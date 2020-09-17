TX Norman OK Zone Forecast
TX Norman OK Zone Forecast for Wednesday, September 16, 2020
532 FPUS54 KOUN 170841
ZFPOUN
Zone Forecast Product
National Weather Service Norman OK
341 AM CDT Thu Sep 17 2020
TXZ086-172100-
Wichita-
Including the cities of Sheppard AFB and Wichita Falls
341 AM CDT Thu Sep 17 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds around
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds
around 10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Haze in the afternoon. Highs in the
lower 80s. Northeast winds around 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds
around 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds around
10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ083-172100-
Hardeman-
Including the city of Quanah
341 AM CDT Thu Sep 17 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. North winds
around 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds
around 10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Haze in the afternoon. Highs in the mid
80s. Light and variable winds becoming east around 10 mph in the
afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds up
to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds up to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ084-172100-
Foard-
Including the city of Crowell
341 AM CDT Thu Sep 17 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds around
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds
around 10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Haze in the afternoon. Highs in the mid
80s. Northeast winds around 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds up
to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds up to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ087-172100-
Knox-
Including the cities of Munday and Knox City
341 AM CDT Thu Sep 17 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds around
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. Northeast winds around
10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Haze in the afternoon. Highs in the
lower 80s. Northeast winds around 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds up
to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds up to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ085-172100-
Wilbarger-
Including the city of Vernon
341 AM CDT Thu Sep 17 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds around
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds
around 10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Haze in the afternoon. Highs in the mid
80s. Northeast winds around 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds up
to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds up to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ088-172100-
Baylor-
Including the city of Seymour
341 AM CDT Thu Sep 17 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds around
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds
around 10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Haze in the afternoon. Highs in the
lower 80s. Northeast winds around 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds up
to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds up to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ089-172100-
Archer-
Including the cities of Archer City, Holliday, Lakeside City,
and Scotland
341 AM CDT Thu Sep 17 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds around
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds
around 10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Haze in the afternoon. Highs in the
lower 80s. Northeast winds around 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds up
to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds up to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ090-172100-
Clay-
Including the city of Henrietta
341 AM CDT Thu Sep 17 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds around
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds
around 10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Haze in the afternoon. Highs in the
lower 80s. Northeast winds around 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds up
to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Light and variable
winds.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
