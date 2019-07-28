TX Norman OK Zone Forecast
TX Norman OK Zone Forecast for Saturday, July 27, 2019
_____
057 FPUS54 KOUN 280821
ZFPOUN
Zone Forecast Product
National Weather Service Norman OK
321 AM CDT Sun Jul 28 2019
TXZ086-282100-
Wichita-
Including the cities of Sheppard AFB and Wichita Falls
321 AM CDT Sun Jul 28 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of thunderstorms after
midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance
of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds around 10 mph in the
morning becoming light and variable. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Light and
variable winds.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds up to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ083-282100-
Hardeman-
Including the city of Quanah
321 AM CDT Sun Jul 28 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the
evening, then a chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in
the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
50 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 90s. South winds around 10 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 20 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. Southeast winds up
to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds up to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 101.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ084-282100-
Foard-
Including the city of Crowell
321 AM CDT Sun Jul 28 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the
evening, then a chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in
the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
40 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 90s. South winds around 10 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 20 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds up to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds up to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ087-282100-
Knox-
Including the cities of Munday and Knox City
321 AM CDT Sun Jul 28 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the
evening, then a chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in
the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
30 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds around 10 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 20 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds up to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds up
to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ085-282100-
Wilbarger-
Including the city of Vernon
321 AM CDT Sun Jul 28 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the
evening, then a chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in
the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
50 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds around 10 mph in the
morning becoming light and variable. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Light and
variable winds.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds up to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 101.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ088-282100-
Baylor-
Including the city of Seymour
321 AM CDT Sun Jul 28 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms after
midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds around 10 mph. Chance
of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds around 10 mph in the
morning becoming light and variable. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Light and
variable winds.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds
up to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ089-282100-
Archer-
Including the cities of Archer City, Holliday, Lakeside City,
and Scotland
321 AM CDT Sun Jul 28 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms after
midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds around 10 mph in the
evening becoming light and variable. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds around 10 mph in the
morning becoming light and variable. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Light and
variable winds.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds
up to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ090-282100-
Clay-
Including the city of Henrietta
321 AM CDT Sun Jul 28 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds around
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms after
midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds around 10 mph. Chance
of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of thunderstorms in the
morning, then a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds around 10 mph in the
morning becoming light and variable. Chance of thunderstorms
40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Light and
variable winds.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds up to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
_____
Copyright 2019 AccuWeather