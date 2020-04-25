TX Norman OK Zone Forecast
TX Norman OK Zone Forecast for Friday, April 24, 2020
Zone Forecast Product
National Weather Service Norman OK
221 AM CDT Sat Apr 25 2020
TXZ086-252100-
Wichita-
Including the cities of Sheppard AFB and Wichita Falls
221 AM CDT Sat Apr 25 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. East winds around 10 mph in the
evening becoming light and variable.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds up to
10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 20 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
TXZ083-252100-
Hardeman-
Including the city of Quanah
221 AM CDT Sat Apr 25 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds around
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Light and variable
winds.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to
20 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the upper 50s.
South winds 10 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 20 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100.
TXZ084-252100-
Foard-
Including the city of Crowell
221 AM CDT Sat Apr 25 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds around
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. Light and variable winds.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the lower 60s.
South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs around 90. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 20 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
TXZ087-252100-
Knox-
Including the cities of Munday and Knox City
221 AM CDT Sat Apr 25 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds around
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. Light and variable winds.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the lower 60s.
South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs around 90. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 20 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100.
TXZ085-252100-
Wilbarger-
Including the city of Vernon
221 AM CDT Sat Apr 25 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds around
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Light and variable
winds.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds up to
10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the upper 50s.
South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 20 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
TXZ088-252100-
Baylor-
Including the city of Seymour
221 AM CDT Sat Apr 25 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds around
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. Light and variable winds.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds up to
10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 20 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
TXZ089-252100-
Archer-
Including the cities of Archer City, Holliday, Lakeside City,
and Scotland
221 AM CDT Sat Apr 25 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. Light and variable winds.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds up to
10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the lower 60s.
South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 20 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
TXZ090-252100-
Clay-
Including the city of Henrietta
221 AM CDT Sat Apr 25 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Highs
in the mid 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. Northeast winds around 10 mph
in the evening becoming light and variable.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Light and variable winds
becoming south around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 20 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
