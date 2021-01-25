TX Norman OK Zone Forecast for Sunday, January 24, 2021

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service Norman OK

201 AM CST Mon Jan 25 2021

TXZ086-252200-

Wichita-

Including the cities of Sheppard AFB and Wichita Falls

201 AM CST Mon Jan 25 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

mid 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds

around 10 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. East winds around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows

in the mid 30s. Southeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Not as cool. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Not

as cool. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs in

the mid 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ083-252200-

Hardeman-

Including the city of Quanah

201 AM CST Mon Jan 25 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. North winds around

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s. East winds

around 10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and

light freezing rain. Lows in the lower 30s. South winds around

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Not

as cool. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs in

the upper 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ084-252200-

Foard-

Including the city of Crowell

201 AM CST Mon Jan 25 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds

10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds around 10 mph

in the evening becoming light and variable.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. East winds around

10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows

in the mid 30s. Southwest winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Not

as cool. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs in

the upper 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ087-252200-

Knox-

Including the cities of Munday and Knox City

201 AM CST Mon Jan 25 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest winds around

10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Light and

variable winds becoming southeast around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows

in the mid 30s. Southwest winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Not

as cool. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs in

the upper 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ085-252200-

Wilbarger-

Including the city of Vernon

201 AM CST Mon Jan 25 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30. Northwest winds around 10 mph

in the evening becoming light and variable.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. East winds around

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and

light freezing rain. Lows in the lower 30s. South winds around

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Not

as cool. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs in

the upper 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ088-252200-

Baylor-

Including the city of Seymour

201 AM CST Mon Jan 25 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds around 10 mph

in the evening becoming light and variable.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Light and

variable winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows

in the mid 30s. South winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Not

as cool. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs in

the upper 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ089-252200-

Archer-

Including the cities of Archer City, Holliday, Lakeside City,

and Scotland

201 AM CST Mon Jan 25 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds

around 10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Light and variable

winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows

in the mid 30s. Light and variable winds. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Not

as cool. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs in

the upper 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ090-252200-

Clay-

Including the city of Henrietta

201 AM CST Mon Jan 25 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds

around 10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Light and variable

winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows

in the upper 30s. Light and variable winds. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Not as cool. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Not

as cool. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs in

the upper 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

