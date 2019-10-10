TX Norman OK Zone Forecast
TX Norman OK Zone Forecast for Wednesday, October 9, 2019
560 FPUS54 KOUN 100620
ZFPOUN
Zone Forecast Product
National Weather Service Norman OK
120 AM CDT Thu Oct 10 2019
TXZ086-100900-
Wichita-
Including the cities of Sheppard AFB and Wichita Falls
120 AM CDT Thu Oct 10 2019
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. South winds
around 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Highs around 90.
South winds 15 to 20 mph shifting to the west 10 to 20 mph in the
afternoon. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of rain showers and a
slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight
chance of rain showers after midnight. Much colder. Lows in the
lower 40s. North winds 20 to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation
40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler. Highs around 60. North winds
10 to 20 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds up
to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool. Lows in the upper
40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
TXZ083-100900-
Hardeman-
Including the city of Quanah
120 AM CDT Thu Oct 10 2019
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds
around 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Temperatures
falling into the mid 60s in the afternoon. Southwest winds 15 to
20 mph shifting to the north in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much colder. Lows in the upper
30s. North winds 20 to 25 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler. Highs around 60. North winds
10 to 20 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast
winds up to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.COLUMBUS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
TXZ084-100900-
Foard-
Including the city of Crowell
120 AM CDT Thu Oct 10 2019
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South
winds around 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Temperatures
falling into the upper 60s in the afternoon. Southwest winds
15 to 20 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much colder. Lows around 40.
North winds 20 to 25 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler. Highs in the lower 60s.
North winds 10 to 20 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast
winds up to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Not as cool. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.COLUMBUS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
TXZ087-100900-
Knox-
Including the cities of Munday and Knox City
120 AM CDT Thu Oct 10 2019
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South
winds around 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 15 to 20 mph
shifting to the northwest 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance
of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers
in the evening. Much colder. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds
20 to 25 mph. Chance of showers 20 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler. Highs around 60. North winds
10 to 20 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast
winds up to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool. Lows in the upper
40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the mid 70s.
TXZ085-100900-
Wilbarger-
Including the city of Vernon
120 AM CDT Thu Oct 10 2019
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South
winds around 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Temperatures falling into
the upper 60s in the afternoon. South winds 15 to 20 mph shifting
to the northwest in the afternoon. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers
in the evening. Much colder. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds
20 to 25 mph. Chance of showers 20 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler. Highs in the lower 60s.
North winds 10 to 20 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds up
to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Not as cool. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
TXZ088-100900-
Baylor-
Including the city of Seymour
120 AM CDT Thu Oct 10 2019
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. South winds
around 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 10 to
20 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms
in the evening, then a slight chance of rain showers after
midnight. Much colder. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 20 to
25 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.
North winds 10 to 20 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds up
to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs around 70.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool. Lows in the upper
40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, warmer. Lows around 60.
.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
TXZ089-100900-
Archer-
Including the cities of Archer City, Holliday, Lakeside City,
and Scotland
120 AM CDT Thu Oct 10 2019
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. South winds
15 to 20 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Highs around 90.
Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain showers and
a slight chance of thunderstorms. Much colder. Lows in the mid
40s. North winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.
North winds 10 to 20 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds up
to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool. Lows in the upper
40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
TXZ090-100900-
Clay-
Including the city of Henrietta
120 AM CDT Thu Oct 10 2019
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. South winds
around 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Highs in the upper
80s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers and
a slight chance of thunderstorms. Much colder. Lows in the lower
40s. North winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Much cooler. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 10 to 20 mph.
Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds up
to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool. Lows in the upper
40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as warm. Highs in the mid 70s.
