TX Norman OK Zone Forecast for Thursday, January 28, 2021

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service Norman OK

141 AM CST Fri Jan 29 2021

Wichita-

Including the cities of Sheppard AFB and Wichita Falls

141 AM CST Fri Jan 29 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. South

winds around 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Not as cool. Highs in the lower 60s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers and a

slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Warmer. Lows in

the lower 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of rain showers.

Patchy blowing dust. Windy. Highs around 70. Southwest winds

20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph. Chance of showers

20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain.

Lows around 40. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Cooler.

Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

Hardeman-

Including the city of Quanah

141 AM CST Fri Jan 29 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. South

winds around 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Not as cool. Highs in the lower 60s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers and a

slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Not as cool. Lows

in the upper 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Patchy blowing dust. Highs in

the upper 60s. West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts to around

50 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain.

Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Cooler.

Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

Foard-

Including the city of Crowell

141 AM CST Fri Jan 29 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cold. Lows in the lower

30s. South winds around 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Not as cool. Highs in the lower 60s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers and a

slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Warmer. Lows

around 50. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Patchy blowing dust. Highs in

the upper 60s. West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts to around

50 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain.

Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the lower 50s.

Knox-

Including the cities of Munday and Knox City

141 AM CST Fri Jan 29 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool. Lows in the mid

30s. South winds around 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool. Highs in the lower 60s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers and a

slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Warmer. Lows in

the lower 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Patchy blowing dust. Highs in

the upper 60s. West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts to around

50 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s.

Wilbarger-

Including the city of Vernon

141 AM CST Fri Jan 29 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. South

winds around 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Not as cool. Highs in the lower 60s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers and a

slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Warmer. Lows

around 50. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Patchy blowing dust. Highs

around 70. West winds 25 to 35 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain.

Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Cooler.

Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

Baylor-

Including the city of Seymour

141 AM CST Fri Jan 29 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. South

winds around 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Not as cool. Highs in the lower 60s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers and a

slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Warmer. Lows in

the lower 50s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Patchy blowing dust. Highs

around 70. West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s.

Archer-

Including the cities of Archer City, Holliday, Lakeside City,

and Scotland

141 AM CST Fri Jan 29 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. South

winds around 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Not as cool. Highs in the mid 60s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers and a

slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Warmer. Lows in

the lower 50s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Patchy blowing dust. Highs

around 70. Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around

45 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain.

Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s.

Clay-

Including the city of Henrietta

141 AM CST Fri Jan 29 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cold. Lows in the lower

30s. South winds around 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Not as cool. Highs in the lower 60s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers and a

slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Warmer. Lows in

the lower 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of rain showers.

Patchy blowing dust. Windy. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest

winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph. Chance of showers

20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain.

Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Cooler.

Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

