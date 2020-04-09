TX Norman OK Zone Forecast
TX Norman OK Zone Forecast for Wednesday, April 8, 2020
_____
870 FPUS54 KOUN 090820
ZFPOUN
Zone Forecast Product
National Weather Service Norman OK
320 AM CDT Thu Apr 9 2020
TXZ086-092100-
Wichita-
Including the cities of Sheppard AFB and Wichita Falls
320 AM CDT Thu Apr 9 2020
.TODAY...Increasing clouds. Much cooler. Highs in the lower 70s.
Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast
winds around 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds around
10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Highs in the
lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the upper 30s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows
in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs in
the mid 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
$$
TXZ083-092100-
Hardeman-
Including the city of Quanah
320 AM CDT Thu Apr 9 2020
.TODAY...Increasing clouds. Much cooler. Highs in the lower 70s.
Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast
winds around 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the lower 30s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Much cooler. Highs in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows
in the lower 30s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs in
the mid 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
$$
TXZ084-092100-
Foard-
Including the city of Crowell
320 AM CDT Thu Apr 9 2020
.TODAY...Increasing clouds. Much cooler. Highs in the lower 70s.
Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast
winds around 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the mid 30s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows
in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs in
the mid 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
$$
TXZ087-092100-
Knox-
Including the cities of Munday and Knox City
320 AM CDT Thu Apr 9 2020
.TODAY...Increasing clouds. Much cooler. Highs around 70.
Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds
around 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the upper 30s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Much cooler. Highs in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows
in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs in
the mid 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
$$
TXZ085-092100-
Wilbarger-
Including the city of Vernon
320 AM CDT Thu Apr 9 2020
.TODAY...Increasing clouds. Much cooler. Highs in the lower 70s.
Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast
winds around 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds around
10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 50s. South winds around 10 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the mid 30s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows
in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs in
the mid 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
$$
TXZ088-092100-
Baylor-
Including the city of Seymour
320 AM CDT Thu Apr 9 2020
.TODAY...Increasing clouds. Cooler. Highs in the lower 70s.
Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds
around 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds around
10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Highs in the
mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the upper 30s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows
in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs in
the mid 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
$$
TXZ089-092100-
Archer-
Including the cities of Archer City, Holliday, Lakeside City,
and Scotland
320 AM CDT Thu Apr 9 2020
.TODAY...Increasing clouds. Cooler. Highs in the lower 70s.
Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s.
Northeast winds around 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds around
10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Highs in the
lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the upper 30s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows
in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs in
the mid 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
$$
TXZ090-092100-
Clay-
Including the city of Henrietta
320 AM CDT Thu Apr 9 2020
.TODAY...Increasing clouds. Cooler. Highs in the lower 70s.
Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s.
Northeast winds around 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds around
10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Highs around
70. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the upper 30s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows
in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs in
the mid 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
$$
_____
