TX Norman OK Zone Forecast for Monday, October 7, 2019

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service Norman OK

321 AM CDT Tue Oct 8 2019

Wichita-

Including the cities of Sheppard AFB and Wichita Falls

321 AM CDT Tue Oct 8 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of rain showers and

isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s.

Southeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the morning. Highs around 90. South

winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and isolated thunderstorms. Warmer. Lows around 70. South winds

15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Windy. Much cooler. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of

thunderstorms 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of rain showers. Much

cooler. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ083-082100-

Hardeman-

Including the city of Quanah

321 AM CDT Tue Oct 8 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of rain showers and isolated

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of rain showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the upper 80s.

South winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers. Much colder. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of showers

20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ084-082100-

Foard-

Including the city of Crowell

321 AM CDT Tue Oct 8 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers and

isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the lower 90s. South

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated thunderstorms.

Warmer. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance

of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers. Much colder. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of showers

20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Much cooler. Highs around 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs around 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ087-082100-

Knox-

Including the cities of Munday and Knox City

321 AM CDT Tue Oct 8 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the lower 90s. South

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated thunderstorms.

Warmer. Lows around 70. South winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs around 90. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers. Windy. Much cooler. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of

showers 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler. Highs around 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ085-082100-

Wilbarger-

Including the city of Vernon

321 AM CDT Tue Oct 8 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers and

isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the lower 90s.

South winds 10 to 20 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and isolated thunderstorms. Warmer. Lows in the upper 60s. South

winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Windy. Much cooler. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of thunderstorms

40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of rain showers. Much

cooler. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs around 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ088-082100-

Baylor-

Including the city of Seymour

321 AM CDT Tue Oct 8 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds

10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Lows around 70. South

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Windy. Much cooler. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of

thunderstorms 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.

Much cooler. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of showers

20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs around 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ089-082100-

Archer-

Including the cities of Archer City, Holliday, Lakeside City,

and Scotland

321 AM CDT Tue Oct 8 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. South winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds

around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds

10 to 15 mph increasing to around 20 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and isolated thunderstorms. Warmer. Lows around 70. South winds

15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Windy. Much cooler. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of

thunderstorms 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Much

cooler. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ090-082100-

Clay-

Including the city of Henrietta

321 AM CDT Tue Oct 8 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds up to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds around

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds

10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds

15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with rain showers likely and a

slight chance of thunderstorms. Much cooler. Lows in the upper

40s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Much

cooler. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

