TX Norman OK Zone Forecast
TX Norman OK Zone Forecast for Monday, August 17, 2020
Zone Forecast Product
National Weather Service Norman OK
321 AM CDT Tue Aug 18 2020
TXZ086-182100-
Wichita-
Including the cities of Sheppard AFB and Wichita Falls
321 AM CDT Tue Aug 18 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds around
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds around 10 mph
in the evening becoming light and variable.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Light and variable
winds becoming east around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds
around 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds
around 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
TXZ083-182100-
Hardeman-
Including the city of Quanah
321 AM CDT Tue Aug 18 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Light and variable winds
becoming east around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds around 10 mph
in the evening becoming light and variable.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds
up to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
TXZ084-182100-
Foard-
Including the city of Crowell
321 AM CDT Tue Aug 18 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Light and variable winds
becoming northeast around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds around 10 mph
in the evening becoming light and variable.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Light and
variable winds becoming southeast around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds
up to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
TXZ087-182100-
Knox-
Including the cities of Munday and Knox City
321 AM CDT Tue Aug 18 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds around
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds around 10 mph
in the evening becoming light and variable.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Light and
variable winds becoming southeast around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast
winds up to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds
up to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
TXZ085-182100-
Wilbarger-
Including the city of Vernon
321 AM CDT Tue Aug 18 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds around
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds around 10 mph
in the evening becoming light and variable.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Light and
variable winds becoming east around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. East
winds up to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds
up to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
TXZ088-182100-
Baylor-
Including the city of Seymour
321 AM CDT Tue Aug 18 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds around
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds around 10 mph
in the evening becoming light and variable.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Light and variable
winds becoming east around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast
winds up to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds
up to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
TXZ089-182100-
Archer-
Including the cities of Archer City, Holliday, Lakeside City,
and Scotland
321 AM CDT Tue Aug 18 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds around
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds around 10 mph
in the evening becoming light and variable.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Light and variable
winds.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Light and
variable winds.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds
up to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
TXZ090-182100-
Clay-
Including the city of Henrietta
321 AM CDT Tue Aug 18 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds around
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds around 10 mph
in the evening becoming light and variable.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Light and variable
winds.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Light and
variable winds.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds
up to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
