TX Norman OK Zone Forecast
TX Norman OK Zone Forecast for Friday, July 3, 2020
798 FPUS54 KOUN 040741
ZFPOUN
Zone Forecast Product
National Weather Service Norman OK
241 AM CDT Sat Jul 4 2020
TXZ086-042100-
Wichita-
Including the cities of Sheppard AFB and Wichita Falls
241 AM CDT Sat Jul 4 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Light and variable winds
becoming northeast around 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of
thunderstorms 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 70s. Northeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 20 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the
morning. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds around 10 mph. Chance
of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 70s. East winds around 10 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 30 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 20 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ083-042100-
Hardeman-
Including the city of Quanah
241 AM CDT Sat Jul 4 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs around 100. Light and variable winds becoming
east around 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 20 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 90s. East winds around 10 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 20 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 70s. East winds around 10 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 50 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 90s. East winds around 10 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 20 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 101.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 102.
$$
TXZ084-042100-
Foard-
Including the city of Crowell
241 AM CDT Sat Jul 4 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs around 101. Light and variable winds becoming
east around 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 70s. Northeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 20 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the
morning. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds around 10 mph. Chance
of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 70s. East winds around 10 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 40 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 20 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 101.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 102.
$$
TXZ087-042100-
Knox-
Including the cities of Munday and Knox City
241 AM CDT Sat Jul 4 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101. Light and variable winds
becoming east around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 70s. East winds around 10 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 20 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the
morning. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds around 10 mph. Chance
of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 70s. East winds around 10 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 30 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 20 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 101.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 102.
$$
TXZ085-042100-
Wilbarger-
Including the city of Vernon
241 AM CDT Sat Jul 4 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs around 100. Light and variable winds becoming
east around 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 20 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 90s. East winds around 10 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 20 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 70s. East winds around 10 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 40 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 20 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 102.
$$
TXZ088-042100-
Baylor-
Including the city of Seymour
241 AM CDT Sat Jul 4 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100. Light and variable winds
becoming northeast around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 70s. Northeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 20 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the
morning. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds around 10 mph. Chance
of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 70s. East winds up to 10 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 30 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 90s. Light and variable winds. Chance of
thunderstorms 20 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.
$$
TXZ089-042100-
Archer-
Including the cities of Archer City, Holliday, Lakeside City,
and Scotland
241 AM CDT Sat Jul 4 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Light and variable winds
becoming northeast around 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of
thunderstorms 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 70s. Northeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 20 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Light and
variable winds.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 70s. Light and variable winds. Chance of
thunderstorms 30 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 90s. Light and variable winds. Chance of
thunderstorms 20 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ090-042100-
Clay-
Including the city of Henrietta
241 AM CDT Sat Jul 4 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Light and variable winds.
Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 70s. Light and variable winds. Chance of
thunderstorms 20 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Light and
variable winds.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Light and variable winds.
Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 90s. Light and variable winds. Chance of
thunderstorms 20 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
