TX Norman OK Zone Forecast
TX Norman OK Zone Forecast for Saturday, April 4, 2020
954 FPUS54 KOUN 050800
ZFPOUN
Zone Forecast Product
National Weather Service Norman OK
300 AM CDT Sun Apr 5 2020
TXZ086-052100-
Wichita-
Including the cities of Sheppard AFB and Wichita Falls
300 AM CDT Sun Apr 5 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Patchy drizzle
in the morning. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds around
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Warmer. Patchy fog after midnight.
Patchy drizzle after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast
winds around 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A slight
chance of thunderstorms and patchy drizzle in the morning, then a
chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.
South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.
Much cooler. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of showers 20 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain showers.
Colder. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of showers 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.
Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of showers 20 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
$$
TXZ083-052100-
Hardeman-
Including the city of Quanah
300 AM CDT Sun Apr 5 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Patchy drizzle
in the morning. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Warmer. Patchy fog after midnight.
Patchy drizzle after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A slight
chance of thunderstorms and patchy drizzle in the morning, then a
chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Warmer. Highs in the
mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the upper 80s.
Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.
Much cooler. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of showers 20 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain
showers. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of showers 20 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.
Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of showers 20 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
TXZ084-052100-
Foard-
Including the city of Crowell
300 AM CDT Sun Apr 5 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Patchy drizzle
in the morning. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Warmer. Patchy fog after midnight.
Patchy drizzle after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A slight
chance of thunderstorms and patchy drizzle in the morning, then a
chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Warmer. Highs in the
upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.
Much cooler. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of showers 20 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain
showers. Colder. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of showers
20 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.
Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of showers 20 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
TXZ087-052100-
Knox-
Including the cities of Munday and Knox City
300 AM CDT Sun Apr 5 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Warmer. Patchy fog in the morning. Areas
of drizzle in the morning. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Warmer. Patchy fog after midnight.
Patchy drizzle after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A chance of
thunderstorms and patchy drizzle in the morning, then a chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Warmer. Highs in the upper 70s.
South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.
Much cooler. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of showers 20 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain
showers. Colder. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of showers
20 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.
Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of showers 20 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.
Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of showers 20 percent.
$$
TXZ085-052100-
Wilbarger-
Including the city of Vernon
300 AM CDT Sun Apr 5 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Patchy drizzle
in the morning. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Warmer. Patchy fog after midnight.
Patchy drizzle after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A slight
chance of thunderstorms and patchy drizzle in the morning, then a
chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Warmer. Highs in the
mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.
Cooler. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of showers 20 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain
showers. Colder. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of showers
20 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.
Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of showers 20 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
TXZ088-052100-
Baylor-
Including the city of Seymour
300 AM CDT Sun Apr 5 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool. Areas of drizzle in the
morning. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Warmer. Patchy fog after midnight.
Patchy drizzle after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A chance of
thunderstorms and patchy drizzle in the morning, then a chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Warmer. Highs in the mid 70s.
South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.
Cooler. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of showers 20 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain
showers. Colder. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of showers
20 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.
Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of showers 20 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.
Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of showers 20 percent.
$$
TXZ089-052100-
Archer-
Including the cities of Archer City, Holliday, Lakeside City,
and Scotland
300 AM CDT Sun Apr 5 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool. Areas of drizzle in the
morning. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds around 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Warmer. Patchy fog after midnight.
Patchy drizzle after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast
winds around 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A chance of
thunderstorms and patchy drizzle in the morning, then a chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers
and isolated thunderstorms. Cooler. Highs in the upper 60s.
Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain
showers. Colder. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of showers
20 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.
Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of showers 20 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.
Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of showers 20 percent.
$$
TXZ090-052100-
Clay-
Including the city of Henrietta
300 AM CDT Sun Apr 5 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool. Areas of drizzle in the
morning. Highs in the lower 60s. Light and variable winds
becoming southeast around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Warmer. Patchy fog after midnight.
Patchy drizzle after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast
winds around 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A chance of
thunderstorms and patchy drizzle in the morning, then a chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Cooler. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain showers.
Cooler. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of showers 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.
Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of showers 20 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.
Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of showers 20 percent.
$$
Copyright 2020 AccuWeather