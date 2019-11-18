TX Norman OK Zone Forecast

National Weather Service Norman OK

301 AM CST Mon Nov 18 2019

TXZ086-182200-

Wichita-

Including the cities of Sheppard AFB and Wichita Falls

301 AM CST Mon Nov 18 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Light and variable

winds.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Light and variable

winds becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the mid 50s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with rain showers likely and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain showers

and isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.

Cooler. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Colder.

Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Cooler. Highs

around 50. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows

in the lower 30s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ083-182200-

Hardeman-

Including the city of Quanah

301 AM CST Mon Nov 18 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds

around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40. Light and variable winds.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds around

10 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the lower 50s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with rain showers likely and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of rain

showers. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain. Colder.

Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Cooler. Highs in

the upper 40s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of rain. Lows

around 30. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ084-182200-

Foard-

Including the city of Crowell

301 AM CST Mon Nov 18 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds

around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Light and variable

winds.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds around

10 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the mid 50s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with rain showers likely and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of rain

showers and isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance

of precipitation 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain. Colder.

Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs around 50.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of rain. Lows

in the lower 30s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ087-182200-

Knox-

Including the cities of Munday and Knox City

301 AM CST Mon Nov 18 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest

winds around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Light and variable

winds.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds around

10 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the mid 50s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with rain showers likely and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers. Lows around 50. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.

Cooler. Highs around 60. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Colder.

Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Cooler. Highs

around 50. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of rain. Lows

in the lower 30s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ085-182200-

Wilbarger-

Including the city of Vernon

301 AM CST Mon Nov 18 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds around

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Light and variable

winds.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds

around 10 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the lower 50s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with rain showers likely and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain showers

and isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in

the upper 30s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Cooler. Highs

around 50. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of rain. Lows

in the lower 30s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ088-182200-

Baylor-

Including the city of Seymour

301 AM CST Mon Nov 18 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest

winds around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Light and variable

winds.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds around

10 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the mid 50s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with rain showers likely and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain showers

and isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.

Cooler. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Colder.

Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Cooler. Highs

around 50. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows

in the lower 30s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ089-182200-

Archer-

Including the cities of Archer City, Holliday, Lakeside City,

and Scotland

301 AM CST Mon Nov 18 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Light and variable

winds.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Light and variable

winds becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the mid 50s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with rain showers likely and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain showers

and isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.

Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Colder.

Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Cooler. Highs

around 50. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the

lower 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ090-182200-

Clay-

Including the city of Henrietta

301 AM CST Mon Nov 18 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Light and variable

winds.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Light and variable

winds becoming south around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the mid 50s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers

and isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.

Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Colder.

Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Cooler. Highs in

the lower 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the

lower 30s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

