TX Norman OK Zone Forecast for Monday, June 29, 2020

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service Norman OK

241 AM CDT Tue Jun 30 2020

Wichita-

Including the cities of Sheppard AFB and Wichita Falls

241 AM CDT Tue Jun 30 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Isolated thunderstorms late in the

afternoon. Highs around 104. South winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 105. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 102. South winds around

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

Hardeman-

Including the city of Quanah

241 AM CDT Tue Jun 30 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 107. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 105. Southwest winds around

10 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 103. South winds around

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

Foard-

Including the city of Crowell

241 AM CDT Tue Jun 30 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 107. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 105. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 102. South winds around

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

Knox-

Including the cities of Munday and Knox City

241 AM CDT Tue Jun 30 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 106. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 105. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 102. South winds around

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

Wilbarger-

Including the city of Vernon

241 AM CDT Tue Jun 30 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 106. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 106. Southwest winds around

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 102. South winds around

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

Baylor-

Including the city of Seymour

241 AM CDT Tue Jun 30 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Isolated thunderstorms late in the

afternoon. Highs around 105. South winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 105. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101. South winds around

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

Archer-

Including the cities of Archer City, Holliday, Lakeside City,

and Scotland

241 AM CDT Tue Jun 30 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Isolated thunderstorms late in the

afternoon. Highs around 103. South winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Isolated thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in

the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 104. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101. South winds around

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

Clay-

Including the city of Henrietta

241 AM CDT Tue Jun 30 2020

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 9 PM CDT THIS

EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Isolated thunderstorms late in the

afternoon. Highs around 101. South winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Isolated thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in

the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 103. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101. South winds around

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

