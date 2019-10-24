TX Norman OK Zone Forecast
TX Norman OK Zone Forecast for Wednesday, October 23, 2019
Zone Forecast Product
National Weather Service Norman OK
321 AM CDT Thu Oct 24 2019
Wichita-
Including the cities of Sheppard AFB and Wichita Falls
321 AM CDT Thu Oct 24 2019
.TODAY...Much cooler. Rain showers and a chance of thunderstorms
in the morning, then rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s.
North winds 15 to 25 mph.
.TONIGHT...Rain, colder. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds 20 to
25 mph.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then rain
likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds
15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the
mid 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the upper 60s. Light
and variable winds.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of rain and
snow. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs in
the upper 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the lower 50s.
Hardeman-
Including the city of Quanah
321 AM CDT Thu Oct 24 2019
.TODAY...Much cooler. A chance of rain early in the morning, then
rain likely late in the morning. Rain in the afternoon. Highs
around 50. North winds around 25 mph.
.TONIGHT...Rain and snow in the evening, then a chance of rain
and snow after midnight. Colder. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds
15 to 25 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the
morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the
lower 50s. North winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation
40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows
in the lower 30s. Northwest winds up to 10 mph. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs around 70. Southwest winds
around 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of rain and
snow. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the lower 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs around 50.
Foard-
Including the city of Crowell
321 AM CDT Thu Oct 24 2019
.TODAY...Much cooler. A chance of rain early in the morning, then
rain likely late in the morning. Rain in the afternoon. Highs in
the lower 50s. North winds 20 to 25 mph.
.TONIGHT...Rain in the evening, then a chance of rain and snow
after midnight. Colder. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds 20 to
25 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the
morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the
lower 50s. North winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation
30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows
in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs around 70. Southwest winds
around 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of rain and
snow. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the lower 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the lower 50s.
Knox-
Including the cities of Munday and Knox City
321 AM CDT Thu Oct 24 2019
.TODAY...Much cooler. A chance of thunderstorms in the morning.
Rain showers late in the morning, then rain in the afternoon.
Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 15 to 25 mph.
.TONIGHT...Rain in the evening, then a chance of rain and snow
after midnight. Colder. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds 20 to
25 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the
morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the
lower 50s. North winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation
30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest
winds up to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of rain and
snow. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the lower 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the lower 50s.
Wilbarger-
Including the city of Vernon
321 AM CDT Thu Oct 24 2019
.TODAY...A chance of rain early in the morning, then rain in the
late morning and afternoon. Much cooler. Highs in the lower 50s.
North winds 20 to 25 mph.
.TONIGHT...Rain in the evening, then rain with snow likely after
midnight. Colder. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds 20 to 25 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the
morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs around 50.
North winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the
mid 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs around 70. Southwest
winds up to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of rain and
snow. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs in
the mid 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the lower 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the lower 50s.
Baylor-
Including the city of Seymour
321 AM CDT Thu Oct 24 2019
.TODAY...Much cooler. Rain showers and a chance of thunderstorms
in the morning, then rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s.
North winds 15 to 25 mph.
.TONIGHT...Rain in the evening, then rain and snow likely after
midnight. Colder. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds 20 to
25 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the
morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs around 50.
North winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows
in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs around 70. Southwest winds up to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of rain and
snow. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs in
the upper 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the lower 50s.
Archer-
Including the cities of Archer City, Holliday, Lakeside City,
and Scotland
321 AM CDT Thu Oct 24 2019
.TODAY...Rain showers and a chance of thunderstorms in the
morning, then rain in the afternoon. Much cooler. Highs in the
upper 50s. North winds 10 to 20 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in
the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Rain, colder. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds 20 to
25 mph.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Cooler. Highs in the
upper 40s. North winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the
mid 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the upper 60s. Light
and variable winds.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of rain and
snow. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs in
the upper 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain.
Colder. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the lower 50s.
Clay-
Including the city of Henrietta
321 AM CDT Thu Oct 24 2019
.TODAY...Rain showers and a chance of thunderstorms in the
morning, then rain in the afternoon. Much cooler. Highs in the
lower 60s. North winds 15 to 25 mph.
.TONIGHT...Rain, colder. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds 20 to
25 mph.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then rain
likely in the afternoon. Cooler. Highs in the upper 40s. North
winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the
mid 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the mid 60s. Light and
variable winds.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of rain and
snow. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow.
Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and
snow. Colder. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation
20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the lower 50s.
