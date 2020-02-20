TX Norman OK Zone Forecast
TX Norman OK Zone Forecast for Wednesday, February 19, 2020
Zone Forecast Product
National Weather Service Norman OK
321 AM CST Thu Feb 20 2020
Wichita-
Including the cities of Sheppard AFB and Wichita Falls
321 AM CST Thu Feb 20 2020
.TODAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds
15 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows in the lower 20s. North winds
10 to 15 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Light and variable winds
becoming south around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool. Lows in the mid 30s.
South winds around 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Not as cool. Highs in the lower 60s.
South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool. Lows in the upper
40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the upper
60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.
Hardeman-
Including the city of Quanah
321 AM CST Thu Feb 20 2020
.TODAY...Decreasing clouds. Colder. Highs in the lower 40s. North
winds 15 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows in the lower 20s. Northeast winds
10 to 15 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 50. South winds up to 10 mph
increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool. Lows in the mid 30s.
South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Not as cool. Highs in the lower 60s.
South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the lower
70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.
Foard-
Including the city of Crowell
321 AM CST Thu Feb 20 2020
.TODAY...Decreasing clouds. Colder. Highs in the mid 40s. North
winds 15 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows in the mid 20s. Northeast winds
10 to 15 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 50. South winds up to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool. Lows in the mid 30s.
South winds around 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool. Highs in the lower 60s.
South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain. Warmer. Highs in
the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.MONDAY...Sunny, windy. Highs in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.
Knox-
Including the cities of Munday and Knox City
321 AM CST Thu Feb 20 2020
.TODAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds
15 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows in the mid 20s. Northeast winds
10 to 15 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Light and variable winds
becoming south around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool. Lows in the upper
30s. South winds around 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Not as cool. Highs in the lower 60s.
South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the lower
70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.
Wilbarger-
Including the city of Vernon
321 AM CST Thu Feb 20 2020
.TODAY...Decreasing clouds. Colder. Highs in the mid 40s. North
winds 15 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows in the mid 20s. North winds 10 to
15 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Light and variable winds
becoming south around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool. Lows in the mid 30s.
South winds around 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Not as cool. Highs in the lower 60s.
South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool. Lows in the mid
40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the lower
70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.
Baylor-
Including the city of Seymour
321 AM CST Thu Feb 20 2020
.TODAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds
15 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows in the mid 20s. North winds 10 to
15 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Light and variable winds
becoming south around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool. Lows in the upper
30s. South winds around 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Not as cool. Highs in the lower 60s.
South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Warmer. Highs in
the lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.
.MONDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.
Archer-
Including the cities of Archer City, Holliday, Lakeside City,
and Scotland
321 AM CST Thu Feb 20 2020
.TODAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds
15 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows in the mid 20s. North winds 10 to
15 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Light and variable
winds.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool. Lows in the upper
30s. Light and variable winds.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Not as cool. Highs in the lower 60s.
South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs around 70.
Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the upper 40s.
Clay-
Including the city of Henrietta
321 AM CST Thu Feb 20 2020
.TODAY...Decreasing clouds. Cooler. Highs in the mid 40s. North
winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows in the lower 20s. North winds
10 to 15 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Light and variable
winds.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool. Lows in the mid 30s.
Light and variable winds.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Not as cool. Highs in the upper 50s.
South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool. Lows in the upper
40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the upper
60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the upper 40s.
