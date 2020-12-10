TX Norman OK Zone Forecast

TX Norman OK Zone Forecast for Wednesday, December 9, 2020

258 FPUS54 KOUN 100901

ZFPOUN

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service Norman OK

301 AM CST Thu Dec 10 2020

TXZ086-102200-

Wichita-

Including the cities of Sheppard AFB and Wichita Falls

301 AM CST Thu Dec 10 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then

rain likely after midnight. Not as cool. Lows in the upper 40s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning.

Cooler. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the lower 30s.

Northwest winds around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds

around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Highs in

the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

TXZ083-102200-

Hardeman-

Including the city of Quanah

301 AM CST Thu Dec 10 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds around

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the lower

40s. South winds around 10 mph shifting to the northwest after

midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows around 30. North winds

around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50. Northwest winds around

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and

snow. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow.

Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

TXZ084-102200-

Foard-

Including the city of Crowell

301 AM CST Thu Dec 10 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then

rain likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds

around 10 mph shifting to the west after midnight. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the lower 30s.

North winds around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds

around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and

snow. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow.

Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

TXZ087-102200-

Knox-

Including the cities of Munday and Knox City

301 AM CST Thu Dec 10 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then

rain likely after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the lower 30s.

North winds around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds

around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow.

Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

TXZ085-102200-

Wilbarger-

Including the city of Vernon

301 AM CST Thu Dec 10 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds around

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then

rain likely after midnight. Not as cool. Lows in the mid 40s.

South winds around 10 mph shifting to the southwest after

midnight. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows around 30. North winds

around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds

up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and

snow. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Highs in

the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

TXZ088-102200-

Baylor-

Including the city of Seymour

301 AM CST Thu Dec 10 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then

rain likely after midnight. Warmer. Lows around 50. South winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the lower 60s. West

winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the lower 30s.

North winds around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds

up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow.

Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

TXZ089-102200-

Archer-

Including the cities of Archer City, Holliday, Lakeside City,

and Scotland

301 AM CST Thu Dec 10 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then

rain likely after midnight. Warmer. Lows in the lower 50s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning.

Cooler. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds around 10 mph

shifting to the northwest in the afternoon. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the lower 30s.

Northwest winds around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the lower 50s.

Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Highs in

the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

TXZ090-102200-

Clay-

Including the city of Henrietta

301 AM CST Thu Dec 10 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then

rain likely after midnight. Warmer. Lows in the lower 50s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and

thunderstorms in the morning. Cooler. Highs in the mid 60s.

Southwest winds around 10 mph shifting to the northwest in the

afternoon. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much colder. Lows in the lower 30s.

Northwest winds around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the lower 50s.

Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Highs in

the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

