TX Norman OK Zone Forecast

TX Norman OK Zone Forecast for Saturday, October 5, 2019

026 FPUS54 KOUN 060621

ZFPOUN

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service Norman OK

121 AM CDT Sun Oct 6 2019

TXZ086-060900-

Wichita-

Including the cities of Sheppard AFB and Wichita Falls

121 AM CDT Sun Oct 6 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms

in the evening. Cooler. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to

20 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Light and variable

winds.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Colder. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Cooler. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

$$

TXZ083-060900-

Hardeman-

Including the city of Quanah

121 AM CDT Sun Oct 6 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast

winds around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Not as warm. Highs in the upper 70s.

North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s.

North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds

around 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Light and variable

winds.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as warm. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Colder. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

$$

TXZ084-060900-

Foard-

Including the city of Crowell

121 AM CDT Sun Oct 6 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. Northeast winds

around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Not as warm. Highs in the lower 80s.

North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows around 50. North winds

10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds

around 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Light and variable

winds.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as warm. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Colder. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

$$

TXZ087-060900-

Knox-

Including the cities of Munday and Knox City

121 AM CDT Sun Oct 6 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. North

winds around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Not as warm. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds 10 to

20 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Cooler. Lows around 50. North winds 10 to 20 mph.

Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Light and variable

winds.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as warm. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Colder. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Cooler. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ085-060900-

Wilbarger-

Including the city of Vernon

121 AM CDT Sun Oct 6 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

Northeast winds around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Not as warm. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds 10 to

20 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows around 50. North winds

10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds

around 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. Light and variable winds.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as warm. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Colder. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ088-060900-

Baylor-

Including the city of Seymour

121 AM CDT Sun Oct 6 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast

winds around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Light and variable winds

becoming north 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Cooler. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to

20 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds

around 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Light and variable

winds.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Cooler. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Cooler. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

$$

TXZ089-060900-

Archer-

Including the cities of Archer City, Holliday, Lakeside City,

and Scotland

121 AM CDT Sun Oct 6 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Light

and variable winds.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Light and variable winds

becoming north 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

thunderstorms 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of thunderstorms in the

evening, then a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight.

Cooler. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance

of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds

around 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Light and variable

winds.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Cooler. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Cooler. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ090-060900-

Clay-

Including the city of Henrietta

121 AM CDT Sun Oct 6 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast

winds around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Light and variable winds

becoming north 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

thunderstorms 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of thunderstorms in the

evening, then a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight.

Cooler. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance

of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Light and variable

winds.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Colder. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Cooler. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

