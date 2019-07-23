TX Norman OK Zone Forecast
TX Norman OK Zone Forecast for Monday, July 22, 2019
138 FPUS54 KOUN 230801
ZFPOUN
Zone Forecast Product
National Weather Service Norman OK
301 AM CDT Tue Jul 23 2019
TXZ086-232100-
Wichita-
Including the cities of Sheppard AFB and Wichita Falls
301 AM CDT Tue Jul 23 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds around
10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Light and variable
winds becoming east up to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds
around 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ083-232100-
Hardeman-
Including the city of Quanah
301 AM CDT Tue Jul 23 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds around
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds around 10 mph
in the evening becoming light and variable.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Light and variable
winds becoming southeast around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds
around 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ084-232100-
Foard-
Including the city of Crowell
301 AM CDT Tue Jul 23 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds around
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds around 10 mph
in the evening becoming light and variable.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Light and variable
winds becoming southeast up to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds
around 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ087-232100-
Knox-
Including the cities of Munday and Knox City
301 AM CDT Tue Jul 23 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds around 10 mph
in the evening becoming light and variable.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. Light and variable winds
becoming east around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds
around 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ085-232100-
Wilbarger-
Including the city of Vernon
301 AM CDT Tue Jul 23 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. Northeast winds around 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds up to 10 mph
in the evening becoming light and variable.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. Light and variable winds
becoming southeast up to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds
around 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ088-232100-
Baylor-
Including the city of Seymour
301 AM CDT Tue Jul 23 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds around
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds up to 10 mph
in the evening becoming light and variable.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Light and variable
winds.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Light and
variable winds.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds up
to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ089-232100-
Archer-
Including the cities of Archer City, Holliday, Lakeside City,
and Scotland
301 AM CDT Tue Jul 23 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds around
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds up to
10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Light and variable
winds.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Light and
variable winds.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds
up to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ090-232100-
Clay-
Including the city of Henrietta
301 AM CDT Tue Jul 23 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds around
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds up to
10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Light and variable
winds.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Light and
variable winds.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. Southeast winds up to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
