TX Norman OK Zone Forecast for Wednesday, March 4, 2020

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service Norman OK

241 AM CST Thu Mar 5 2020

TXZ086-052200-

Wichita-

Including the cities of Sheppard AFB and Wichita Falls

241 AM CST Thu Mar 5 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 10 to 20 mph

shifting to the north 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds around 10 mph

in the evening becoming light and variable.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Light and variable winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Light and

variable winds.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in

the upper 60s. Chance of showers 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with rain showers likely and a

chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ083-052200-

Hardeman-

Including the city of Quanah

241 AM CST Thu Mar 5 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 15 to

25 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast winds around

10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds up to

10 mph shifting to the south around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds

around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds

10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in

the upper 60s. Chance of showers 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with rain showers likely and a

chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ084-052200-

Foard-

Including the city of Crowell

241 AM CST Thu Mar 5 2020

.TODAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds

10 to 20 mph shifting to the northeast 15 to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast winds around

10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds up to

10 mph shifting to the southeast around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds

around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds

10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in

the upper 60s. Chance of showers 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with rain showers likely and a

chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ087-052200-

Knox-

Including the cities of Munday and Knox City

241 AM CST Thu Mar 5 2020

.TODAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 10 to

15 mph shifting to the north 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast winds around

10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Light and variable winds

becoming southeast around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds

around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds

10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in

the upper 60s. Chance of showers 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with rain showers likely and a

chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ085-052200-

Wilbarger-

Including the city of Vernon

241 AM CST Thu Mar 5 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph shifting to the north 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast winds around

10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Light and variable winds

becoming southeast around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds

around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds

10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in

the upper 60s. Chance of showers 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with rain showers likely and a

chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ088-052200-

Baylor-

Including the city of Seymour

241 AM CST Thu Mar 5 2020

.TODAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 10 to

15 mph shifting to the north 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast winds around

10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Light and variable winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Light and

variable winds.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in

the upper 60s. Chance of showers 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with rain showers likely and a

chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ089-052200-

Archer-

Including the cities of Archer City, Holliday, Lakeside City,

and Scotland

241 AM CST Thu Mar 5 2020

.TODAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 10 to

15 mph shifting to the north 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds around

10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Light and variable winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Light and

variable winds.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in

the mid 60s. Chance of showers 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with rain showers likely and a

chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Warmer. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ090-052200-

Clay-

Including the city of Henrietta

241 AM CST Thu Mar 5 2020

.TODAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 10 to

15 mph shifting to the north 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds around 10 mph

in the evening becoming light and variable.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Light and variable winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Light and

variable winds.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in

the upper 60s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain showers and a chance of thunderstorms. Lows

in the upper 50s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain showers and a

slight chance of thunderstorms. Warmer. Highs in the upper 70s.

Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

