Norman OK Zone Forecast for Friday, March 26, 2021

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service Norman OK

301 AM CDT Sat Mar 27 2021

TXZ086-272100-

Wichita-

Including the cities of Sheppard AFB and Wichita Falls

301 AM CDT Sat Mar 27 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds

around 10 mph shifting to the north 10 to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds

10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds around

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds

around 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 15 to

25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ083-272100-

Hardeman-

Including the city of Quanah

301 AM CDT Sat Mar 27 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds

10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds around

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 15 to

25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ084-272100-

Foard-

Including the city of Crowell

301 AM CDT Sat Mar 27 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds

10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. North winds around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds around

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 15 to

25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ087-272100-

Knox-

Including the cities of Munday and Knox City

301 AM CDT Sat Mar 27 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. North winds around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds around

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph

with gusts to around 35 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows around 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ085-272100-

Wilbarger-

Including the city of Vernon

301 AM CDT Sat Mar 27 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds

10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds around

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds up

to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 15 to

25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ088-272100-

Baylor-

Including the city of Seymour

301 AM CDT Sat Mar 27 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds around

10 mph shifting to the north 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. North winds around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds

around 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph

with gusts to around 35 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows around 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ089-272100-

Archer-

Including the cities of Archer City, Holliday, Lakeside City,

and Scotland

301 AM CDT Sat Mar 27 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds around

10 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds around

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds

around 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph

with gusts to around 35 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ090-272100-

Clay-

Including the city of Henrietta

301 AM CDT Sat Mar 27 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds around 10 mph

shifting to the northwest in the afternoon. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the

evening. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds around

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds up

to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph

with gusts to around 35 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

