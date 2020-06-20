TX Norman OK Zone Forecast

TX Norman OK Zone Forecast for Friday, June 19, 2020

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service Norman OK

341 AM CDT Sat Jun 20 2020

Wichita-

Including the cities of Sheppard AFB and Wichita Falls

.TODAY...Decreasing clouds. A chance of thunderstorms early in

the morning, then a slight chance of thunderstorms late in the

morning. A slight chance of thunderstorms late in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 90s. Light and variable winds becoming

southwest up to 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of thunderstorms

30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the

evening. Lows around 70. Southeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Not as

warm. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

Hardeman-

Including the city of Quanah

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms

early in the morning, then mostly cloudy in the late morning and

early afternoon. Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Southeast

winds up to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the

evening. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds around 10 mph.

Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 102. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Not as

warm. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

Foard-

Including the city of Crowell

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms

early in the morning, then mostly cloudy in the late morning and

early afternoon. Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

Southeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the

evening. Lows around 70. Southeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 102. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Not as

warm. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

Knox-

Including the cities of Munday and Knox City

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon, then partly cloudy

with a slight chance of thunderstorms late in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the

evening. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds around 10 mph.

Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 103. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Not as

warm. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

Wilbarger-

Including the city of Vernon

.TODAY...Decreasing clouds. A chance of thunderstorms early in

the morning, then a slight chance of thunderstorms late in the

morning. A slight chance of thunderstorms late in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds up to 10 mph shifting to

the southeast in the afternoon. Chance of thunderstorms

30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the

evening. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds around 10 mph.

Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Not as

warm. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

Baylor-

Including the city of Seymour

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms

early in the morning, then mostly cloudy in the late morning and

early afternoon. Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

Southeast winds up to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the

evening. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds around 10 mph.

Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows around 70. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Not as

warm. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

Archer-

Including the cities of Archer City, Holliday, Lakeside City,

and Scotland

.TODAY...Decreasing clouds. A chance of thunderstorms early in

the morning, then a slight chance of thunderstorms late in the

morning. A slight chance of thunderstorms late in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 90s. South winds up to 10 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the

evening. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds around 10 mph.

Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Not as

warm. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs around 90. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

Clay-

Including the city of Henrietta

.TODAY...Decreasing clouds. A chance of thunderstorms early in

the morning, then a slight chance of thunderstorms late in the

morning. A slight chance of thunderstorms late in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds up to 10 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the

evening. Lows around 70. Southeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Not as

warm. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

