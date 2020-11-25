TX Norman OK Zone Forecast
TX Norman OK Zone Forecast for Tuesday, November 24, 2020
_____
331 FPUS54 KOUN 250901
ZFPOUN
Zone Forecast Product
National Weather Service Norman OK
301 AM CST Wed Nov 25 2020
TXZ086-252200-
Wichita-
Including the cities of Sheppard AFB and Wichita Falls
301 AM CST Wed Nov 25 2020
.TODAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds up to
10 mph.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the mid 70s. South
winds 10 to 20 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds
around 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Cooler.
Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the
mid 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid
50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in
the mid 30s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid
50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
$$
TXZ083-252200-
Hardeman-
Including the city of Quanah
301 AM CST Wed Nov 25 2020
.TODAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds around
10 mph.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the mid 70s.
Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds 10 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Cooler.
Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows
in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid
50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in
the lower 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs in
the mid 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
$$
TXZ084-252200-
Foard-
Including the city of Crowell
301 AM CST Wed Nov 25 2020
.TODAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds around
10 mph.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the mid 70s.
Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds 10 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Cooler.
Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the
mid 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid
50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain.
Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs in
the mid 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
$$
TXZ087-252200-
Knox-
Including the cities of Munday and Knox City
301 AM CST Wed Nov 25 2020
.TODAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds around
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40. South winds around 10 mph.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the upper 70s.
Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds 10 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Much
cooler. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance
of rain 20 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the
mid 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid
50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain.
Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs in
the mid 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
$$
TXZ085-252200-
Wilbarger-
Including the city of Vernon
301 AM CST Wed Nov 25 2020
.TODAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds around
10 mph.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the mid 70s.
Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds
around 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Cooler.
Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the
mid 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid
50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in
the lower 30s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs in
the upper 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
$$
TXZ088-252200-
Baylor-
Including the city of Seymour
301 AM CST Wed Nov 25 2020
.TODAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40. South winds up to 10 mph.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the upper 70s.
Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds
around 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Much
cooler. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance
of rain 20 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the
mid 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid
50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in
the mid 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs in
the mid 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
$$
TXZ089-252200-
Archer-
Including the cities of Archer City, Holliday, Lakeside City,
and Scotland
301 AM CST Wed Nov 25 2020
.TODAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Light and variable winds
becoming south around 10 mph after midnight.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the upper 70s. South
winds 10 to 20 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40. North winds around
10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Cooler.
Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the
upper 30s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid
50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in
the mid 30s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs in
the mid 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
$$
TXZ090-252200-
Clay-
Including the city of Henrietta
301 AM CST Wed Nov 25 2020
.TODAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Light and variable
winds.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the mid 70s. South
winds 10 to 20 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds
around 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Cooler.
Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the
upper 30s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the
upper 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in
the mid 30s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid
50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
$$
_____
Copyright 2020 AccuWeather