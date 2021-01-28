TX Norman OK Zone Forecast for Wednesday, January 27, 2021 _____ 260 FPUS54 KOUN 280841 ZFPOUN Zone Forecast Product National Weather Service Norman OK 241 AM CST Thu Jan 28 2021 TXZ086-282200- Wichita- Including the cities of Sheppard AFB and Wichita Falls 241 AM CST Thu Jan 28 2021 .TODAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the lower 50s. Southeast winds around 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Southeast winds around 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Not as cool. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms. Warmer. Lows around 50. South winds around 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .SATURDAY...Sunny, windy. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 20 to 30 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows in the upper 30s. .SUNDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the upper 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. $$ TXZ083-282200- Hardeman- Including the city of Quanah 241 AM CST Thu Jan 28 2021 .TODAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the lower 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. South winds around 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms. Not as cool. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds around 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .SATURDAY...Sunny, windy. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. $$ TXZ084-282200- Foard- Including the city of Crowell 241 AM CST Thu Jan 28 2021 .TODAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the lower 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. South winds around 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms. Not as cool. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds around 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .SATURDAY...Sunny, windy. Highs around 70. West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows in the upper 30s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. $$ TXZ087-282200- Knox- Including the cities of Munday and Knox City 241 AM CST Thu Jan 28 2021 .TODAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the mid 50s. Southeast winds around 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds around 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers. Warmer. Lows around 50. South winds around 15 mph. Chance of showers 20 percent. .SATURDAY...Sunny, windy. Highs around 70. West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows in the upper 30s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. $$ TXZ085-282200- Wilbarger- Including the city of Vernon 241 AM CST Thu Jan 28 2021 .TODAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the lower 50s. Southeast winds around 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. South winds around 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Not as cool. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms. Not as cool. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds around 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .SATURDAY...Sunny, windy. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows in the upper 30s. .SUNDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the upper 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. $$ TXZ088-282200- Baylor- Including the city of Seymour 241 AM CST Thu Jan 28 2021 .TODAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the lower 50s. Southeast winds around 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds around 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Not as cool. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds around 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .SATURDAY...Sunny, windy. Highs around 70. West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows in the upper 30s. .SUNDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs around 60. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. $$ TXZ089-282200- Archer- Including the cities of Archer City, Holliday, Lakeside City, and Scotland 241 AM CST Thu Jan 28 2021 .TODAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the lower 50s. Southeast winds around 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds around 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Not as cool. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Warmer. Lows around 50. South winds around 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .SATURDAY...Sunny, windy. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows in the upper 30s. .SUNDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the upper 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. $$ TXZ090-282200- Clay- Including the city of Henrietta 241 AM CST Thu Jan 28 2021 .TODAY...Increasing clouds. Highs around 50. Southeast winds around 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Southeast winds around 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Not as cool. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms. Warmer. Lows around 50. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .SATURDAY...Sunny with a slight chance of rain showers. Windy. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph. Chance of showers 20 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows in the upper 30s. .SUNDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the upper 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. $$