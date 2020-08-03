TX Norman OK Zone Forecast

TX Norman OK Zone Forecast for Sunday, August 2, 2020

137 FPUS54 KOUN 030741

ZFPOUN

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service Norman OK

241 AM CDT Mon Aug 3 2020

TXZ086-032100-

Wichita-

Including the cities of Sheppard AFB and Wichita Falls

241 AM CDT Mon Aug 3 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms early in

the morning. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds around

10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 60s. East winds around 10 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.

TXZ083-032100-

Hardeman-

Including the city of Quanah

241 AM CDT Mon Aug 3 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of thunderstorms early in

the morning. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds around 10 mph.

Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 102. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 103.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 103.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 102.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 102.

TXZ084-032100-

Foard-

Including the city of Crowell

241 AM CDT Mon Aug 3 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of thunderstorms early in

the morning. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds around 10 mph.

Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 60s. East winds around 10 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 102. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 102.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 102.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 101.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 101.

TXZ087-032100-

Knox-

Including the cities of Munday and Knox City

241 AM CDT Mon Aug 3 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms early in

the morning. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds around 10 mph.

Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 60s. East winds around 10 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 10 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 103. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 103.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 102.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 101.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 101.

TXZ085-032100-

Wilbarger-

Including the city of Vernon

241 AM CDT Mon Aug 3 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms early in

the morning. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds around 10 mph.

Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 60s. East winds around 10 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 102. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 102.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 102.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 102.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 102.

TXZ088-032100-

Baylor-

Including the city of Seymour

241 AM CDT Mon Aug 3 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms early in

the morning. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds around 10 mph.

Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 60s. East winds around 10 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 102. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100.

TXZ089-032100-

Archer-

Including the cities of Archer City, Holliday, Lakeside City,

and Scotland

241 AM CDT Mon Aug 3 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms early in

the morning. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds around

10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 60s. Light and variable winds. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds around

10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs around 100. South winds around 10 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

TXZ090-032100-

Clay-

Including the city of Henrietta

241 AM CDT Mon Aug 3 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms early in

the morning. Highs around 90. Northeast winds around 10 mph.

Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 60s. Light and variable winds. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Southeast winds around 10 mph.

Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

